Overview: Lauren Boebert often courts controversy. She is full of rhetoric. But does her behavior reflect or contradict her Christian rhetoric?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Infamous Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert will have you know that she is a fervent Christian. The sort of Christian who believes in the sincerity of a committed Christian marriage. She once told a congregation the following:

Are you struggling in your marriage? Begin to speak life into your marriage. Ladies: You are called to something great in your marriage. The power that you have in #christ for your marriage is unmatched. And if you start chasing Jesus with everything that you have, I promise you that your husband will chase you chasing Jesus.

There is no shame in marriages breaking down. There is a 50% chance that they will. It’s just rather galling when people proclaim the religiously lofty moral high ground and then exhibit as much hypocrisy as they can possibly muster. Boebert was recently in trouble for causing a disturbance while being fondled by her boyfriend in a public theater.

And now, the pillar of the community (that she is now ridding herself of to run to the even safer conservative 4th District) has allegedly risen to the heady ethical heights of punching her ex-husband in the face.

This is what you chase Jesus for. You chase Jesus round the mulberry bush so many times that you feel giddy and lash out at the person chasing you chasing him.

Or something.

I too am giddy, reeling from the ethical confusion being vomited out by the “moral majority.”

Boebert has of course denied the claims, as set out by The Daily Mail:

Police are now investigating claims Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert punched her ex-husband twice in the face after he made ‘lewd’ advances at her in a Colorado restaurant. The 37-year-old congresswoman has denied claims she hit Jayson Boebert, the father of four of her sons, while dining at Miner’s Claim in Silt. She did admit putting her hands on him to ‘keep him back’ before he called 911, but local cops are now looking into the incident.

Boebert has since been cleared: “Due to a lack of any evidence, the allegations of domestic violence against Rep Lauren Boebert are unfounded and the investigation into Rep Lauren Boebert is closed,” Silt police said in a statement. Although, as The Independent reported:

Mr Boebert was arrested Tuesday for third-degree criminal trespass, obstruction and disorderly conduct in connection with the restaurant incident, Kite said, along with other charges pursued by county authorities. He was released the same day, according to jail records.

Jayson said he stands by his claim in a call to the police that he was a “victim of domestic violence” and that Boebert punched him. Boebert has retaliated: “This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving [districts for an easier election],” Boebert said in a statement. “I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

It might be worth reminding ourselves as to how Boebert met her now ex-husband. It’s an interesting story that revolves around them both volunteering at a church retreat in rural Bible Belt America.

Of course that’s not the story. This is:

In January 2004, when Jayson Boebert was 24, he was arrested for exposing himself to two young women at a Colorado bowling alley. His future wife Lauren Roberts (as she was then known), who was 17 at the time, was also present and was told she was no longer welcome at the bowling alley. Jayson Boebert pled guilty to “public indecency and lewd exposure” after that incident, according to The New York Post, and was sentenced to four days in jail with a subsequent two years on probation. ‘Lauren Boebert’s husband did jail time for “lewd exposure” in a bowling alley. She was there’, Salon

The List adds some flesh to the bone of the early Boerbert triste. It details how she met her now ex-husband Jayson Boebert. Lauren was working at a Burger King, where Jayson visited for lunch. There is nothing untoward here, surely. Only, it was in 2003 when Lauren was 16 and Jayson was 22 (according to Insider). Importantly, the age of consent in her state, Colorado, is 17.

That age difference didn’t bother Lauren, who wrote in her memoir, My American Life, “I fell in love with Jayson immediately, and I knew, without doubt, that he was the man I was meant to be with—for better or for worse—forever.”

Except it clearly wasn’t forever. Not really very close. Jayson got tired of chasin’.

As The List continues:

While Lauren Boebert hasn’t disclosed the details of how intimate her relationship with Jayson Boebert was when she was still a minor, in her memoir, “My American Life,” she was adamant that everything was legal. She wrote, “For any ‘Karen’ who may be reading this, Jayson and I broke no Colorado laws with our relationship, despite what you might be thinking,” via The Colorado Sun. Colorado law allows 15 or 16-year-olds to consent to sex with someone less than 10 years older, via Sawyer Legal Group. We do know she wasn’t 17 when the couple went to Las Vegas’ A Little White Wedding Chapel to get married; they were denied since Lauren was only 16. They were finally able to get married not long after Lauren gave birth to their son Tyler in 2005 — he was the first of four sons. In 2013, Lauren and Jayson opened Shooters Grill together, a restaurant where servers carried guns at work; it closed in 2022.

This piece isn’t about delighting in the salacious details of a minor (infamous) celebrity, rather this is about the background of a serial political grifter who does not live out her ideology but, rather, exhorts moral rectitude from her privileged platform while privately bathing in a swamp of double standards.

So we can’t say that Lauren Boerbert did punch her ex-husband in the face, as according to the lack of evidence, perhaps she might actually have been justified given his alleged lewd behavior. The real issue here is the true moral fiber of someone who professes one way of life—chasing Jesus—while running as far from Jesus-like behavior as she can. Boebert would rather fill campaign coffers from church congregations and tip over ballot boxes of genuine electoral votes to overturn a democratic election than flip tables in the Temple.

Words are empty unless followed by relevant behavior.