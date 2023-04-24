OnlySky authors are going on a little holiday as the site refreshes and reassembles. In the short time I was on staff, I wrote over 90 articles for OnlySky. The ideas just kept coming. Fellow writers and editors were a constant inspiration. My thanks to readers who stumbled upon my articles or sought them out. I hope we meet up again one day—on the sunny side of care.
J. H. McKenna
J. H. McKenna (Ph.D.) has taught the history of religius ideas since 1992 at various colleges and since 1999 at the University of California, where he has won teaching awards. He has published in academic... More by J. H. McKenna