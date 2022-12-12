Reading Time: 2 minutes

A teacher at Franklin Academy, a public charter school in Florida, has been fired after she interrupted three Muslim students in the middle of a prayer. She stepped on their hands during the sacred ritual and dismissively calling their worship “magic.” That’s especially ironic coming from a Christian, since the same faculty member said, “I believe in Jesus, so I’m interrupting the floor.”

Video of the incident was shared Thursday on TikTok, where it has over 1.3 million views so far:

The school issued a brief statement after the video went viral:

Earlier today, a very troubling TikTok video was shared with our leadership team. At Franklin, we do not tolerate discriminatory behavior in any form. While we do not discuss personnel matters, we can share that the teacher in question is no longer a member of the Franklin Academy staff. We look forward to continuing our IB initiatives of creating a better and more peaceful world through intercultural & racial understanding and mutual respect.

That’s the right course of action since religious bigotry has no place in a public school. But many other questions have been ignored.

What would have happened if the incident wasn’t caught on film?

What is the school going to do to prevent incidents like this in the future?

Why don’t those students have a safe place where they can worship without interrupting anyone else?

Were the Muslim students in that office without asking or were they granted permission earlier? (According to a TikTok comment left by the student who posted the video, two teachers “allowed us into the room that we were in.” He added that everything was fine for the Muslim students until the teacher in question walked into the room.)

Why were the students filming this? (Is it because this has happened before?)

And the most important question of all: What would conservatives be saying if a Muslim was caught on camera interrupting a Christian student who was privately praying during the school day?

It’s irrelevant what you think of Islam. Muslim students have every right to worship as they wish and most administrators have no problem finding space for students to pray peacefully during school hours. It shouldn’t be that complicated. That’s not always the case, though:

Incidents like this are why it’s important for school staff to have religious awareness, according to Abdullah Jaber, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Florida chapter (CAIR-Florida). “It is of utmost importance that school administrators and staff know basic faith practices to serve students practicing their faith, in this case, Muslims,” said Jaber.

Even now, days later, the school has not publicly said how it plans to address this matter. For an issue as simple as basic religious tolerance, this shouldn’t be complicated.