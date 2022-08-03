Overview: New photos from the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed the cartwheel galaxy.

Behold the Cartwheel Galaxy in infrared, courtesy of the James Webb Space Telescope and humanity. About 500 million light years away in the Sculptor constellation. This photo truly is something to contemplate- both for its beauty as well as the science it reveals. In its full resolution, uncompressed version available here, the Space Telescope Science Institute shares with the public one of humankind’s wildest triumphs. Indeed, there doesn’t even seem enough time in a complete life to fully take in the gorgeousness of this image.

As noted by NASA, “Collisions of galactic proportions cause a cascade of different, smaller events between the galaxies involved; the Cartwheel is no exception…Webb’s observations underscore that the Cartwheel is in a very transitory stage. The galaxy, which was presumably a normal spiral galaxy like the Milky Way before its collision, will continue to transform. While Webb gives us a snapshot of the current state of the Cartwheel, it also provides insight into what happened to this galaxy in the past and how it will evolve in the future.”

The photo is a composite of two (of four) cameras- the MIRI, separately seen here, and the NIRcam, which views the universe in the near-infrared range from .6 to 5 microns- and shows details never before seen. This in contrast to one of humanity’s other great achievements, the Hubble Space Telescope, which views optical light as we see it naturally, and captured this image of the Cartwheel Galaxy. While Hubble’s Cartwheel is beautiful in its own right, contrasting the two images of these incredible observatories allows profound reflections on spacetime.

The James Webb Space Telescope may answer many of our most profound scientific questions in the coming months and years. The future looks bright. More interesting perhaps is what the telescope cannot answer for us, such as whether life exists on exoplanets.