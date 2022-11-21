Reading Time: 3 minutes

Yet another injustice against freethought has taken place in Bangladesh, where two men sentenced to death for murdering an atheist author and his publisher were able to escape police custody. The men were members of a terrorist group called Ansarullah Bangla Team (“Helpers of Allah”).

In 2015, atheist author Dr. Avijit Roy was hacked to death as he and his wife were returning home from a book fair in Dhaka. (She survived.) That murder was the first in a series of attacks against people who criticized religion or assisted with the publication of such material. In 2021, five men were sentenced to death for his murder. A sixth was sentenced to life in prison. (Those weren’t even all the men involved. In 2016, police shot and killed the alleged assailant, but 11 other suspects were still at large. It wasn’t until 2019 that the six in question were named as accomplices and charged with the murder. The other five have not yet been identified. And two of the men who were sentenced to death had not even been been located. They were tried in absentia.)

It didn’t stop there. Several months after the murder of Roy, his publisher, Faisal Abedin Dipan, was also slain. His own father found Dipan in his office and told reporters, “I saw him lying upside down and in a massive pool of blood. They slaughtered his neck. He is dead.” In 2021, eight men were given the death penalty in association with his murder.

Not everyone was thrilled with those sentences. Rafida Bonya Ahmed, Roy’s wife who survived the attack, said the sentencing was “not a closure for me or our family.” She added that prosecuting a few foot soldiers, while ignoring “the rise and roots of extremism,” meant justice had not fully been served. She had a point. Over the course of a few years, dozens of atheists and alleged atheists were attacked or killed in the country by Islamic terrorists.

Now, two of the men sentenced to die for their involvement in Roy’s and Dipan’s murders, Moinul Hasan Shamim and Abu Siddiq Sohel, are no longer in police custody after their colleagues apparently pulled off a scheme to help them escape as they were being taken to court for a separate matter:

Men on motorcycles attacked police officers escorting the prisoners to court in Dhaka by spraying something in the officers’ faces before whisking the convicts away, the police said.

Other accounts say the men were only handcuffed, not shackled by the legs.

There are now open questions about whether police in Bangladesh will find the convicts who were able to escape, whether we will see a resurgence of assassinations against atheist writers and others who question the existence of God, and whether there was an insider feeding information to the terrorists to help them get their guys back.

For its part, the government wants everyone to know re-capturing these men is a top priority:

The government issued a red alert at its borders and offered a reward of one million Bangladesh taka — about $9,700 and several times the average annual income in Bangladesh — for information leading to the fugitive prisoners’ capture. Mr. Khan said that the police were searching for the men “desperately,” and that an internal investigation had been opened to determine whether state negligence contributed to their escape.

“Negligence” is putting it mildly. How were two terrorists transported with such lax security measures in place? Police were initially criticized for not taking the murders seriously at all. Given the latest update, it seems like they still haven’t come to their senses. Their irresponsibility puts other religious skeptics in danger.