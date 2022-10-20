Overview Liz Truss, after 6 weeks of turmoil and political and economic chaos, has resigned as UK PM. What next?

It seems only weeks ago that we reported the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. That’s because it was only weeks ago—six, to be exact. Less than two months into her leadership, Liz Truss has now resigned.

After a number of very embarrassing U-turns, a mini-budget that was savaged by experts (including tax cuts for the richest), bailed out by the Bank of England, and roundly attacked by the general public, and after sacking her Chancellor of the Exchequer and Home Secretary, Truss has gone.

The knives were out, with the “men in gray suits” entering Downing Street for successive meetings over the last 24 hours, representing different Party factions.

The resignation has promoted opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer to call for a general election, otherwise due in 2024. Claiming the Conservatives have left the country “weaker and worse off,” Starmer added:

After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos. The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people. They do not have a mandate to put the country through yet another experiment – Britain is not their personal fiefdom to run how they wish. We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election – now.

Liz Truss has been in office for only 45 days, the shortest tenure of any UK prime minister. She has just given her resignation speech, in which she said, “Given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

Scottish Nationalist Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has not held back in her evaluation:

There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately. It’s beyond hyperbole – & parody.

Reality tho is that ordinary people are paying the price.

The interests of the Tory party should concern no-one right now.

A General Election is now a democratic imperative. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 20, 2022

Here is Truss’s full speech:

I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country had been held back for too long by low economic growth. I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance. And we set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy – that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit. I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party. This morning I met the Chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady. We have agreed there will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week. This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you.

Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the influential 1922 Committee, says it will be possible to conduct a leadership ballot by 28 October. Quite who the leader will be is open to debate. Already, previous candidates Jeremy Hunt and Tom Tugendhat have ruled themselves out.

UPDATE: The Times is reporting Boris Johnson will run again for PM—an abject failure of moral integrity.

Although The Guardian’s Jessica Elgot shows that this could have its own issues:

A Tory MP has just sent me this tweet and says: "If this happens I will immediately defect to the Labour party." https://t.co/wKENOFV3vx — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) October 20, 2022