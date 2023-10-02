Reading Time: 3 minutes

Four tones.

May I have your attention please…the 1155 service to Edinburgh has been delayed by approximately sixteen minutes. I am very sorry for this delay.

I was seated in the cavernous echo of Birmingham New Street Station, waiting for a train to the north of England. I looked up, then around at my fellow travelers, unanimous in their bored disinterest. I am very sorry for this delay, he said. I was struck by the pronoun—not “Virgin Trains apologizes for the delay,” not even “we are sorry,” but I—“I am very sorry.”

It was quite moving, to my ears anyway, this simple claim of responsibility for something that can’t remotely have been his fault. This guy, this Birmingham Everyman, simply wished like hell that we hadn’t been inconvenienced.

Four tones.

May I have your attention please…the 1137 Central service to London Marylebone has been delayed by approximately one hour and seventeen minutes. I am extremely sorry for this severe delay.

Oh, you poor, gentle man! I pictured him sweaty and pale in a joyless cubicle of sick-green cinderblock, moist-eyed before microphone and screen, bright red Virgin Trains necktie cinched tight to the precise dress code specs, blaming himself for what could not truly be helped. I wanted to find his little room and shout reassurances under the unlabeled door that he’s not at fault, that he couldn’t be at fault, not remotely. These things happen, there’s nothing to be done, we all soldier on together.

My empathetic reverie was interrupted by yet another announcement of delay—and it was in this one that I noticed the slightest…catch…between certain words. Not the catch of emotion in the throat, but the tiny gap that separates key words from surrounding clauses in—a voice synthesis program. It was a really good one, but a definite synth nonetheless.

You knew right away, didn’t you. But you’re living in the future. This was 2004, when such a thing was still uncommon.

At first I was amused by my mistake. Then it hit me: Instead of being a beacon of personal responsibility, the pronoun “I”, in the absence of a speaker, now had no meaning whatsoever.

No, it was worse than that. The “I” now represented a deflection of responsibility away from the actual people of the train company (who may very well have been responsible)—away, in fact, from all humankind. No need for anyone to take responsibility; the machine’s already accepted blame! It was cynically brilliant. They’d created an entity to announce the bad news, fall on its own sword, then return to work.

Four tones.

Ladies and gentlemen…I don’t know how to say this, but…Oh, best out with it and done, my mother always said. There’s been a delay on the 1223 to Leeds, quite a sizeable one from the look of it. I can’t even give a proper estimate of how long you’ll be inconvenienced, which pains me still further. Please do forgive my stupidity. And I beg you not to blame the good and noble people of Virgin Trains, whose trim, side-zippered boots I am unfit to lick. I’ll tender my resignation in the morning, that their fine accomplishments be sullied no further by my feckless incompetence.

Twenty years later, this is an everyday event. ChatGPT apologizes to me whenever it fails to add three numbers correctly, or when I point out that the list of living agronomists I requested includes two who have been dead since the Clinton administration. “I’m sorry for the confusion,” “My apologies for the inconvenience,” and “I made an error in my response, my apologies” must be among the most common phrases here in the infancy of public-facing AI. It has the desired effect, of course: I am defanged in the moment, more willing to move on, to forgive and to trust again.

Exactly what the Birmingham announcement was intended to do to and for irritated passengers.

I do wonder about the long-term effects of constant apologies that are essentially meaningless. Will my daily saturation in artificial remorse make me more willing to apologize to other humans for my own feckless? Will the constant exposure to meaningless apologies blunt the effectiveness of apology itself? Or will we keep asking these meaningless questions until we end up outside of the pod bay doors?