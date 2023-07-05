Overview: The UK education system is not secular, and the Church of England is looking to schools as a recruitment pool for new believers.

While it might be anathema to many American secularists, state-run schools in the UK—a seemingly more secular country by attitude—are often run by churches or religious organizations. Indeed, some 37% of UK primary schools are faith schools. These can range from schools that only nominally tip their hats to the organizing faith tradition, to those that adhere very strongly to scripture and a religious moral code.

To make matters worse, the churches and religious organizations contribute virtually nothing to the upkeep of such schools: They are almost entirely funded by taxpayers.

“Give me a child till he is seven years old, and I will show you the man.” Whether or not this famous quote originated with St. Ignatius Loyola, founder of the Jesuit Brotherhood (its actual provenance is unclear), it reflects a longstanding recognition by religious sects that early immersion in a faith is more likely to take root and endure than later efforts.

Childhood is a vortex of determining variables, and educational establishments can leave lasting effects on pupils. This is why a recent publication, Our Hope for a Flourishing Schools System, from the Church of England (CofE) has left secularists in a cold sweat.

The CofE at present controls over a quarter of primary schools in England, with over a million children in attendance. This is set sharply against the painful reality for the Church that weekly attendance at church services stands at around 600,000, a mere 1% of the population.

The British Attitudes survey has shown that half of British people (50%) do not regard themselves as belonging to a particular religion, while the largest proportion (20%) of religious affiliates belong to the Church of England. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of those aged 18–24 do not belong to a religion, and more than half (56%) of those who belong to or were brought up in a religion never attend religious services or meetings. Just 14% attend weekly.

We have recently reported on various Census findings concerning religion in the UK, detailing a growing trend toward nonreligion:

In this context, it appears that the CofE recognizes their predicament and is trying to do something to reverse the trend. Their publication details plans for a “Growing Faith Foundation,” which involves “the creation of new models of church in schools, which provide opportunities for children and adults to develop their journey of faith, through well-planned pathways to discipleship.”

The plan has set a precise target:

Courageous structural shifts in thinking and practice involving education, will contribute to the Church’s vision to double the number of children and young people who are active Christian disciples by 2030.

The obvious bone of contention here is that the CofE is looking to use taxpayer-funded schools instrumentally in their own evangelizing campaign to bolster flagging adherent numbers. A pluralistic society is not one that should advocate for using state budgets to promote any given religion or religious organization over another. Humanists UK have been quick to take aim at the CofE intentions:

An education system should uphold the values of neutrality, diversity, and the promotion of critical thinking, enabling children to make informed decisions about their own beliefs. This move by the Church of England not only undermines those principles but also fails to respect the diversity of faiths and non-religious worldviews within our society.

Moreover, their Education Campaigns Manager Robert Cann has said the following in response to the publication:

The Church of England’s plans to utilise its schools to increase church attendance by converting children is grossly offensive. This behaviour will marginalise those children whose families are not religious or of a different faith. It is imperative that children receive an education that enables them to think critically and make their own choices about their beliefs, rather than being subjected to evangelism. With two-thirds of young people having no religion, it’s beyond time for all such religious discrimination to be removed from our school system. Yet here is the Church of England doubling down. The state should make sure all schools are inclusive of all pupils—we will be raising this matter with Government ministers.

This is certainly a very well-articulated response.