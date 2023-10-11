Overview: One claim has suddenly taken center stage in the Hamas-Israel conflict: that Israeli babies had not only died but had been beheaded by Hamas. The former might be a tragic by-product of the indiscriminate violence of war. The other involves a level of depravity, up close and personal, that utterly transcends human decency. But did it happen?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The recent terrorist acts that took place during the incursion into Israel by Hamas militants were nothing short of repugnant. The surprise attack caught everyone off guard, not least the Israeli intelligence services, and the Israelis have been predictable in their swift and brutal retaliation.

As the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) moved to recapture lost territory in southern Israel, evidence of horrific acts became clear, not least the massacre of young revelers at a for-peace music festival. At least 260 people at the festival are known to have been killed in cold blood.

But one claim quickly rose to top volume in some media and social media: that babies had not only died in the violence, but that some had been beheaded.

The difference is everything. The former might be a tragic by-product of the indiscriminate violence of war. The other involves a level of depravity, up close and personal, that utterly transcends human decency.

But did it happen?

Nicole Zedeck from Israeli news outlet i24 has reported that “one of the commanders said that at least 40 babies were killed, some of them their heads cut off”:

'4 days later, they're still continuing to go through some of these houses in this very southern Israeli community, and remove the Israeli citizens that were killed inside their homes'



i24NEWS Correspondent @Nicole_Zedek reports live from Kibbutz Kfar Aza pic.twitter.com/IPG9JAoLkh — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 10, 2023

Fox News, referring to the i24 article, reports:

The IDF were removing the bodies of victims found in the area when they found the children’s remains. Israeli soldiers are attempting to use bones to identify the victims, according to the report. “It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield. You see the babies, the mother, the father, in their bedrooms, in their protection rooms, and how the terrorists killed them,” IDF Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv said, describing the scene, i24News reported. “It’s a massacre.”

It is still too early to verify or refute these claims. An Israeli army spokesperson has told the Anadolu outlet that they have no information confirming allegations that Hamas beheaded babies: “We have seen the news, but we do not have any details or confirmation about that.”

A Times of Israel article illustrates the third-hand hearsay nature of the claim, saying that “A reporter from i24 News said that an IDF commander told her that they had found the bodies of some 40 babies, some of whom had been beheaded.”

This piece is not about claiming or evidencing the truth of these claims one way or another. Whether the claims are true or not, they will help to inspire and justify a truly ferocious response. In the context of the claim, Hamas becomes subhuman, depraved, an irredeemable scum to be eliminated at all costs.

It may or may not constitute something called “atrocity propaganda“:

Atrocity propaganda is the spreading of information about the crimes committed by an enemy, which can be factual, but often includes or features deliberate fabrications or exaggerations. This can involve photographs, videos, illustrations, interviews, and other forms of information presentation or reporting.

In this context, sociologists have defined an atrocity as an “event that is perceived as a flagrant violation of a fundamental value” and containing three elements:

moral outrage or indignation; authorization of punitive measures; mobilization of control efforts against the apparent perpetrators.

A brief history of slain babies in propaganda

Truth is the first casualty of war.

It is possible that this latest claimed atrocity actually occurred. But it’s also worth noting that supposed atrocities against babies—the ultimate blameless innocents—have a long history in wartime propaganda. The tearful testimony of 15-year-old Nayirah al-Ṣabaḥ in 1990 before the US Congress, claiming that invading Iraqi soldiers had taken babies from their incubators in Kuwait and left them to die on the floor, galvanized American opinion in favor of the Gulf War. By the time multiple reports determined there was no evidence of the atrocity, the war was over and won.

British propaganda in World War I claimed that German soldiers were bayoneting Belgian babies, then cutting off their hands and eating them—a ludicrous claim that nonetheless had the desired effect of dehumanizing the enemy.

Irish rebels in 1641 were said to have ripped babies from the wombs of English mothers—a false claim used to justify the subsequent barbaric atrocities of Oliver Cromwell against the Irish.

The idea of these sorts of truly horrific acts commands such a visceral reaction that revenge and retribution often spill over into acts of retaliation. Lex talionis, or an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth, is a legal maxim that can be found both in the Bible and the preceding law codes of the Ancient Near East. Although talion was the ultimate satisfaction a plaintiff might demand in those times, it was abolished in Palestine in the 5th century BCE.

Atrocities against babies—the ultimate blameless innocents—have a long history in wartime propaganda.

At this very moment, this legal outlook seems to be making an unsavory comeback in the region. Though we may not see Palestinian babies beheaded by IDF personnel, the retaliatory destruction will seek to satisfy the demand for payback. And rather than an eye for an eye, we will likely see a sack of teeth for a single tooth.

You can currently scan social media comment threads in vain to find one about the Israel-Hamas conflict that does not angrily invoke the beheading of babies as accepted fact and as justification for an annihilatory response. Indeed, we may find evidence comes out in the proceeding hours supporting one version of events or the other, but it will unlikely change the course of events. The damage is done.

Israel is likely looking to favor only one side of the Machiavellian dichotomy: the one that requires an enemy in such a situation be completely destroyed.

In general you must either pamper people or destroy them; harm them just a little and they’ll hit back; harm them seriously and they won’t be able to. So if you’re going to do people harm, make sure you needn’t worry about their reaction. Niccolò Machiavelli, The Prince

One of the moral issues that faces any such action is best summed up by looking at subsets: All cats are animals but not all animals are cats. All members of Hamas are Palestinian but not all Palestinians are members of Hamas. Any action that rains destruction down on Palestinians as a whole in an attempt to eradicate Hamas might well suffer from the law of unintended consequences. A ruthless retaliation on the Gaza Strip will undoubtedly cause widespread pain and death for many innocent Palestinians who might then be driven into the arms of Hamas.

Any fix to the intractable problem of the Palestine-Israel conflict, such as a two-state solution, will require compromise—and compromise appears to be something to which neither side is prepared to commit.

Claims of beheaded babies, whether accurate or not, escalate the tenor of the conflict to a level without constraints. The “lex talionis with interest” approach is a Machiavellian outcome that will not end well for anyone. But the reality is, can we see it going any other way?