Overview: There are few surprises at COP28, this year's international conference on climate change, which has been overrun by petroleum interests since the start of the UNFCCC.

Reading Time: 8 minutes

Language is everything at the meeting of international working groups, and choice words certainly come to mind when reviewing the first weekend of COP28, the UN’s annual climate change conference, held this year in the UAE from November 30 to December 12. In yet another disastrous year for the climate, we briefly nudged past 2°C over pre-industrial temperatures for the first time over November 17 and 18. Our global mean from January to October was 1.43°C, and 2023 is 99% certain to be the hottest on record. Other climate feats this year included record-breaking ice loss, sea rise, and sea surface temperature gains.

COP28 started promisingly enough, with pledges of investment to a loss-and-damage fund for developing countries hit hardest by climate crisis. Germany, France, and the UAE pledged $100 million USD apiece, with another $145 million from the rest of the EU, $75 million from the UK, $17.5 from the US, and $10 million from Japan. Although there are signs this fund might reach $700 million by the end of the conference, the number falls well short of the $400 billion annually that vulnerable countries already need, and which is growing every year. However, since last year’s climate conference opened with an argument over the mere inclusion of losses and damages to the agenda, a drop in the bucket is better than none.

At least, it will be, if the pledges are honored. Historically, though, follow-through on climate aid has been sluggish: a 2009 Green Climate Fund pledging to mobilize $100 billion a year for poorer countries by 2020 was still around $11 billion short by 2021. By 2023, it was clear the shortfall had been driven primarily by the US: the world’s worst performer at paying its fair share relative to its climate impact.

Nor is this the only setback that was haunting COP28 before its launch. This summer, it emerged that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) was privy to COP28 correspondence between public-sector teams working to counteract climate change driven in large part by fossil fuels. But also, how could ADNOC avoid knowledge of this correspondence, when its CEO, the Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, is the president for COP28?

The conflict between public and private interests at COP28 runs deep, but it is by no means hidden. This makes media coverage of the UN event, which often presents every such “dog bites man” news story as revelatory, especially concerning.

Yes, days before the launch of COP28, Saudi Arabia was named in a six-month investigation highlighting the country’s plans to bypass Paris Agreement pledges and accelerate fossil fuel consumption via supersonic airplanes, cheap combustion-engine cars, floating power plants, and oil-driven electric grids in Africa and Asia. And yes, concurrently, the UAE, the host country for COP28, was revealed to be planning for business with some 15 other national oil investors at the conference.

But who could really muster shock this weekend, when recordings from a pre-COP28 meeting revealed Al Jaber arguing that there is “no science” to support an end to fossil fuels as a useful path to combating climate change? At a She Changes Climate event on November 21, Mary Robinson, a former UN special envoy for climate change, appealed to Al Jaber to make stronger commitments to phasing out fossil fuels. Al Jaber took her comments personally, and replied:

I accepted to come to this meeting to have a sober and mature conversation. I’m not in any way signing up to any discussion that is alarmist. There is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase-out of fossil fuel is what’s going to achieve 1.5C. … Please help me, show me the roadmap for a phase-out of fossil fuel that will allow for sustainable socioeconomic development, unless you want to take the world back into caves. From a recording of the November 21 She Changes Climate event, accessible via The Guardian‘s coverage on December 3, 2023

The term causing so much frustration here, “phase-out”, is its own indication of how far the language of COP28 lies from actions that should have been implemented years ago. A key battle is now being waged in COP28 drafting sessions between “phasing out” fossil fuels and merely “phasing down” their use. Another battle involves trying to avoid the word “unabated” (as in “unabated fossil fuels”), because this term’s inclusion would allow oil and gas production to continue apace, so long as the producer is pursuing carbon-capture initiatives as well.

The problem with carbon capture and storage (CCS) is that it is not a scalable catch-all for all petroleum production. As a 2023 IPCC policy paper notes, the strongest scientific counsel for achieving net zero CO2 energy systems entails:

a substantial reduction in overall fossil fuel use, minimal use of unabated fossil fuels, and use of carbon capture and storage in the remaining fossil fuel systems; electricity systems that emit no net CO2; widespread electrification; alternative energy carriers in applications less amenable to electrification; energy conservation and efficiency; and greater integration across the energy system Page 28, Climate Change 2023 Synthesis Report: Summary for Policymakers, IPCC

If working groups aren’t careful, then, the documents released at the end of COP28 could easily offer more loopholes against the implementation of key reforms. CCS is important, but as a subordinate part of the world’s energy transition plan.

Buried in coverage of this latest event, though, is how late most countries came even to the language of phase-outs and phase-downs being haggled over at COP28, along with how much Big Oil has always been part of these proceedings. As noted by Climate Change News in 2019, the 2015 Paris Agreement didn’t include the words “fossil fuels”, “oil”, “[natural] gas”, and “coal”. Only in COP25, where Shell and the Canadian Association for Petroleum Producers were bargaining for their industry’s continuation, did more direct language gain force in related proceedings. Instead, for years, great efforts had been taken to couch the crisis in terms of carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases, as if they simply emerged out of the blue.

Authors of the aforementioned bulletin also highlighted the main cause of so much language sheltering the image of Big Oil: the fact that the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has no robust protections against industry corruption. Under Article 7, it even invites any interested party to partake in annual conference proceedings, unless a strong contingent can muster veto powers for their inclusion. Other UN groups, like the World Health Organization, do have protections against, say, Big Tobacco weighing in on health initiatives. The difference is that Big Oil is also Big National Business for many UN member states. Separating public initiatives from public-private oil and gas firms would require a deeper detangling of state and corporate interests than the UN can currently enforce.

Unsurprisingly then, a 2022 report by Transparency International noted widespread examples of grand corruption in decarbonization initiatives, renewable energy transitions, critical mineral management, biodiversity protection, and climate financing. Around the world, wherever states are with one hand promising to do more about climate change, private actors are engaging in acts of state and regulatory capture, contract manipulation, and aggressive lobbying to secure the financial benefits of those projects, even at cost to core climate mitigation aims.

Not just the West and Middle East

Even Brazilian left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who showed up at COP28 with a massive delegation on the wings of significant success against deforestation, stumbled at the outset of conference proceedings. While Lula was affirming his country’s commitment to major emissions reductions, his energy minister, Alexandre Silveira, extolled Brazil’s deepening ties with OPEC, the world’s largest oil-trading coalition. This announcement reflects worrying internal tensions for the country, with more conservative groups in Brazil accusing Lula of trying to bypass democratic decision-making with his green future initiatives.

Meanwhile, other South American countries face different struggles as they strive to become world leaders in climate reform. On December 2 at COP28, Colombia under President Gustavo Petro committed to the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, making Latin America’s fourth-largest oil producer the first continental country in the world to join in solidarity with archipelago and island nations Vanuatu, Tuvalu, Tonga, Fiji, the Solomon Islands, Niue, Antigua and Barbuda, Timor-Leste, and Palau. A full transition from fossil fuels is a major part of Petro’s political platform, even though this move places the country in financial precarity while burdened by debt to the IMF, World Bank, and other private lenders.

However, Petro also upset Western attendees by bringing broader global politics to bear on climate change events. In his opening address, he told attendees to

imagine a fusion, a combination of the facts: projections for the climate crisis in five or ten years, and the genocide today of the Palestinian people. Are these facts disconnected, or are we maybe seeing a glimpse of the near future? The genocide and the barbarism unleashed on the Palestinian people is what awaits the exodus of southern-hemisphere peoples under climate change. This immense exodus will meet with responses in the northern hemisphere. Hitler is knocking at the doors of middle-class European and North American homes, and many are already letting him enter. The exodus will be met with great violence. With the same barbarism. What we see in Gaza is a rehearsal for the future. Why have the largest carbon-consuming countries permitted the systemic assassination of thousands of children in Gaza? Because Hitler has already entered their homes and they’re preparing both to defend their high levels of carbon consumption and also to reject the exodus that it provokes. Colombian President Gustavo Petro at COP28, as reported in Spanish in El País: translation mine.

When moving in international climate circles, one is expected to be judicious about one’s language so as not to over-promise or offend. Petro did not succeed in the latter, which allowed European criticism of his invocation of Gaza and Hitler to dominate the news cycle instead of the actual, ambitious climate change policies to which Colombia and its coalitions are now committed.

Faint threads of progress in the fray

As ever, politics impedes praxis.

But never entirely. Many of the 84,000 who registered for COP28 arrived determined to achieve ambitious goals despite the odds, and some have succeeded in them. On top of initial funding for the loss-and-damage fund, which invites a reset for richer countries that failed to honor their pledges in 2009, almost 116 states promised to increase renewable energy capacity threefold by 2030. Food and climate action policies will also tackle methane production in farming, and talk of a “just transition” will this week center Indigenous needs in a conference schedule bringing a range of vulnerable populations to the table.

These small but no less hardwon victories keep getting overshadowed, though, by the distracting role of industry in COP28 proceedings.

Al Jaber, for instance, also launched an Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter this past weekend, in keeping with his stated belief that reducing emissions can be achieved without phasing out oil and gas entirely. His private-sector charter calls for net zero emissions by 2050 and near zero methane emissions by 2030, but calls for no accountability from its 50 oil and gas signatories for the emissions caused by buyers. As Melanie Robinson of the World Resources Institute noted,

The pledge doesn’t cover a drop of the fuel they sell, which accounts for up to 95% of the oil and gas industry’s contribution to the climate crisis. Ignoring emissions from the fossil fuels that companies sell is like a cigarette maker claiming no responsibility for the impact of their product once it leaves the factory door. PR response to the announcement of the OGDC, World Resources Institute, December 2, 2023

Robinson also noted that oil and gas companies already had “stringent requirements to cut methane emissions” before this latest charter, alluding to arrangements like the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Methane Challenge and the international Oil and Gas Methane Partnership launched in 2014, then fortified in 2020. Her counter to Al Jaber’s announcement highlights how little the current promises of private industry address either the scope or the urgency of our climate crisis.

But why would they?

One of the most difficult facets of annual reporting on these climate conferences is how much they are haunted by the same underlying problem: too much for-profit industry keeps driving the conversation. This year, it’s state oil firms in the UAE and Saudi Arabia that have received the most criticism from legacy media and climate change action groups, but in other years, at other venues, other state-backed and private oil companies have also had their chance to shine.

For want of a better-defended public sphere for UN working groups, the Paris Agreement of 2015 did not include a specific mention of fossil fuels, and only in the last few years has it become acceptable to hash out the difference between phasing down and phasing out their use in these annual conferences on climate change.

In theory, this should be unacceptable.

But in practice, barring more substantial protest, we will continue to have to “accept it”, and whatever other drops in the policy bucket that future COP meetings yield.

The need for climate change prevention, mitigation, and adaptation is vast. Severe tipping points are either imminent or already here. And the path to limiting further disaster is well-known and routinely advanced in related media coverage.

It’s only the will to act, among a few profit-driven humans who hold far too many keys to our whole species’ future, that keeps failing to arrive.