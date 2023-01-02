Reading Time: 2 minutes

There is no shortage of cool shoe brands in the world these days, but you’ll only find one that lets you express your nonreligious beliefs in a stylish way. Meet Atheist Shoes, a small, European-based company that handcrafts small batches of gorgeous, minimalist shoes with very outspoken soles.

These shoes are unisex and perform well in any kind of weather—from rainy Seattle or London to sunny California or the Italian countryside. And, they’re made as naturally and sustainably as possible, with only European materials, and handcrafted by traditional shoemakers in Porto.

But what makes them even more unique is that “Ich Bin Atheist” is carved into the soles. Why? Well, the founders believed the world would be a better place if non-believers were more open about their godlessness. And if they could express their non-belief with a fabulous pair of shoes, then all the better.

You don’t necessarily need to be an atheist to wear Atheist Shoes. People of all religions (and none) are loyal customers of this independent shoe brand, with one very important thing in common: great taste.

If you’re looking for a practically custom pair of shoes, that also happens to support your non-belief, look no further than Atheist Shoes. Whether you’re an atheist looking to leave your godless footprint wherever you go, or just someone who loves great design and craftsmanship, Atheist Shoes has you (and your feet) covered.

OnlySky readers: Save 30% off on your purchase with code OnlySky