Fair & Accurate Bookkeeping Science certainly is full of itself to think it has anything on revealed religious truth!

Since time immemorial, religion has revealed to mankind The Truth about life, the universe, and everything…in appropriate context as decided by unelected church officials often no better educated than the lowest parishioner. Everyone who wasn’t branded a witch or a heretic was happy with that system. Then along came upstart “science” throwing their son-of-a-monkey wrench into the previously settled matter. Well, religion fought back as only purveyors of The Truth can: with iron-clad evidence of its claims “science” simply couldn’t overcome, presented here below in historical order for your reading pleasure…