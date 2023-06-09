Overview: Three recent news stories involving environmental crises attest to the importance of thinking about our most pressing challenges in more expansive terms.

One of the most challenging parts of politics is the extent to which we still talk about many of our most pressing issues in discrete topical units. But as three key crises in the news this week suggest, our problems with respect to the environment and human welfare are such that we need to cultivate more integrated vocabularies. In the cases of the collapsed Nova Kakhovka dam, wildfires sweeping North America, and the Stop Cop City initiative in Atlanta, the complexities of war, petro-capitalism, and hyper-militarization of police forces inform our capacity to respond to environmental loss and its human impact.

Not included here is one troubling reminder of what we’re up against: the fact that even the committee for this year’s UN Climate Change Conference (COP28, to be held this November in Dubai) has been compromised by allowing a UAE state oil firm to read emails containing action plans to combat climate change accelerated by petroleum products. We are up against profit motives stronger than us as individuals, and it’s going to take some significant restructuring of our discourse to even those odds when facing the challenges upon us.

The Nova Kakhovka dam

On Tuesday, June 6, a dam in southern Ukraine, in a region occupied by Russia for the past year, collapsed and led to immediate calls to remove citizens from the area. The breached waters flooded the Dnipro River, swelling to engulf villages, threaten crops, and damage potable water supplies. In any other worldly context, such an event might immediately sound the alarm for humanitarian aid, but in the fog of war this one has been embroiled in complex accusations of fault. Did Russia blow up the dam, even at cost to some of its residents, to deplete Ukrainian resources ahead of its intended spring offensive? Did Ukraine blow up the dam, even at cost to some of its residents, to create waterways hindering Russian advance in the Kherson region?

Russian TV is filled with pundits defending the dam’s destruction and even advocating for further damage to public facilities, and details will continue emerge from intelligence agencies, too. There is plenty of espionage chatter for those who seek it.

But amid the unfolding military questions, there is an active humanitarian nightmare, and one with potentially grave economic and food security consequences for the world. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine released initial damage estimates affecting 10 thousand hectares of agrarian land on the right bank of the Kherson region, and causing disruptions to the water supply for irrigation and human consumption in Dnipropetrovsk (30 percent), Kherson (94 percent) and Zaporizhzhya (74 percent).

Along with huge impacts to cereal crops and sunflower oil production (changes that the international market has already reflected in surging prices), the fishing industry anticipates multi-year losses, as the massive influx of fresh water into the Black Sea leads to the destruction of fresh and saltwater flora and fauna alike.

On the human side, war historian Timothy Snyder has put together a list of on-the-ground organizations helping with humanitarian aid and rescue, as survivors continued to be pulled from the flooded zones. These include Ukraïner, Rescue Now UA, The Ukrainian Firefighters Foundation, Vostok SOS, The Prytula Foundation, UAnimals, Razom, World Central Kitchen, United24, and ComeBackAlive.

Around the earthquake in Turkey and Syria earlier this year, we saw hesitation around assisting the Syrian side of the humanitarian disaster, because Syria is still heavily embroiled in a brutal civil war. How we manage to direct aid to the worst suffering amid armed conflict is an age-old problem for species. At the very least, learning to speak of war from the outset as an inevitable hotbed for such humanitarian nightmares is a critical first step to change.

We cannot individually save the world, especially against massive corporate and national systems. But we can start at home, and learn from others fighting dearly for their own.

Canadian wildfires, with northern US reach

Canada has the highest per capita greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), and the tenth highest overall emissions. In 2021, a Berlin-based think tank called Hot or Cool released a 1.5-degree Lifestyles Report assessing how high-emitting countries could reduce individual consumption patterns to reach a 2.5 ton emissions reduction, and found that even if Canada were to reduce its lifestyle imprint by 95 percent (the recommendation for most high-income countries), individual choice alone still would not help it reach its target.

From the Full Report for the Hot or Cool think tank, 2021.

This accords with Canada’s own emissions research, which finds that even as Canadian imprints have declined from modifications in heavy industry, electrical grid usage, and the phasing out of gas vehicles, the country as a whole continues to see emissions grow in the oil and gas industry (and in transport), which taxpayers help subsidize in exchange for everyday cost benefits.

In May, a study published in Environmental Research Letters could not have had more prescient timing, ahead of this past week’s raging forest fires and their impact on air quality throughout parts of Canada and the US. In “Quantifying the contribution of major carbon producers to increases in vapor pressure deficit and burned area in western US and southwestern Canadian forests”, researchers found that emissions traced to major fossil fuel producers and cement manufacturers accounted for a 48 percent increase in vapor pressure deficit (VPD) over the last 120 years, and contributed to 37 percent of the burned areas in Western and Southwestern Canadian forest fires since 1986. Mega-droughts are also a consequence of this uptick.

VPD is one facet of climate change due to human industry that isn’t tangibly felt by average people until it yields devastating consequences, as it did this week when New York achieved the ignoble status as having the world’s worst air quality for a day, and Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Toronto, among others, endured their worst air quality in years from fires raging across Canada.

READ: Bad sky, gods angry

Meanwhile, The New York Times recently counted itself among newspapers that focused on the impact of Canada’s increasingly brutal wildfire season on oil and gas producers, too. As it reported on May 17, while thousands of Canadians had been driven from their homes, the costs to further petroleum production were of equal note. Amid those Western fires, Chevron and Paramount Resources had to scale down the equivalent of 250,000 barrels a day. 2.7 million barrels in oil sands production were also at risk. Oil prices were therefore sure to be on the rise.

Earlier in May, Reuters also offered a comprehensive list of oil companies scaling down operations because the fires were risking the safety of the work sites.

But while the short-term economic implications are relevant to a point, there comes a time when it is imperative for news media to connect the dots, and reflect more decisively and comprehensively on the sustainability of an approach to energy and manufacturing that is, while also destroying human and other environmental livelihoods, literally consuming its own production sites as well.

Stop Cop City

This week, Atlanta City Hall was the site of a massive civic mobilization to “Stop Cop City”: a major democratic action stemming from two years of struggle against municipal plans to invest tens of millions in the destruction of an urban forest in a historically poor, majority-Black region, to build a massive police and firefighter training complex. On Monday, for 13 hours, over 200 residents took to the podium to speak to the environmental and community cost of what they viewed as a gross misuse of municipal funds against the wishes and needs of Atlanta City residents.

The city council was voting on whether to spend $31 million for the site’s construction, with a provision of $1.2 million more annually for 30 years. The rest of the funding for the $90 million dollar project would come from the Atlanta Police Foundation. Early Tuesday, the council voted 11-4 in favor of the project.

Part of the two-year struggle against “Cop City”, in which ground had been broken for this project long before these fuller council sanctions, involved activists camping in the urban forest to defend against its further destruction. In January, “Tortuguita”, a 26-year-old environmental activist officially named Manuel Paez Terán, was shot and killed by a Georgia State Patrol trooper that audio recordings suggest was initially shot by friendly fire during a raid of activist encampments.

In March, Atlanta police arrested 35 protestors at the construction site and charged 23 with felony domestic terrorism, citing the protestors’ damage to site materials and use of rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks as going above and beyond acceptable forms of protest. In the warrants used to justify financial crime charges against three Atlanta Solidarity Fund organizers arranging bail and legal funds for the aforementioned, police fraudulently claimed that the Defend the Atlanta Forest (DTAF) activist group had been classified by the Department of Homeland Security as “Domestic Violent Terrorists”. When asked, Homeland Security stated that it does not classify or designate individuals or groups as such.

The bitter stand-off between citizens and their police force and sitting council members is not over yet, though. On Wednesday, activists fighting for this Atlanta urban forest announced yet another democratic action: a referendum that would allow Atlanta voters to decide the ultimate fate of the region for themselves.

Once the city clerk approves the petition, organizers will have 60 days to reach the 15-percent threshold (around 70,330 signatures) required to put the referendum on the next ballot. If successful, the hope is that the existence of the measure alone should increase pressure for the city to halt preliminary construction activity, before a final vote ends the current lease.

Damage already done to the urban forest was made possible by the city leasing the land at $10 dollars a year to the Atlanta Police Foundation. Organizers for DTAF and other activist groups hope this referendum will terminate that arrangement.

The human impact of some environmental destruction is much more immediate, as with the dam collapse in Ukraine and raging wildfires in Canada. However, the fight for the Atlanta urban forest attests just as much to the need to remember and protect our local ecologies, too. We cannot individually save the world, especially against massive corporate and national systems. But we can start at home, and learn from others fighting dearly for their own.