Overview: Russell Brand is in trouble with the law. Are we surprised when not just a few people, some infamous, offer their support for him? Blindly...

Comedian, actor, raconteur, and of-late YouTuber Russell Brand has recently been accused of a number of sexual offenses. This has set social and mainstream media alight with opinions ranging from “I told you so” to “say it ain’t so” to “stand with Brand.” Although there are mounting seemingly credible allegations surfacing concerning Brand, it might be ill-advised of me to cast any surefire moral evaluation over the claims, for the simple reason that I do not have the requisite information about these very personal claims to do so. That is, indeed, the point of this article.

But I think I am justified in claiming that Brand is in some deep trouble here.

Moving away from my own subjective judgment, I would like to analyze the subjective judgments of others.

Almost as soon as the allegations surfaced in the public information space, we witnessed a number of prominent “celebrities” dialing their support in for the beleaguered Brand.

The names of three such defenders of the British comedian might not come as a particular surprise to many. Xitter’s owner Elon Musk, the former Fox News stalwart Tucker Carlson, and infamous misogynist accused of sex trafficking Andrew Tate, have all lent their public support to the man accused of rape. Add to this list former Mayor of London candidate Laurence Fox, a British anti-woke actor and right-wing political wannabe, and many others.

Brand’s YouTube channel has seen healthy growth over the past five years, very much due to his positioning on a number of controversial issues, including his alignment with the anti-vaccine movement and Covid denialism and his distaste for the mainstream media.

This is certainly a case of putting personality before truth, personal judgment before evidence.

Using this platform, Russell Brand produced a video prior to the allegations surfacing to try to manage the damage. In response to Brand’s criticisms of the mainstream media and the supposed coordinated attack (in his case, of Channel 4 and The Times in the UK), Elon Musk wrote on X, “Of course. They don’t like competition.”

Ian Miles Cheong, notorious these days for controversial opinions, declared his solidarity:

It’s incredible the number of people who rushed to support Brand.

Though it is not surprising, it is no less depressing that Brand has received support from Andrew Tate, the former kickboxing champion turned influencer charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania:

“Criticize the drug companies, question the war in Ukraine, and you can be pretty sure this is going to happen,” was what Tucker Carlson wrote on X in support of Brand.

Laurence Fox staked his claims with a little more detail:

The mere assertion from Laurence Fox here is problematic. His assumption is that Russell Brand is innocent and that the accusations are lies. I have no idea how he can conclude this before any of the details had really come to light. It is not a case of trusting “a single word peddled by the establishment media,” but trusting the words of victims on the basis of sound evidence. Anything else is blind defense.

The common thread running through all of these open and public responses to the very serious allegations is one of casting value judgments without the first idea of what has actually taken place, without access to a remote wisp of evidence either way. It all amounts to, “Here is someone that I like because he says controversial things that I agree with who has been accused of rape. Because I like him and his ideas, the accusations can’t be true.” You can almost certainly throw in more than a hint of misogyny here, too.

Skeptics and humanists often claim that rationality and evidence underwrite their beliefs and knowledge bases. This kind of blind defense of anyone should be anathema for such a group.

Casting opinions without recourse to evidence or justification is a dangerous pastime. It is another iteration of the post-truth world that we now live in. People like this throw more fuel onto the fires presently ripping through the libraries of truth, burning away our “epistemic security.“

By all means, produce a probability assessment involving as much data as you can gather and refine that calculation in light of new information. But whatever you do, and especially when the allegations are so serious, don’t conclude that a celebrity must be innocent merely because you like the cut of their jib.