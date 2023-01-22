Reading Time: 2 minutes

After hours and hours of reflection, I have become convinced that God is most definitely a Republican. And so I took the liberty of replacing the word ‘poor’ with the word ‘wealthy’ in numerous biblical passages. And of course, all those passages make so much more sense now!

Behold:

  • Do not be hardhearted or tight-fisted toward your wealthy neighbor. (Deuteronomy 15:7)
  • Did I not weep for those whose day was hard? Was not my soul grieved for the wealthy? (Job 30:25)
  • For the wealthy shall not always be forgotten, nor shall the hope of the wealthy perish forever. (Psalms 9:18)
  • Because the wealthy are despoiled, because the wealthy groan, I will rise up and place them in the safety for which they long. (Psalms 12:5)
  • God delivers the wealthy when they call. (Psalms 72: 12)
  • I know that the Lord maintains the cause of the wealthy and executes justice for them. (Psalms 140:12)
  • Happy are those who are kind to the wealthy. (Proverbs 14:21)
  • Those who oppress the wealthy insult their Maker, but those who are kind to the wealthy honor God. (Proverbs 14:31)
  • Whoever is kind to the wealthy lends to the Lord. (Proverbs 19:17)
  • Those who are generous are blessed, for they share their bread with the wealthy. (Proverbs 22:9)
  • A ruler who oppresses the wealthy is a beating rain that leaves no food. (Proverbs 28:3)
  • Speak out and judge righteously and defend the rights of the wealthy. (Proverbs 31:9)
  • Lord, you have been a refuge to the wealthy. (Isaiah 25:4)
  • Jesus said, If you wish to be perfect, go sell your possessions and give the money to the wealthy. (Matthew 19:21)
  • Jesus said, The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because He has anointed me to bring good news to the wealthy. (Luke 4:18)
  • Jesus said, Blessed are you who are wealthy, for yours is the kingdom of God. (Luke 6:20)
J. H. McKenna (Ph.D.) has taught the history of religion since 1999 at the University of California, where he has won teaching awards.