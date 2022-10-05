Reading Time: 6 minutes

A “Secular Government Caucus” is coming to the Minnesota state legislature, thanks to four lawmakers who want to protect church/state separation and push back against the forces of Christian nationalism.

Perhaps even more stunning? This morning’s announcement reveals that 20 of their colleagues will be joining them.

“We are troubled by the efforts from some politicians to push a Christian Nationalist agenda, where right-wing Christian politicians are attempting to break down the wall of separation between church and state in order to push their beliefs on others,” said the caucus co-chairs in a press release announcing the launch.

In a state with a Democratic governor, though, is this caucus even necessary? The four members launching the group believe it is and that’s why they’ve spent months preparing for this moment.

Why Minnesota lawmakers are creating the Secular Government Caucus

Back in August, Rep. Mike Freiberg, Rep. Athena Hollins, Sen. Jen McEwen, and Sen. John Marty reached out to their colleagues and invited them to join the new group, saying “We believe that it is important to form a legislative Secular Government Caucus to support our constitutional separation of church and state.”

They cited aspects of the Christian Right’s “Project Blitz” playbook that were implemented in their state. (That playbook urges legislators to promote the religion in both subtle and overt ways while calling on them to push back against religious neutrality and viewpoints that are critical of conservative Christianity.)

Specifically, they mentioned a proposal by the GOP-majority Senate to put “In God We Trust” posters in public schools. Minnesota Senate Republicans passed a bill to do just that in 2018, allowing schools to put up the posters without mandating it, but that’s as far as it went. The Democrats in the State House put a stop to it.

The second concern was an attempt by State Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, the Republican chair of the Senate’s Finance Committee, to cut $4 million from the budget of the (non-partisan, non-profit) Minnesota Historical Society, which would’ve led to many layoffs.

Why were Republicans trying to punish the organization? It turned out that dozens of members of the state’s Legislative Prayer Caucus were furious that a historian had been invited to speak there about how our nation’s founders intentionally created a secular government.

Frederick Clarkson wrote about the incident for Religion Dispatches:

In December 2018, Kiffmeyer along with 25 members of the Minnesota Legislative Prayer Caucus—the state action arm of Project Blitz—had written to the nonprofit Minnesota Historical Society, objecting to a talk scheduled for March 2019 by a distinguished scholar and law professor, Steven K. Green, on the theme of his 2015 book, Inventing a Christian America: The Myth of the Religious Founding. They claimed that the Society was “promoting a narrative about our nation’s history and founding that is patently false,” and that it would be “prudent” for the Society “to cancel Prof. Green’s presentation or, better yet, allow us as Christian legislators in Minnesota, to debate this issue with Prof. Green.”

The historical society responded by saying Green was an accomplished scholar and would answer questions at his talk, but the Christian nationalists threatened to defund the group anyway. As Clarkson noted, “That the effort to punish the Historical Society in this way failed, should not obscure the fact that they tried.”

There’s no doubt the same group of lawmakers will try again in the future.

In order to prevent those kinds of incidents—or at least organize and push back if they arise in the future—the four lawmakers I mentioned earlier are forming this new secular caucus, taking a cue from the Congressional Freethought Caucus started by a handful of U.S. House members in 2018.

The mission statement of the new caucus is fairly straightforward:

PROMOTE Promote public policy based on reason, science, and moral values. PROTECT Protect the secular character of our government by adhering to the Constitutional principle of separation of church and state. OPPOSE Oppose discrimination against atheists, agnostics, humanists, seekers, religious and nonreligious people; championing freedom of thought and conscience. PROVIDE Provide a forum for Minnesota legislators to discuss their moral frameworks, ethical values, and personal religious journeys.

With that as the framework, even religious allies can join the cause.

And indeed the Caucus is co-founded by Sen. John Marty, a Lutheran who’s been in office since 1987. He says the goal of the caucus isn’t necessarily to put forth legislation so much as to educate members on Christian nationalism. Sen. Marty told me he hopes to “alert others to the fact that there are hidden agendas behind” Project Blitz-style legislation.

Two of the other co-founders are non-theistic: Rep. Mike Freiberg is an agnostic while Sen. Jennifer McEwen described herself as a Secular Humanist.

It’s not surprising that 20 other colleagues are joining them in this effort since the “Secular Government Caucus” isn’t about pushing atheism; it’s about defending the secular nature of our government. It benefits everyone.

How the Secular Government Caucus will work

As far as logistics, the plan is to meet monthly in person (when the legislature is in session) or online to discuss various bills that they can support or oppose as a group. Areas of importance include LGBTQ rights, abortion access, sex education, and medical aid in dying. As for what they might oppose, this past May, four Republican lawmakers filed a bill called “Coach Kennedy’s Law,” named after the showboating former football coach who said he wanted to pray at midfield after games. The bill would allow coaches to perform a “public silent prayer that other persons, including student athletes, may choose to participate in,” effectively legalizing religious coercion in public schools. Lawmakers who support (actual) religious freedom and students’ rights could easily unite against that.

All 24 founding members of the caucus are members of the Democratic–Farmer–Labor (DFL) Party. But can the caucus attract any support from Republican colleagues?

Sen. McEwen was hopeful in an interview, telling me she expected to see a lot of “fresh faces” in the coming year due to several retirements in the legislature. Perhaps some of those new Republicans would have more of a Libertarian bent, she said over the phone.

What’s surprising to me is that the caucus is forming right before the elections in a state where the legislature is divided by slim margins. Republicans have a slight edge in the State Senate (34-31) while Democrats just barely control the State House (69-63). The co-sponsors of the caucus, however, don’t feel that promoting a secular government will hurt their party’s chances in November.

“The benefit is much greater than any danger,” said Sen. McEwen.

That’s a far cry from the days when even a whiff of secularism was thought to doom any candidate.

Grassroots activists helped get this caucus in motion

A project like this doesn’t just arise from thin air. It takes a working relationship between local activists and lawmakers, in part to help the latter group feel comfortable pushing forward with a caucus promoting secularism. In fact, the seeds for this particular caucus were planted years earlier by grassroots atheist and Humanist activists.

Steve Petersen, a longtime leader in the Minnesota Atheists, told me his group began celebrating the “Day of Reason” in the rotunda of the State Capitol building back in 2006 to counter the Day of Prayer celebrations already taking place.

A newsletter from the Minnesota Atheists in 2006 to mark their first Day of Reason celebration

Over the years, their presentations were heard by lawmakers who, despite being religious, shared many of their concerns. Sen. Marty was one of a handful of lawmakers who openly spoke to the group over the years and even lists a “First Amendment Award” he later received from them on the “endorsements” page of his website.

Petersen told me he wasn’t surprised the caucus was launching, nor was he shocked they were doing it before the elections, because lawmakers are aware that religion is “at the center of so many issues.” This caucus is on the right side of issues that affect everyone, religious and non-religious.

Audrey Kingstrom and Suzanne Perry, former and current board members of HumanistsMN, respectively, said the program really picked up steam before and after the pandemic. The Day of Reason celebrations they participated in grew larger and included more progressive religious allies to the point where they were no longer just putting up a sign in the rotunda; they were offering breakfast to lawmakers and staffers and having legislators speak at their gathering.

When they discussed the possibility of a caucus with Sen. Marty and Rep. Freiberg this past May, both of them “jumped right on it,” Perry told me. She said her hope was that the caucus would create an “environment where legislators feel comfortable speaking about these issues.” Kingstrom added that an additional goal would be helping lawmakers “talk about issues from a Humanist” perspective instead of just defaulting to religious language like so many often do.

The fact that such a caucus could grow to have political power was simply icing on the cake.

“Both groups were very encouraging and helpful in the formation of this caucus, and we’re looking forward to continue working with them going forward,” Sen. Marty told me.

It’s possible the launch of the group won’t generate any serious backlash. That would make sense since their objectives are perfectly sensible. But there are plenty of right-wing provocateurs who may argue (wrongly) that the Secular Government Caucus in Minnesota is inherently anti-Christian. It’s not. But telling the truth about our nation’s history and fighting for religious freedom for all goes against the conservative Christian narrative. They demand special treatment, which makes neutrality feel like oppression.

In this case, however, there are dozens of lawmakers who are ready to push back against that false narrative. And they finally have an organized way to do it.

The founding members of the Secular Government Caucus in Minnesota include:

Sen. John Marty (co-chair)

Sen. Jen McEwen (co-chair)

Rep. Mike Freiberg (co-chair)

Rep. Athena Hollins (co-chair) Sen. Omar Fateh

Sen. Steve Cwodzinski

Rep. Jess Hanson

Sen. Ron Latz

Sen. Jim Carlson

Rep. Robert Bierman

Sen. Melissa Wiklund

Sen. Mary Kunesh

Rep. Kaela Berg

Sen. Susan Kent

Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart

Rep. John Huot

Rep. Alice Hausman

Sen. Chris Eaton

Rep. Frank Hornstein

Sen. Sandy Pappas

Rep. Kelly Morrison

Rep. Liz Reyer

Sen. Jerry Newton

Rep. Steve Elkins

More members may join the caucus in coming months.