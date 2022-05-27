Lincoln Andrews

Life seemed as good as it gets in early 2021, with a happy family, a job I loved, and a long-desired move out of the Bible Belt to the Pacific Northwest.

My world split open on September 12th, when my son Josh took his life.

Once a film critic, I now write to make sense of the new world I find myself in, to remember my beautiful boy and to help myself heal. I draw from 28 years’ experience as a mental health professional, but I mainly write as a dad who misses his boy. Hopefully, other secular suicide survivors (and those who love them) will find my words useful.

Follow Lincoln on Facebook at facebook.com/lincolnandrewsB612 and Twitter @LincolnAndrew10

(Lincoln Andrews is a pseudonym, used not out of shame, but for professional privacy. Everything else is true and honest to the best of my ability.)

