Going to heaven! I don’t know when— Pray, do not ask me how! Indeed, I’m too astonished to think of answering you! Going to heaven! How dim it sounds! And yet it will be done As sure as flocks go home at night, unto the Shepherd's arm! Perhaps you’re going too! Who knows? If you should get there first Save just a little place for me Close to the two I lost— The smallest "Robe" will fit me And just a bit of "Crown"— For you know we do not mind our dress When we are going home. I’m glad I don’t believe it For it would stop my breath, And I’d like to look a little more At such a curious Earth! I am glad they did believe it Whom I have never found Since the might Autumn afternoon I left them in the ground.

It seems that Emily was a bit ambiguous about the concept of heaven. “Who knows?“ reveals that she’s not sure about it. At one point she says she’s glad she doesn’t believe it, and in the same verse she is happy that someone who passed on before her did believe in heaven. It somehow made things better for them.

When I was an evangelical church leader, I had to know things. People expected it. People look to their pastors for certainty, for answers. They want things neatly tied together. Black and white, good and bad, right and wrong.

“I pay my tithes every Sunday so that I don’t have to think about things, I don’t have to wonder. It’s your job to tell me what the truth is! Make sense of all of this for me, and give me a happy ending.“

But that’s what’s great about being a freethought advocate. We don’t have to have the answers. We can settle in with questions, find nuance, and be comfortable with gray areas.

Do I think there’s a heaven? No, I don’t. But I don’t feel the need to convince anyone else of that. There’s no one looking to me for that pat answer. I don’t have to convince anyone that I’m certain on that position. If I do, I have just traded one certainty for a different one.

This distraught mother is clinging to her faith, the only thing she’s known her whole life. Her experiences and questions have brought her to the brink of that faith, and she is looking over the edge. What’s out there? What can I depend upon if I don’t have my faith?

And can I give up hope of seeing my daughter again?

But I don’t have to impose that belief on someone else. I’m not a parent who lost a two-year-old child, didn’t get to see her grow up, didn’t get to show her how the world works, watch her discover the wonders all around her. This mother was robbed of all of that.

And now she’s asking me for answers. She’s asking me to help her make sense of things that make no sense.

Can’t I just tell her I don’t know?

Can’t I just say whatever she needs to hear to help ease her pain? What’s more important: being right? Or maybe being a salve for someone’s indescribable pain?

I think that’s enough.