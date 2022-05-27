Get the best of OnlySkyIN YOUR INBOX once a week. It’s free
Lincoln Andrews
Life seemed as good as it gets in early 2021, with a happy family, a job I loved, and a long-desired move out of the Bible Belt to the Pacific Northwest.
My world split open on September 12th, when my son Josh took his life.
Once a film critic, I now write to make sense of the new world I find myself in, to remember my beautiful boy and to help myself heal. I draw from 28 years’ experience as a mental health professional, but I mainly write as a dad who misses his boy. Hopefully, other secular suicide survivors (and those who love them) will find my words useful.
Follow Lincoln on Facebook at facebook.com/lincolnandrewsB612 and Twitter @LincolnAndrew10
(Lincoln Andrews is a pseudonym, used not out of shame, but for professional privacy. Everything else is true and honest to the best of my ability.)
Stuff they don’t tell you about grieving: The ‘Space Cadet’ stage
Reading Time: 4 minutes During my days as a therapist for combat vets with PTSD,…
Naomi Judd, guns, and suicide: Public health and the 2nd Amendment
Reading Time: 3 minutes America loves its guns, even though that love affair is killing us. If you own a gun,…
How to talk suicide prevention with the mentally ill person in your life
Reading Time: 5 minutes It’s small comfort, but I’m in good company. Most parents of children who suicide had no idea…
Putting the ‘fun’ in ‘after the funeral’
Reading Time: 5 minutes This entire column, not just this entry, contains a content warning. I will be writing about suicide,…
Just get over it: The DSM, Prolonged Grief Disorder, and pathologizing human experience
Reading Time: 5 minutes A knee to the groin: a perfect start to one’s day. A month ago, as I sipped…
Should I be mad at my son? Anger and forgiveness after suicide
Reading Time: 5 minutes This entire column, not just this entry, contains a content warning. I will be writing about suicide,…
Remember their whole life, not just their final hours
Reading Time: 4 minutes This entire column, not just this entry, contains a content warning. I will be writing about suicide,…
Life lessons from Beethoven: Chasing numbness away with music
Reading Time: 4 minutes This entire column, not just this entry, contains a content warning. I will be writing about suicide,…
Post-traumatic reasons to disbelieve: Rejecting the god of child murder
Reading Time: 5 minutes Isn’t that just special? In the week after my son took his life, my fundamentalist ex-mother-in-law sent…
How to help the grieving
Reading Time: 4 minutes This entire column, not just this entry, contains a content warning. I will be writing about suicide,…
FOLLOW LINCOLN ANDREWS