Overview:
After the Supreme Court allowed a football coach to offer prayers on the 50-yard line, other religions are preparing their post-game rituals.
- The Chambri scarification ritual of ripping skin open in beautiful decorative patterns with sharp knives and flints.
- Sticking hands into gloves containing thousands of venomous ants, a Satere-Mawe ritual.
- The Jewish ritual of Kaparot that involves twirling a live chicken around your head three times, then killing it and giving it to the local poor to cook and eat.
- The Native American ritual of ingesting peyote. Even better as a pre-game ritual.
- The handling of venomous snakes by Southern fundamentalists.
- Piercing bodies with lances and hooks, a Thaipusam Hindu ritual.
- The Yanomami ritual of eating the dead.
- Scientologists erecting an e-meter and testing devotees.
- Jain Digambara monks standing naked and looking skyward.
- Thai Buddhist monks blessing cars, motorcycles, and even small planes.
- The Hindu ritual of dropping babies from 30 feet into winding sheets held by clerics. (But this will need to be at the goal posts.)
- Spanish Catholics dressing like the devil and jumping over reclining babies.
- Animal sacrifice of various kinds, possibly involving pigskin.