The book of Daniel purports to relate the experiences and visions of its title character, a Hebrew noble and prophet, during the Babylonian Exile in the 6th century BCE. As with myriad other marvelous accounts from antiquity, Daniel’s text explicitly (and implicitly) refers to a number of verified individuals, locations, and events. Despite these convergences between the story and reality, though, several passages and references conflict with the extrinsic archaeological and written evidence. While the book doubtless conveyed theologically and psychologically resonant messages about national identity, oppression, fidelity, perseverance, vindication, and hope to its intended audience, it is not an inerrant work of history.

For purposes of this discussion, we’ll put aside the astounding tales about the lions’ den and fiery furnace and such, as well as the extent to which the prophetic visions did nor did not get the future right, to focus instead on whether the book did or did not get the past right. And the results are…well, human, as Mr. Spock would say. A few thoughts (by no means comprehensive) about the more problematic passages follow.

Adventures in Chronology

Joshua 1:1 in the Aleppo Codex [Aleppo Codex; scanned by http://www.aleppocodex.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons]

We need not wait long to find an issue. According to Dan. 1:1-2 (NJPS):

In the third year of the reign of King Jehoiakim of Judah, King Nebuchadnezzar [II] of Babylon came to Jerusalem and laid siege to it. The Lord delivered King Jehoiakim of Judah into his power, together with some of the vessels of the house of God, and he brought them to the land of Shinar [southern Mesopotamia, around Babylon] to the house of his god; he deposited the vessels in the treasury of his god. Biblical quotes and citations are from the New Jewish Publication Society translation in The Jewish Study Bible (OUP, 2004).

While Babylonian forces really did invade Judah and deport some of the population to Babylon under King Nebuchadnezzar’s leadership, the dating here is now generally acknowledged to be inaccurate.[i] Practicing historians of the period put the third year of Jehoiakim’s reign in 606 and Nebuchadnezzar’s conquest of Judah and first siege of Jerusalem in 598/7 (with the beginning of the exilic period around 597-587). In other words, the timing of the pivotal event depicted in the opening lines of Daniel seems to be off by almost a decade. “As for Dan. 1.1-2, it is completely confused, most likely based on a misreading of the narrative” in the passages in 2 Kings 24 and 2 Chronicles 36 describing the Babylonian conquest.[ii]

Dan. 1 goes on to give the biblical equivalent of a superhero origin story. We’re told young Daniel and other bright Judahites taken to Babylon received a three-year education in Chaldean learning, and Daniel developed “understanding of visions and dreams of all kinds.” (Dan. 1:4-5, 17.) To explain, the Chaldeans were the Aramaic-speaking Semitic people who ruled the Neo-Babylonian Empire from 626 to 539. At the end of their schooling, Daniel and his comrades were presented to Nebuchadnezzar, who was impressed and ordered them into service in his court (Dan. 1:19). Daniel would remain in Babylon “until the first year of King Cyrus” (Dan. 1:21). The Persian King Cyrus, discussed further below, captured Babylon in 539, decades after the setting of Dan. 1, and famously permitted exiled Hebrews to return to Judah and rebuild, according to both biblical and extra-biblical accounts.

Nebuchadnezzar II depicted on the ‘Tower of Babel stele [Robert Koldewey (10 September 1855 – 4 February 1925), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons]

Dan. 2 tells the story of our hero’s first dream-reading for King Nebuchadnezzar; his consequent, meteoric promotion to governor of the prosperous, central province of Babylon; and the appointment of his Judahite peers to help him administer that province. And like Dan. 1, the chapter starts off with a chronological incongruity, placing its events in “the second year of the reign of Nebuchadnezzar” (Dan. 2:1). This cannot be accurate on its face. Nebuchadnezzar became king on his father’s death in 605, at least five or six years before conquering Judah, besieging Jerusalem, and initiating the Exile in 598/7. Moreover, just within the book of Daniel itself, we see an apparent misalignment between Dan. 2:1 and Dan. 1. Recall that the first chapter describes a three-year training period under Nebuchadnezzar’s officials before Daniel and his friends are presented to the king and merely made members of the court. Without doing eisegetical yoga or essentially adjusting the text, it is difficult to reconcile the timelines and events of Dan. 2 and Dan. 1 satisfactorily.

King Takes King

But what’s a year or two (or ten) between friends? – Let us turn our attention from relatively petty chronological discrepancies to matters of greater import—royalty, succession, and conquest. By way of background, here’s an overview of the sequence of relevant kings from the perspectives of mainstream history on the one hand, and the narrative in Daniel on the other:

Two peculiarities in particular are worth some exploration—the identity of the last Neo-Babylonian king, and the identity of “Darius the Mede.”

The Last Neo-Babylonian King: Nabonidus or Belshazzar? (Nabonidus. The Answer Is Nabonidus.)

The book of Daniel is conspicuously silent about the kings known to have reigned in Babylon after Nebuchadnezzar and before Cyrus the Great of Persia. Overlooking the unremarkable, high-turnover suzerains who ruled from 562-556 might be justifiable, but the omission of any mention of Nabonidus—the notoriously heterodox king who lost Babylon to Cyrus—is striking. Without knowing the relevant history, anyone reading the book of Daniel would naturally and incorrectly believe that Belshazzar was the last Neo-Babylonian king. Dan. 5:30-6:1 tells us that “Belshazzar, the Chaldean king, was killed, and Darius the Mede received the kingdom, being about sixty-two years old.” This statement is as clear as it is “ahistorical.”[iii]

In fairness, Belshazzar, son of Nabonidus, acted as a kinda-sorta-almost-king for a while, serving as prince regent in Babylon during his father’s lengthy sojourn from roughly 553 to 543 in the region around Tayma, a distant oasis settlement to the west. Yet Nabonidus in no sense abdicated. “The title of king remained [his] exclusive privilege,” and the Babylonian texts of the time give Belshazzar no higher designation than “son of the king,” even during his father’s absence.[iv] More importantly, we know Nabonidus was back in Babylon from 543 until 539, the fateful year of Persia’s conquest.[v] Babylon fell under King Nabonidus, not Belshazzar, quite at odds with the description in Dan. 5:30-6:1.

King Nabonidus on Neo-Babylonian stele [Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg), CC BY-SA 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons]

Along related lines, a reader of Dan. 5 unfamiliar with the Neo-Babylonian period would get the clear and mistaken impression that Belshazzar was Nebuchadnezzar’s son and direct successor, with nary a clue about Nabonidus. In the interests of time, we’ll pass over a detailed analysis as to whether the relationship between the real-world Nebuchadnezzar and Belshazzar might accurately be captured by the flexible words “father” (אָב, av) and “son” (בֵּן, ben) in ancient Hebrew or Aramaic.[vi] For purposes of this discussion, it is enough to note that, due to the paternal-filial terminology in Dan. 5 and other reasons, most scholars conclude that Daniel’s authors—or the traditions on which they relied—conflated Nebuchadnezzar and Nabonidus in key ways.[vii]

Darius the Who?

As a matter of history, the Book of Daniel likewise shoots noticeably wide of the mark in naming “Darius the Mede” the first king to follow the Chaldean dynasty. This character, also described as “Darius son of Ahasuerus [Xerxes[viii]], of Median descent” in Dan. 9:1, is a non-entity in extrinsic records. “There was no such historical figure, though there were two Persian kings named Darius, both of whom ruled after Cyrus.”[ix]

To be clear, while it is not inconceivable contemporaneous evidence for the existence of a king “Darius of Mede” might someday surface, we have little reason to expect it. Babylonian, Greek, Egyptian, Persian, and other texts from the 6th and 5th centuries provide all sorts of information about the twilight of the Neo-Babylonian Empire, the exploits of Cyrus the Great, and the Persian Empire’s expansion. No identifiable “Darius the Mede” matching the profile in Daniel appears in any of the relevant chronicles, histories, inscriptions, letters, stelae, bullae, or government and commercial records—nor is he mentioned in any other book of the Hebrew Bible.[x] What’s more, the information we have leaves no discernable room for a Median king of Babylon between Nabonidus and Cyrus.[xi] (One especially prominent and pertinent example is the cuneiform Nabonidus Chronicle, likely first written in Babylon during the late 6th or early 5th century, which recounts the Persian invasion, the decisive battle at Opis, Nabonidus’ flight and subsequent capture, and Cyrus’ personal entry into the city of Babylon, all occurring within a period of a few weeks.)

Some evangelicals, apologists, and other advocates with inerrantist inclinations have accordingly sought to make “Darius the Mede” an alias or nickname for a known historical figure who might have ruled Babylon as “king” during the first few years of Persian hegemony. Candidates proposed include Cyrus himself; certain of his relatives, viceroys, and lieutenants; and even—absurdly—Darius the Great, who in 539 was a relatively unaccomplished Persian (not Median) nobleboy preparing to conquer puberty (nowhere near sixty-two), and whose son (not father) was named Xerxes. Time being a finite and scarce resource, we won’t dig into these diverse hypotheses here. Suffice it to say the better arguments are sometimes plausible and well-researched, but nevertheless heavy on motivated speculation and eisegesis, light on clear and convincing evidence, and unpersuasive to a critical mass of mainstream experts. They also suffer from the unfortunate tendency to generate roughly as many difficulties as they purport to resolve. (The fact that so many of these suggested solutions conflict with one another doesn’t help.)

The current scholarly consensus is that “Darius the Mede” is most likely a later creation of rhetorical repurposing, artistic license, and tradition “modeled on . . . Darius the Great ([r.] 522-486 B.C.), the second successor of Cyrus.”

The Writing on the Wall: The Book of Daniel Is not an Autobiography

Belshazzar’s feast, by Rembrandt [Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons]

Historical continuity problems of the sort surveyed above would be surprising and perplexing if the text were a first-hand account written by a highly educated governor and prophet named Daniel in the 6th century, as was long asserted. Nowadays, most experts across the spectrum of religious belief consider that traditional view untenable.

A broad consensus has existed since [the late 19th and early 20th centuries]. It is agreed that Daniel is pseudepigraphic: the stories in chapters 1-6 are legendary in character, and the visions in chapters 7-12 were composed by persons unknown in the Maccabean era. The stories are almost certainly older than the visions, but the book itself was put together shortly after the Maccabean crisis (which ran from 167–160 BCE).[xii]

In other words, the Book of Daniel is a composite work of apocalyptic literature conveying earlier traditions or tales—with some historically accurate details, to be sure—that may well have oral or written roots reaching back to the mid-1st millennium. Taken as a whole, Daniel was substantially compiled and composed by unknown authors “during the bitter persecution carried on by Antiochus IV Epiphanes ([r.] 167-164),” the post-exilic, post-Alexandrian Seleucid king whose oppression of the Hebrews precipitated the Maccabean Revolt.[xiii]

This understanding is a product of more than just the book’s alignments and misalignments (including those of the prophetic passages, which we elided entirely here) with known historical events and persons. For instance, modern philological analysis reaches the same conclusion. Recent research affirms that Daniel’s Hebrew reflects a demonstrably younger linguistic stage than do books of the Tanakh confidently dated to the mid-1st millennium, such as Ezekiel. “Daniel, unlike Ezekiel, is thick with LBH [Late Biblical Hebrew] elements,” in terms of both grammar and vocabulary, pointing to post-exilic composition in the 3rd-2nd centuries.[xiv] The overall state of Daniel’s Aramaic (used from Dan. 2:4b to 7:28) seems to be somewhat older than the Hebrew, but still “the balance of probability…favors a date in the early Hellenistic period [4th-3rd centuries], although a precise dating on linguistic grounds is not possible.”[xv]

The Book of Daniel fascinates in many ways. It is a collection of memorable, astonishing tales, as well as cryptic, symbol-laden visions that reveal insights into the worldview of Second Temple Judaism. Along with Ezra, it is one of only two books in the Bible to include substantial material in Aramaic and Hebrew, making it especially fertile, layered ground for scholars of ancient Semitic languages. And it can be of some value to careful, rigorous historians. But consistently accurate history it is not, even in its mundane, muggle, non-miraculous components. Daniel neither simply nor scrupulously recounts the past. The book relays and reworks a received tradition in service to the authors’ didactic, dramatic, rhetorical, and theological purposes.

[About the author: Lex Lata holds Associates Degrees in Drinking and Knowing Things from Casterly Rock Community College. He lives with Lady and Lad Lata in a weird old house near Minnesota’s 9,997th lake.]

