Overview: If we can't manage our mis- and disinformation crisis better, how can we ever hope to tackle our environmental, political, and economic issues well?

On January 10, the World Economic Forum (WEF) published its latest Global Risks report, which included the usual suspects: environmental change, war, societal polarization, economic insecurity, and rising involuntary migration. In the WEF’s ten-year timeline, the top four anticipated issues are “extreme weather events”, “critical change to Earth systems”, “biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse”, and “natural resource shortages”. But topping the list for risks over the next two years is “misinformation and disinformation”, a technological category that includes the dangers posed to accurate data dissemination by so-called artificial intelligence, domestic propaganda, and censorship.

And that pressing short-term challenge could easily undermine our ability to tackle all the other issues on this list. In many ways, it already is.

The challenge of false information

The Global Risks Perception Survey measures risk through estimated impact on the global population. Because some 3 billion humans will be going to the polls over the next two years, our ability to access high quality data with which to make informed decisions and minimize the risk of violence emerging from electoral processes is critical. 1,490 experts from academic, government, business, international, and civic interest spheres joined with over 11,000 international business leaders (in an Executive Opinion Survey) and 55 WEF colleagues, along with global experts at community meetings, to produce the findings released on Wednesday.

The overall global outlook for this wide range of private and public experts was bleak. 84% anticipate “unsettled” to “stormy” conditions in the next two years, and 91% anticipate similar, with far more “stormy” conditions, over the next ten years.

Data mismanagement plays a significant role in their attitudes, but for many reasons. It’s not enough to say that “bad data” exists; the concern is that the existence of bad data will erode trust in public institutions, and not just directly but through how people in power respond to the spread of false information.

Misinformation and disinformation are distinct challenges with cumulative effects for societal trust (or distrust) in a shared data reality. Misinformation happens when events are new, or when erroneous data is otherwise unwittingly created and transmitted. Typos in published papers, transcription errors, or someone misspeaking on air are common founts of unintentionally inaccurate knowledge.

Even if not disseminated with ill-intent, such acts of misinformation can have serious consequences for public perception, because humans tend to remember the first data they learned, even after corrections are issued. Too many conflicting details early in a chaotic event can also diminish confidence in the news source and major institutions later on, or create a foundation for false-flag conspiracy theories.

Ideally, misinformation will be addressed swiftly and prominently, so we can mitigate its impact with minimal loss to the public trust. But as everyday consumers, we also need to reduce our expectations of 24/7 news coverage in the first place, so that we don’t allow ourselves to become too deeply swayed by whatever data first emerges around a shocking event in process. Recognizing our mental susceptibility to the first intel we receive, we need to engage lightly with initial figures and always review the source before disseminating them further.

Disinformation is more difficult to weed out, precisely because it is disseminated with ill-intent. This data is incorrect by design. Its close kin, malinformation, similarly twists accurate information out of context, distorting its importance to flood a news cycle with something other than accurate data that does not benefit one’s “side”.

These forms of false information can easily disrupt the flow of elections campaigns in the US, UK, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mexico, and Pakistan (among others) over the next two years. And the result might not be as simple as individual citizens voting against their interests. When a demographic is polarized by increasing attachment to competing data streams, and demoralized into thinking that “truth” is either entirely inaccessible or else being kept from its members, the result can be outbreaks of violence around leadership contests.

Government and social media censorship

The problem is that the policy “treatment” for this mis- and disinformation nightmare can be every bit as destructive as the original disease. This is because,

[i]n response to mis- and disinformation, governments could be increasingly empowered to control information based on what they determine to be “true”. Freedoms relating to the internet, press and access to wider sources of information that are already in decline risk descending into broader repression of information flows across a wider set of countries. p. 8, The Global Risks Report 2024, WEF, January 2024

This is not simply an issue with governments, of course. In the last year, social media giants like X/Twitter have faced criticism for re-platforming noted neo-Nazis and fraudulent conspiracy theory advocates. Early in January, the platform also wiped then reinstated journalists critical of X’s owner, Elon Musk, and the Israeli government for its handling of the war in Gaza. The instability of site policy with respect to censorship for dissenting points of view speaks to the lack of a shared public forum where average citizens can find and discuss reliable data points.

Accountability for misinformation also suffers when the tech sector has too much autonomy: a situation that can ironically arise as a direct result of the government trying to impose top-down regulations. As the study’s authors noted,

Regulatory controls on downstream applications could entrench market power further. For example, the use of a licensing regime could embed the power of existing players, even as it enhances oversight of frontier AI. As governments seek to manage the higher risk applications, widespread dependence on the underlying tech stack (the technologies used to develop an application) will likely lend tech leaders a disproportionate influence on legislative discourse, shaping industry norms and standards over the next decade. … Additionally, the influence of upstream companies could mean that accountability for related risks, from biased algorithms to diagnostic errors, is pushed downstream in some jurisdictions, particularly in countries with more limited market power, in return for access to these technologies. p. 53, The Global Risks Report 2024, WEF, January 2024

In other words, the policy problems posed by industry will require very nuanced and well-informed third-party government agencies with the time and experience to offer effective recommendations to sitting politicians. Any superficial attempt to cap the most prominent players in the current tech sector could easily lead to an even more difficult-to-suppress mis- and disinformation landscape, once responsibility is diverted to regions and smaller companies that cannot as easily be held to account.

False information, and the rest of our problems

The challenges facing us with respect to legislating responsibility in the tech sector also exist in other parts of our global economy. At present, with surging assets in the private credit market, rising debt servicing loads for the world’s most vulnerable countries, and attendant state instability, we are already seeing a strong rise in parallel financial markets and economies.

And as the WEF grimly notes, in this new digital terrain we cannot expect all states to be acting in good faith. Rather than trying to limit the impact of mis- and disinformation, experts surveyed for the Global Risks report noted that we can expect more state actors to fund and otherwise support illicit activities, even at cost to civic well-being, if it serves broader political objectives:

State “sponsorship” of illicit activities may also become more common. In cyberspace, for example, commodified products (including ransomware) and services-for-hire (such as money laundering) are now easily accessible for less technically competent actors. This includes procurement by states and state-backed actors to conduct espionage and foreign interference. The lines between organized crime, private militia and terrorist groups will also blur. Symbiotic partnerships between states and organized crime could grow, such as in acquiring the data of investigative journalists amid a broader crackdown on information flows, in return for concessions and bilateral agreements. pp. 73-4, The Global Risks Report 2024, WEF, January 2024

We have already seen these factors inform two major global conflicts of 2023: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Israel’s war in Gaza on Hamas and other regional armed forces. In military conflict, standing armies and government intelligence agencies will never prioritize full honesty with their constituents over whatever it takes to achieve the country’s political objectives. Disinformation and malinformation will arise and be sustained wherever they serve the active mission best.

We further know that info wars have and will continue to play a significant role in US-China tensions mounting around Taiwan and with respect to the coming technological landscape: an area ripe with fears of cyber attacks and other forms of international sabotage.

Going forward, somehow

Unsurprisingly, then, this latest WEF study found that a full two thirds of its respondents anticipate a “multipolar or fragmented order, in which middle and great powers contest, set and enforce regional rules and norms” (p. 76).

Never mind that we need tremendous collaboration in good faith to tackle the climate crisis upon us, and also to de-escalate global violence and transform the economic disparities currently driving migratory disasters.

Before we can address any of these major issues effectively, we need to have a stabilized sense of a shared reality, built on quality data disseminated by public institutions seen as reliable, and discussed on similarly trusted platforms.

But that’s not the media environment we currently inhabit.

And we’re running out of time and mutual interest in reducing the spread of false information, to try to rectify this egregious state of democratic affairs.