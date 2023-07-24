Reading Time: 6 minutes

You think you’re a Methodist, or a Baptist or Catholic or Mormon, because every Sunday you turn into the parking lot of a church with that denomination on the sign. Maybe you were baptized or confirmed or communioned into it. Maybe there’s a stained glass window with the family name on it—your family name on it—so that’s what you are. You’re a member of the church you’re a member of.

But I’ll bet you’re not. Not really. There’s a good chance you’re actually a Quaker. A black-hat-wearing, oats-munching Quaker.* A liberal Quaker, to be precise.

You may not go to a Quaker Meeting House on Sundays, but is that really what makes a person one thing or another? If I walk into a Baptist church every Sunday morning and Wednesday night, but I believe that Joseph Smith received golden tablets describing the ministry of Christ in the New World from the Angel Moroni in Upstate New York, along with a pair of special glasses for translating them, etc etc., it seems to me that I would de facto be more Mormon than Baptist, no matter what pew gets the moisturizing benefit of my periodic cheek-sweat.

But statistics on the size of the various denominations count sweaty backsides in pews, period. The pollsters don’t often ask what the people attached to those backsides actually believe about golden tablets, or transubstantiation, or immaculate conception or purgatory, or whether salvation is by works or by faith alone, or how many gods there are and whether any of them have the head of an elephant. They should ask these things if they really want to know how many people are attuned to a given belief system—a much more interesting finding than where they say they belong.

They rarely ask those things, but they should.

If you Google “What do Catholics believe,” you will get the Catechism of the Catholic Church. Google “What do Southern Baptists believe,” and you’ll get the Baptist Faith and Message.

These are the church doctrines. But are they the beliefs of actual Catholics and Baptists? Increasingly the answer is no.

That was certainly the case for my wife, who identified as a Southern Baptist when we were married, 32 years ago today. As she stood at that altar with me, she believed that Christ was her savior. But unlike her church, she didn’t think that anyone would be damned for not believing that. She also supported gay rights and abortion rights, even though her church opposed them. And she didn’t believe that it’s a wife’s duty to “submit herself graciously to the servant leadership of her husband,” as the Baptist Faith & Message instructed her to believe.

Now you might say, “If she didn’t believe those things, she wasn’t really a Southern Baptist.” But if you have to believe every doctrine of your church to belong, we’re going to have to kick an awful lot of people out of an awful lot of churches.

Catholicism is the largest denomination in the U.S. More than a fifth of Americans are Catholic.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church is not an ancient book—the current edition was published in the year Miley Cyrus was born, 1992. And it says homosexuality is a “grave depravity,” birth control is “intrinsically evil,” and abortion is “a moral evil.”

But gay marriage is supported by 61% of actual US Catholics, same as the general population. 76% of Catholics say birth control should be permitted, and 56% think abortion should be legal in most cases.

This goes beyond Catholics. You might be surprised to hear that 27% of Evangelicals agree with that majority of Catholics that abortion should be legal in most cases.

That shouldn’t surprise you. Because she happened to identify out of family habit as a Southern Baptist when we were married, my pro-choice, gay-affirming, evolution-accepting, hell-denying wife was considered by surveys to be an Evangelical Christian.

Meet the Belief-o-Matic Quiz

A lovely way to dig beneath labels to find actual convictions is the Belief-o-Matic Quiz, one of the unsung wonders of the Internet. The Belief-o-Matic asks 20 multiple-choice worldview questions, then spits out a list of belief systems and your percentage of overlap with each. It doesn’t predict what church you go to, but it might suggest what church you should be going to, if any.

I took the quiz every year for about 10 years while I was active in secular parenting. The last time I was 100% secular humanist and 92% Unitarian Universalist, but also pretty darn Buddhist (73%). I shared 60% of the beliefs and values of Mainline Protestants—none of the theology, but a lot of the rest. For some reason I got less Jewish over time, but a little more Catholic (up from 16% to 18%). Not sure what that’s about, but there it is.

A Southern Baptist friend of mine took the quiz and found that her beliefs lined up better with Orthodox Quakerism (100%) than with her own church (64%). And she was surprised to learn that she shares 54% of her beliefs and values with the creedless Unitarians—an interesting bridge between the two of us.

[Side note: A lot of the real value of this quiz has been lost. At some point in the last 20 years, the multiple-choice options have changed for the worse. The original version offered a distribution that would capture a wide variety of worldviews pretty evenhandedly. Now many questions are mostly parsing minor divisions between versions of Christianity. For example:

You must worship: God – three Persons of one essence

The Supreme Power, God, or Gods

God the Father, His Son, Holy Spirit – each a distinct entity

None of the above

To pack animism, pantheism, Theravada Buddhism, and secular humanism (among others) into “none of the above” while giving two barely distinguishable forms of Trinitarianism 50% of the options is thumbing the scale in a big way. Whether this change happened when the company that runs the website that runs the Belief-o-Matic rebranded and became a wholly owned subsidiary of the LDS Church, an organization that paradoxically vanillifies and weirdens everything it touches, is not ours to know. This article captures some of the better long-ago questions.]

The Quakermaker Years ago, an article about the 10-year anniversary of the Belief-o-Matic included the observation that an absurdly large percentage of people taking the quiz in the early years were finding a high correlation with one small denomination: Liberal Quakers.

So many people were finding themselves in high alignment with Liberal Quakerism that the headquarters of the Society of Friends (their oat-free name) reported a tripling of inquiries in the first year of the quiz.

A lot of these inquiries were surely from people who call themselves Lutherans or Baptists or Presbyterians or Catholics or Mormons. But they are actually black-hat-wearing, oats-munching Quakers. Liberal Quakers, to be precise.

But the Belief-o-Matic cares enough to ask. And I care about the answer because of this Quakery result for one special reason: Liberal Quakers are excellent.

Many mainstream churches are based on revelation— the belief that one person or group can know what God wants. Revelation-based churches in the US are the primary opponents of progressive social policies and the primary supporters of militarism, authoritarian politics, corporal punishment, and more. They tend to use God as a bludgeon against others.

But Liberal Quakers reject revelation and consider the experience of God to be personal and individual. As such, they are utterly opposed to forcing moral or dogmatic opinions on others. No person can tell any other person what the experience of God is like, at which point all sorts of nonsense goes away. And lo and behold, this denomination, one that has walked away from dogma and revelation, has a long, rich history of being on the right side of important social issues. They were among the first abolitionists. They marched and got themselves arrested for women’s suffrage. They promote peace and nonviolence and devote themselves to alleviating human suffering rather than adding to it.

If it’s true that a significant proportion of the American population has values and beliefs in line with a church that rejects revelation and is a force for social progress, yet their membership and dollars go to churches that embrace revelation and are a force for social regress, I think a conversation is in order, and the Belief-o-Matic can do that. We’d all be better off if they recognized the mismatch and Quakered up.

*Correction: Quakers do not wear black hats or eat oats more frequently than, say, the average Mennonite.