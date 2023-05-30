Overview: A cloud of shame and an ongoing struggle with rising paramilitary action plagues the US military in the wake of Memorial Day. Many paid the ultimate price for their country. Extremism undermines it.

It was a complicated Memorial Day weekend in the US, and not just because of the nation’s now-quotidian gun violence, or because the current debt ceiling crisis threatens an already “degraded” US military with further hits to “readiness and morale”. Just prior to the weekend’s events, which honor and mourn people who died in the US Armed Forces, more past members were sentenced for roles in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Thus far, over 1,000 people have been charged and 680 convicted for their role in undermining US democracy on and leading up to that day’s events, which culminated in a storming of the Capitol building and seven deaths. The rise of US paramilitarism nonetheless remains a pressing concern, especially in conjunction with the “white supremacy” that President Joe Biden named in May as the country’s greatest terrorist threat.

Over 1.3 million people have died in military service to the US, with more dying in the Civil War of 1861-1865 than all other armed conflicts since. This past weekend, Henry Kissinger turned 100: having lived longer than many of the soldiers who died in brutal, unjust, and unwinnable twentieth-century conflicts that he extended. For families across the US, and for the nearly 18 million US veterans who for years have seen Congress members drag their feet on providing proper medical care and support after readily sacrificing soldiers’ physical and mental health in the first place, there was much to grieve, and much more to reflect upon.

There is and always has been a complex tension between critiquing US government transgressions, and recognizing the sacrifice nonetheless taken up by fleeting and fragile human beings, whether for want of other socioeconomic opportunities or out of a fervent belief in the ability of military intervention to make a key difference. Usually, Memorial Day weekend is a time to center reflection squarely on the ultimate sacrifice.

But the US Armed Forces are also dealing with the shadow of January 6 and the scourge of right wing extremism in its ranks, which made itself manifest in military-informed operations during the attack on the Capitol. Stewart Rhodes, a former Army paratrooper who went on to become a Yale-educated lawyer before founding the Oath Keepers in 2009, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy. His deputy Kelly Meggs, is not directly associated with the Armed Forces, but was involved in coordinating Oath Keeper operations with the neo-Nazi Proud Boys; he received 12 years. Earlier convictions of Proud Boys included veterans as well.

Jessica Watkins served in Afghanistan, then left without leave after her transgender status had been revealed; she founded a small militia in Ohio, mobilized with the Oath Keepers on January 6, 2021, and received 8.5 years on Friday. Kenneth Harrelson, a welder identified by the Pentagon as having served in the US Army, received 4 years after prosecutors claimed that he had stockpiled weapons near the site, and served as a “ground team leader” for the Oath Keepers.

Ever since the Capitol attack, US lawmakers have been struggling with how to define extremism and curtail the rise of paramilitary groups, especially through state-military radicalization. Some felt that, since existing military code already prohibits extremism, caution was due when treating its rise as the most pressing concern for the US Armed Forces. Others went one further. Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, for instance, suggested that the issue was one of partisan politics, arguing:

“We are losing in the military—so fast—our readiness in terms of recruitment. And why? I can tell you why. Because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda, as Joe Biden’s agenda.” “Tuberville defends hold on defense nominations, says Pentagon wrong to screen out white nationalists”, Richard Banks, WBHM, May 8, 2023

When asked whether white nationalists should be allowed to serve in the US Armed Forces, Tuberville further argued that the term came down to Democrat spin: “They call them that. I call them Americans.”

This insinuation of partisanship does not accord with the Pentagon’s own intel on this situation, but it does align with ongoing Republican resistance to efforts to halt the spread of nationalist extremism. Long before Biden’s rise, a 2019 survey by Military Times had already noted a 14 percent year-over-year increase (from 22 to 36 percent) in troops reporting evidence of “white supremacist and racist ideologies”, and that active members considered the problem more concerning for national security than domestic terrorism with Islamic roots, and immigration. Likewise, an October 2020 report to Congress detailed the Pentagon’s ongoing efforts to combat social media recruitment among members of the US Armed Forces. In December 2021, the Department of Defense outlined its expanded efforts to combat these domestic threats.

Nevertheless, in July 2022 the Senate Armed Services Committee added a report to its National Defense Authorization Act that argued “spending additional time and resources to combat exceptionally rare instances of extremism in the military is an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds, and should be discontinued by the Department of Defense immediately.” This addition had been added to the NDAA on the narrowest of margins: 14-12, with every Republican (plus Maine Independent Angus King) voting for the addition, and every Democrat voting against it.

In absolute terms, the number of US Armed Forces members involved in or endorsing extremist beliefs is small, but the Department of Defense remains concerned because this still amounts to a significant number of highly trained people who present an outsized threat through what they can do with their military knowledge. Conversely, many on the right consider this an issue of free speech and association.

What’s old is new again

In 1791, the US ratified a Bill of Rights that included its first ten amendments. The first of these was a five-parter:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

But far from this being a settled issue even at the time, in seven years these grand ideals of freedom of speech, the right to peaceful assembly, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances would undergo a complication ahead of anticipated war with France. The Federalist Party wasn’t keen on criticism from a Democratic-Republican Party strongly favored by newer arrivals. To tamp down on possible anti-war rhetoric, which it regarded as endangering the functions of sitting government, its Congress established the 1798 Alien and Seditions Act, which legitimized deporting “aliens” viewed as a threat to public safety and further declared:

That if any person shall write, print, utter or publish, or shall cause or procure to be written, printed, uttered or published, or shall knowingly and willingly assist or aid in writing, printing, uttering or publishing any false, scandalous and malicious writing or writings against the government of the United States … then such person, being thereof convicted before any court of the United States having jurisdiction thereof, shall be punished by a fine not exceeding two thousand dollars, and by imprisonment not exceeding two years.

These legal parameters were enhanced during World War I, in the Espionage Act of 1917 and the Sedition Act of 1918, which criminalized any actions that would “promote the success of [the US’s] enemies” when the nation was at war. It was at this time that the notion of freedom of speech having clear limits when state security was on the line came most clearly to the fore in US jurisprudence.

The problem today, as outlined in part by “This Is War: Examining Military Experience Among the Capitol Hill Siege Participants”, a report by George Washington University in conjunction with West Point’s Combating Terrorism Center, is that longer service records do not seem to offer an inoculating effect against extremism, and disproportionately showed up among Capitol attack veterans. This suggests that, to some extent, Tuberville was not in error when equating white nationalists in uniform with “Americans” in general. Rather, the group of US citizens who have given much of their lives in service to their country certainly seems to include people with white nationalist views that others would regard as antithetical to US democracy.

This is a huge challenge for the US today: the reality that some who fight and die for the country have a very different sense of what it is they’re fighting and dying for. And if the state they believe they’re serving betrays their notion of what the US is and should be? They have historically and may very well again take up arms against it.

However, this challenge is also not unique to the current moment. For over a century, death estimates for the Civil War sat at around 618,222. They’re now at around 715,000 (with an upper bound of 850,000, though this is strongly contested), but in those original numbers one finds some 360,222 Union deaths and 258,000 Confederate deaths: both “sides” of a bitter fight for US identity counted equally in the national mourning that began with the first Memorial Day in 1868.

Today, the “battle lines” for civic unrest aren’t as clearly drawn, and yet the US faces no less of a federalist test between competing visions of itself: visions that, as ever, involve its military forces, and which continue to play out on its own soil.

All we can really hope for, then, is that the human cost of this crisis will remain much lower than that of previous conflicts—at least, if we are ever to dare to say that we have honored well the sacrifices of so many men and women come before.