Get the top secular stories of the week covering news, culture, science and more,delivered to your inbox every Thursday. It’s free
Kristen Mei
Kristen Mei Chase is a writer, editor, and author, whose work has appeared in The Washington Post, NBCNews.com, and more. Her debut novel, A Thousand Miles to Graceland, will be published by Grand Central/Forever in January 2023, followed by her debut children’s book in late 2023 with FSG.
Secular parenting: How to deal with ‘blessings’ and ‘prayers’ from religious friends and family
Reading Time: 2 minutes “She told me she’ll pray for me again,” my teen daughter…
Why is Kim Kardashian yelling at us?
Reading Time: 2 minutes That’s the tweet from author and activist Glennon Doyle about Kim Kardashian’s recent viral advice for working…
I’m nonreligious, and I kind of hope reincarnation is a real thing
Reading Time: 2 minutes Like a good little Evangelical, I spent much of my childhood worried about going to heaven. Though,…
Elf on the Shelf morality: There’s got to be a better way to teach our kids to be good people.
Reading Time: 2 minutes As we approach the beginning of December, my social media feeds are flooded with the Elf on…
FOLLOW Kristen Mei
Authors
Kristen Mei Follows
By the Author
Popular
Stories