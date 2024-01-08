Overview: Australia's latest national bans on neo-Nazi and other hate symbols highlights a difficult struggle to tackle and deescalate far right extremism at its source.

On Monday January 8, legislation came into force in Australia that was first drafted in June, to combat the rise of far-right extremists. In June, Australians proposed a national ban on Nazi symbols in public spaces, including the sale of military paraphernalia. Today, the ban extends to the Nazi salute as well, and any symbols by groups designated as terrorist organizations by the Australian government, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Islamic State (ISIS/Da’esh), Hezbollah, and Hamas. Exceptions include the use of such materials for educational, journalistic, artistic, literary, and scientific purposes. Also protected is the use of the swastika for Hindu, Buddhist, and Jainist faith practices.

This move comes after a few years of emboldened neo-Nazi activity in Australian public spaces, and many state efforts to ban similar. Last January, neo-Nazis disrupted a mourning ceremony for First Nations Victorians. In March, neo-Nazis came out in support of an anti-trans activist, performing the Nazi salute as they marched in solidarity. In October, a group called out “Gas the Jews” in a protest disrupting Israeli mourning near the Sydney Opera House.

In light of these and other actions among emboldened hate groups, Attorney General Mark Dreyfus’s announcement describes the new legislation as an effort to “ensure no one in Australia will be allowed to glorify or profit from acts and symbols that celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology”.

But the struggle to legislate away hate is an easily weaponized battleground. As Australian anti-hate advocates noted last year, banning specific symbols and gestures without addressing the core factors facilitating the rise of the National Socialist Network might only lead to a change in tactics. Last year, as Australian states imposed local bans on specific symbols, groups in black singing about “White Australia” on the streets of Melbourne, and recruiting in part through boxing clubs, illustrated the strategic resilience among such hate groups.

We must not do the work of extremists for them, by signalboosting without contextualizing their hate speech.

The dangers of signalboosting

Worse still, some efforts to call attention to the rise of domestic terrorism risk exacerbating the problem by disseminating hate group materials without sufficient critical context. Last year, Tom Tanuki of Independent Australia noted that groups like the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium and the Anti-Defamation Commission can fan the flames when they post full neo-Nazi announcements for no greater purpose than to raise the alarm at their existence. Even if such groups are ostensibly “against” these materials, and protected under journalistic and educational exceptions when publishing them, they can aid in the spread of neo-Nazi messages by not being more selective about their presentation.

This problem afflicts legacy and social media in the US and Canada as well, especially as news outlets struggle to report effectively on extremist messaging by the quadruply indicted former president Donald Trump, and among some of his most prominent supporters. Even if it is broadly important to call attention to repeated uses of authoritarian, fascist, and dehumanizing language, like the term “vermin” and the suggestion that immigrants are poisoning the “blood” of a nation, too much knee-jerk reporting on every outburst only grants such groups greater power and centrality in mainstream political discourse.

A more grounded approach considers the broader implications of a given campaign’s popularity, instead of contributing to the hype around a single messenger. The call to fight a “war on Christians” through a new federal task force doesn’t simply show up in Trump’s campaign trail; it also reflects a broader network of nationalist interests with a strong presence in mainstream politics. Irrespective of Trump’s personal outcomes in the lead-up to the 2024 US Presidential Election, the proposal itself, of more direct federal oversight over national religious outcomes, presents a significant challenge to deescalating this increasingly authoritarian moment in the US.

Effective reporting can make a difference, though.

In December, a Vice report on neo-Nazi activity in Ontario, Canada was followed soon after by the close of an 18-month RCMP investigation with two major arrests. The Canadians charged with terrorist activity were associated with recruitment efforts in local gyms, the creation of Terrorgram Collective manifestos, and other promotional work (some international) for the terrorist group Atomwaffen Division. Vice has also been keeping a database of far right activities that notes a strong uptick of public neo-Nazi presence in the US in recent years.

A multipronged approach

Australia’s latest national bans on neo-Nazi and other terrorist symbols offer lessons worth applying to the rise of far right extremism elsewhere.

Bans that limit an organization’s ability to profit from symbols of hate certainly create useful powers of enforcement for the state. However, it is still easy for even anti-hate organizations to fan the flames through irresponsible dissemination of those same materials for supposedly journalistic purposes. Whether in legacy media or on social media, we must not do the work of extremists for them, by signalboosting without contextualizing their hate speech.

At the same time, neo-Nazis and other such modern hate groups are resilient. So long as their recruitment pathways are not addressed through other public policies, these far right elements will simply find other ways to skirt existing law, and continue to advance their hateful ideologies.

We are living in an era of rising refugeeism due to climate change, which will continue to exacerbate cultural clashes with violent results. Xenophobia, racism, and other forms of hatred for minority groups are strongly tethered to notions of scarcity, both socioeconomic and with respect to perceived losses in political power.

Even though banning certain symbols and displays can play a key role in deescalating public spectacles, far right extremism has a much deeper hold in our societies. We have a lot of other work ahead of us, if we’re ever going to knock out the real foundations of so much emboldened hate.