When it comes to climate change, highly religious Americans are the least concerned about the existential threat facing all of us.

That’s one of the major takeaways from a new survey out today from the Pew Research Center. It acknowledges that religious Americans believe they have a sacred duty to care for the Earth (since they believe God gave it to us), but that duty doesn’t always extend to acknowledging the reality of, much less taking action to prevent, climate change… which is especially problematic given that 90% of U.S. counties have experienced a major climate disaster over the past decade.

Climate change is affecting us whether we accept it or not. But that fact hasn’t penetrated the bubble of the most pious people in the nation.

Look at those bottom two stacks. The people with high religious commitment (those who attend church weekly and pray daily) were least likely to say climate change is an extremely or very “serious” problem. They also were least likely to admit human activity contributes to a warming planet, even though that’s the scientific reality.

Does that mean religion is to blame for this scientific illiteracy? At least partly, yes. As the survey notes, politics is really the strongest driver when it comes to beliefs about the climate. If you’re Republican, you’re more likely to be a climate denier. And highly religious Americans are more likely to be Republican. You can connect the dots yourself.

But it’s not like churches are blameless here. A vast majority of Christians, no matter the flavor, say that the topic of climate change rarely gets brought up during services, nor do they talk about it within their congregations. It’s especially bad among evangelical Christians, but even among mainline Protestants, only 13% said the subject gets discussed regularly.

As you might expect, people without any religious affiliation are most likely to accept the reality of the situation. Just about all the “Nones” understand that climate change is a serious problem and most of us know human activity is the driving force. But we’re not alone. Religious people who are not Christians have an almost identical outlook.

At some level, then, it seems fair to say Christianity deserves blame for our collective ignorance about the climate. Christians are objectively less aware of the perilous situation, and the more religious commitment those Christians have, the less likely they are to accept reality. It’s not necessarily that pastors are espousing climate denial from the pulpit; it’s that they’re ignoring the topic, allowing the GOP, which treats science as the enemy, to have more sway among the congregation.

It doesn’t have to be this way. The same survey found that, when it comes to climate, evangelicals were three times more likely to trust their pastors on the topic than elected officials. 18% of evangelicals said they trusted their pastors “a great deal” on the subject of climate compared to only 6% who said the same about government leaders. (50% of evangelicals said they trusted their pastors at least “some” on the topic, compared to 26% who felt the same about elected officials.)

That suggests that pastors who treat climate change seriously could influence a lot of people. That is, unless they want to cede that ground to the likes of Sean Hannity or Tucker Carlson.

The solution, then, is obvious: More Christian pastors and Catholic priests need to discuss climate in their sermons. They need to take it as seriously as they do culture war issues. More seriously, to be honest, since gay people getting married and trans people having basic civil rights has virtually no impact on anyone else’s lives but climate change threatens to impact all of ours.

It doesn’t even have to sound out of place! It shouldn’t be hard to say God gave us the world, expecting us to care for it, and that means taking responsibility when our actions hurt the environment. Some white evangelicals have been leading that charge already! The problem occurs when cultish political behavior (that includes science denial) gets in the way of a faith-based approach to environmental concerns.

If that doesn’t happen, we’re all screwed. In recent memory, conservatives leaders have said drilling for oil is okay because God “will give us time” before climate change devastates us, that global warming is caused by “sin” and the solution is more Jesus, that man’s contribution to climate change is a myth created by Satan, and that the only science we need to know is that God created Earth.

If pastors don’t want to talk about the issue, other people will step in and feed their congregations a large scoop of misinformation.

As it stands, 88% of atheists take climate change seriously, more than any other “religious” group. At the bottom of the list are evangelicals, only 34% of whom feel the same way. Like so many other important issues, Secular Americans are the ones taking the moral high ground while everyone else needs to catch up.