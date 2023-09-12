Overview: TikTok started as a dumb waste of time for me. But now, thanks to the algorithm, there's something special between us.

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In the beginning, I liked social media. It was a nice way to unwind. It hadn’t yet grown hairy fangs or creepily-targeted ads. It hadn’t yet revealed that half of the people I’ve known and liked for years are…you know.

Most importantly, it hadn’t yet made me hate myself.

My backlash started around the same time as everyone else, that daily awareness that I’d been mindlessly scrolling Facebook for an hour, feeling my brain increasingly stuffed with deep-fried nothing. Jolting into awareness and shutting the app in disgust became a daily self-loathing ritual. Now Facebook sees me once a week for five minutes, if it’s damn lucky. Twixxer never sees me.

TikTok went the other way for me—first a dumb waste of time, then an enjoyable diversion, and now…oooh, there’s something special between us.

I got in as the pandemic broke, on my 18-year-old daughter’s say-so. The algorithm didn’t know me, so it sent short videos of dancing, lip-synching, and comedy to my feed. More interesting than the weirdly needy broadcasting of my friends and family on Facebook, I guess, but still mostly unspecial.

And then it began to turn.

Over time, it did what a good algorithm does: it took notes about what I liked, rewatched, and followed. And because it was drawing on a deeper and more diverse well of high-quality content than I even knew was there, it was able to satisfy itches I didn’t even know I had.

The experience got dramatically better, richer, more rewarding. Now, when I finish 20 minutes of downtime on TikTok, instead of feeling worse about myself, I actually feel better. I actually feel it was a good use of my time.

Part of this is improved content. In addition to music and comedy, there is now history, political commentary, brilliant animations, science explainers, tutorials in every corner of life, interviews, movie clips, and more, all shuffled together.

The shuffle is a big part of what makes TikTok work so well for me. Combined with my slurry of interests, TikTok’s presentation of short, wildly diverse but personalized content is both satisfying and (as far as I know) unique among media.

The experiment

To share the algorithmic wonder of it all, I decided to track and annotate one recent day of mine on TikTok. I spent a combined 43 minutes in three sessions that day.

What I saw, in order:

The first clip is a Welsh speaker pronouncing two of the longest place names on Earth (click for sound, lower left):

I feel much the richer for having seen that.

Then a political analysis of the GOP debate, then (because the algo knows I love linguistics) this positively brilliant thing:

Watched that twice.

One minute of comedy from my favorite comedian (never mind who), then an isolated Paul McCartney bassline, followed by two videos I don’t care for and so flipped past after two seconds, followed by two minutes of Pete Buttigieg being amazing.

So here I am at 10 minutes. I have learned fascinating things about linguistics, politics, and music. And I have laughed.

Next is an election law expert on a detail of the fourth Trump indictment I had not heard (3m), flipped past two, then a gerontologist with tips for longevity, then an interview with Tom Hiddleston about a great bit of direction from Spielberg:

Then seven seconds of comedy by a woman in the 1940s, then a one-minute appreciation of Rep. Katie Porter.

That’s another 10.

Flip flip, then a British comedy game show clip (1m), then an NYU prof on the correlation between happiness and socialism:

Then teachers lip-synching a song about teaching, a potter working a vase on a wheel, a bookstore owner reviewing her three favorite works of historical fiction (all of which I’ve now reserved). A description of a hilarious app called Run Pee that you can set for new releases in the theatre to buzz at the point when it’s safe to go pee without missing anything important. A profile of a robotics expert. A scene from Breaking Bad that I watched twice. An antiquarian book conservator showing a special “peacock edition” of Pride and Prejudice. That’s 10 more.

Flip flip flip.

A 100-year-old man talks about his life and values (1m). A customer enters a Subway sandwich shop that is completely abandoned (1m, but weirdly compelling, I watch it twice). A synchronized dance to U Can’t Touch This (1m, but I always watch synch dances twice). The reason for a large disagreement over the number of countries on Earth. I learn from a Chinese immigrant that 99% of the owners of Chinese buffets in rural America are from the Changle district of the Fujian province of China, and why:

And I hear Ta-Nehisi Coates on white speakers and the N-word:

In 43 minutes spread over one day, I heard concise perspectives on language, geography, politics, book collecting, health, and filmmaking. I’ve heard music and seen comedy and dance. My mood is better, my brain is stimulated. I am a better conversationalist: Half of what I talk about on walks with my wife and my friends are not from the books I’m reading or movies I’ve seen. It’s from stuff I saw on TikTok.

Facebook makes me feel our sad need to craft false public images. Twixxer makes me feel our rage. TikTok makes me feel our creativity and intelligence. If you have only toe-dipped, give it time. And if you haven’t tried because you thought it was all teenagers lip-synching to pop songs, may my one-day smorgasbord convince you otherwise.