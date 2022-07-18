Upcoming Events
Secular Attorneys on SCOTUS
Monday, July 18 @ 6 pm Eastern
The Supreme Court dealt several blows to the separation of church and state this summer. What exactly did they decide, and how will these decisions impact the nation? To break it all down for you, OnlySky is hosting an all-female panel of secular attorneys from the new We Dissent podcast, moderated by OnlySky’s chief impact officer, Sarah Levin. Register now!
Previous Events
Ask Me Anything! with Hemant Mehta
Veteran atheist writer, Hemant Mehta (aka “Friendly Atheist”) kicked off OnlySky’s first public event since our launch in January 2022 with a live Q&A! OnlySky’s staff news writer and editor, Marcus Johnson, hosted the conversation and took live questions from the community.