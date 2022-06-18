Reading Time: 2 minutes

I had to do a double-take watching this promotional video for scamvangelist Kenneth Copeland’s upcoming Southwest Believers’ Convention in Fort Worth, Texas. That’s because it seems to be a 30-second car commercial with only a passing reference to the event it’s advertising.

While the thumbnail (and image you see above before you press play) looks like a typical one for a giant convention, the ad itself it something far different. It features a 2022 Audi R8 Coupe, a luxury car that retails for $148,700… without any additional bells and whistles.

It’s not just the fact that a luxury car is in the ad that’s troubling. It’s that the car is pretty much the only thing in the ad. It’s not like Jesus appears in it. Even Copeland himself can only be seen as one face out of many photoshopped onto the convention center.

Hell, even the voiceover includes nothing of value. Here’s the full transcript:

Release the cruise control. Go full throttle with your feet. Southwest Believers’ Convention. Get there.

That’s it. That’s how they’re trying to get you in the door (for the “free” event) so you can make donations, buy products, and get sucked into their ecosystem.

In some ways, the ad reflects everything Copeland stands for: Ostentatious displays of wealth, paid for entirely by people foolish enough to believe they’re spreading the Gospel instead of lining Copeland’s pockets. This is the same man, after all, who once said it was impossible to fly in a commercial airline because he just couldn’t “get in a long tube with a bunch of demons.”

You would think a stereotypical televangelist would try to avoid any suggestion that he’s wealthy, but that’s never been Copeland’s style. He constantly brags about his private planes and tells his audiences that his large bank account is simply the result of God rewarding him for his faith. And if they give money to his ministry, then God will reward them, too. Eventually. Or maybe not. It’s not like Copeland gives a damn; he already has their money and he’s always dashing off to the next city.

So of course his most recent ad doubles as a commercial for a fancy car. That’s what his followers want. None of them care about Jesus. None of them care about Christianity. They believe Copeland has the keys to financial freedom. What they’re too ignorant to realize is that Copeland sees all of them the exact same way.