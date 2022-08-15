Overview: In eons past God thought up a religion precisely for dreadful men like Donald Trump.

Jesus didn’t offer his religion to people who were already good. In Jesus’s modest opinion, some people know how to do the right thing without the guidance of his philosophy. Read his words in the gospel of Luke 5:32 and you can arrive at no other conclusion: “I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.”

Jesus didn’t arrive to lecture and berate the good or the virtuous or the upright or the honorable. He said so himself. It’s immoral people that Jesus wants.

It is sinners, wrongdoers, lawbreakers, hard felons, soft delinquents, renegade rats, base-spirited degenerates, outsized liars, pathetical reprobates, gunsels, feckless ragtag white-collar crooks, the ungenerous, the mean and racist cons, the ill-starred men and women, those stained deep with immorality, people blemished and marred by corruptions great and small, the people caught culpable and impeachable—to all these Jesus brings his message of repentance. In other words, from all eternities past, God conceived a religion precisely with Donald Trump in mind.

Christianity is a religion devised in the ageless eons before planets and people existed. Christianity is a religion conjured in God’s everlasting past—and yet God did have consideration for the future. At the right moment, in the fullness of time, Jesus would come to earth with an antique message, not for good people, but for bad people, for people who need to repent in order to become good people.

So why has Donald Trump not repented and converted to Christianity? Why resist a religion invented precisely for him?

Maybe the religion of Jesus is incredible to Mr. Trump on the face of it. Maybe Christianity does not compel Mr. Trump’s assent. Maybe Mr. Trump finds that the historical documents purporting to verify Christian claims are weak and fallible. Or maybe Mr. Trump thinks the miracle stories of Jesus are as fabulous as a Phoenix bird. Or maybe Donald Trump simply likes being a bad man and, therefore, he resists repentance.

But let us imagine a day when Mr. Trump takes Jesus up on the religion of repentance. Let us imagine a moment when Trump becomes a true convert to Christianity. Can his Evangelical enthusiasts help him to authentic, remorseful penitence?

What could a repentant, truly reformed Trump look like? Can we imagine Donald Trump becoming an honest, humble, humorous, charming, generous, open, self-deprecating moral titan?

Can the religion of Jesus—engineered with Trump in mind at least several billion years ago in a period before the earth was formed—actually snag Mr. Trump, save him, reform him, better him, and leave him enough years ahead so that he may engage in restitution for his long, long (indeed life-long) slog through a desert of sin?