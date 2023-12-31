Overview: AI hype, climate disaster, union power, war, and far right extremism: the five core issues that defined 2023 fed into one another, for better and for worse.

Reading Time: 10 minutes

2023 wasn’t all bad. The Federal Drug Administration approved the first two cell-based gene therapies for sickle cell disease. NASA broke a space-to-ground speed record for optical communications technology. Denmark launched the world’s first green container ship, part of a fleet of 25 to be put into service by 2030. Deforestation of the Amazon in Brazil reached a six-year low.

But by and large, 2023 was rough. We started with one major war, and are ending it with two: neither with any clear end in sight. We had some of the worst climate events in human history, and are well behind in environmental reforms. So-called “AI” consumed a corporate hype cycle, while other tech sector disruptions continued apace. There were gains for workers’ rights through strong union showings, but they emerged in lockstep with a level of far right extremism that continues to pose serious threats to democracy worldwide.

What will be the legacy of this year’s many transgressions?

Will we learn from the worst, or be consumed in 2024 by more of the same?

AI panic and other tech sector grifts

One of the biggest news arcs of 2023 is also one we’ve largely forgotten. Despite an immense whirlwind of excitement and panic over so-called “AI”, the large-language models (LLMs) that were onboarded into many industry spheres quickly showed their limitations. Notable misfires this year included:

a mental health app running afoul of public opinion for covertly using a chatbot instead of a person to answer people in mental health distress;

an eating disorder chatbot coming down for giving out wholly inappropriate advice, after the company eagerly swapped out human employees for the “lower cost” alternative;

a lawyer using ChatGPT to write his legal brief, which was filled with fake case references because LLMs are simply offering best-guess next-word associations based on a synthesis of contents in their original data sets.

READ: A deluge of artificial stories: The chatbot crisis at Clarkesworld

In August, Gartner’s placed generative AI, which includes LLMs like ChatGPT, on its peak of “inflated expectations” in its annual Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies report. This accords well with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s own statement, in April, that we might be at the end of “giant models”, with approaches to such technology taking different directions to advance any further. The scalability of such LLMs was always an open question, especially considering the hardware requirements and environmental cost of existing technologies.

(NB: Altman was fired then rehired in a dramatic boardroom dispute later this year, due to competing visions around the future of this technology.)

But just because the field has had front-end failures doesn’t mean that AI isn’t already part of our world, for better and for worse. Critical deployments this year included for Peter Thiel’s Palantir surveillance empire, which has advanced the tech into military operations. In late November, +972 Magazine published a report on how the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are using an AI program called “Habsora” (“The Gospel”) to select aerial targets for its war in Gaza, which are generated much faster than through prior vetting processes.

In February, the US joined in an international effort to establish a “Political Declaration on Responsible Military Use of Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy”, a set of guidelines to be further implemented in 2024. However, as an arms race seems to be in play between the US and rivals like China, there remain significant concerns about how much automation will play a role in accelerating future international conflict: a key matter as Taiwan goes to the polls early in 2024.

Conversely, though, this year also brought us a reminder that the unelected Elon Musk still has outsized personal influence in international politics, through the global presence of tech companies like Tesla, SpaceX and its Starlink satellite system, and even X/Twitter. X has now re-platformed Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, and Alex Jones, in an environment where Musk’s comments and site actions normalize “great replacement” theory, antisemitism, and other extremist rhetoric.

In some medical spheres, so-called AI has proven quite beneficial this year: most notably, in the hunt for new antibiotics to fight aggressive bacterial infections. But when it comes to managing global politics, whether AI can do better than human beings left to their own, direct devices is another matter altogether.

Climate crisis and corporate indifference

All year, climate records were broken and international reports outlined the gaps between our initiatives and ability to reach key goals by fast-approaching deadlines. But the biggest story of all was how little these grim data points and firsthand realities seemed to incentivize deeper change.

With National Climate Assessment 5 (NCA5), we gained some signs of progress on the US front, but also bleak reminders that what little progress was being made still isn’t enough. Far from capping warming at 1.5°C over pre-industrial levels, the 2023 Emissions Gap Report suggests that current pledges under the Paris Agreement would still leave us with 2.5-2.9°C of warming.

We’re still acting far too conservatively, in face of the crises ahead.

The 2023 edition of the Emissions Gap Report tells us that the world must change track, or we will be saying the same thing next year – and the year after, and the year after, like a broken record. The report finds that fully implementing and continuing mitigation efforts of unconditional nationally determined contributions (NDCs) made under the Paris Agreement for 2030 would put the world on course for limiting temperature rise to 2.9°C this century. Fully implementing conditional NDCs would lower this to 2.5°C. Given the intense climate impacts we are already seeing, neither outcome is desirable. Broken Record: UN Emissions Gap Report 2023

Even worse, although the price of renewable energy is predicted to fall substantially by the end of the decade, NCA5 anticipates a rising consumer demand for flights and cargo transport in the coming years. We simply have not figured out how to curb our consumption rates in lockstep with the slow process of transforming these major fossil-fuel-driven industries.

It’s common at year’s end to say “good riddance”, but we are not rid of 2023’s transgressions. They will haunt us well into 2024 and beyond.

Before COP28, this year’s annual UN climate conference, a supposedly shocking report emerged about Saudi Arabia. A months-long investigation had uncovered the open secret for this oil empire: it is aggressively growing fossil fuel markets in Africa and Asia, even as the world struggles to bring carbon emissions under control.

COP28’s own failures were no more surprising. Despite attempts to spin the conference as a success because the words “fossil fuels” were finally used in a document suggesting that the world would ease away from their use, almost nothing definitive was achieved with respect to pursuing those goals, and language remained in the final draft to allow oil companies to claim an investment in carbon capture as a sufficient sign of progress toward cutting further emissions.

But what did one expect, when the conference was led by the CEO of the United Arab Emirates’ oil firm? (Next year, oil-rich Azerbaijan!)

Yes, efforts to cut fossil fuel dependency were made by smaller groups at this conference, and 123 countries pledged to triple installed renewables capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030. But funding for the loss-and-damage fund sorely needed by regions hardest hit by (and least responsible for) climate change remained a drop in the bucket. The skyrocketing economic cost of coming climate change disasters will be felt by humans in local crisis, and also at the borders where people who were not helped today will be clamoring tomorrow.

Unions, a brief reprieve

There were some 393 strikes in the US between January and November 30. Among these protesting labor groups were hotel workers in California, Massachusetts educators, Alaskan fishermen, healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente, and the United Auto Workers. But possibly the most prominent were the strikes in Hollywood, because our entertainment was on the line.

Those strikes should never have taken as long as they did, but the months-long labor efforts still yielded important results this year. Almost 99% of participating Writers Guild of America (WGA) members voted on March 7 for better working conditions and compensation from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), along with express protections from the blanket use of generative AI in any part of the creative process.

After a month and a half of negotiating to no avail, the WGA went on strike on May 1, with a 97.7% vote for the labor action. The Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) agreed on July 13 to strike as well, with similar concerns about residuals, fair compensation, and protection from the use of AI.

One cynical facet of “AI hype” this year was the conviction among executives that the role of creatives could be reduced via AI without consumers noticing a difference. This both overestimates what LLMs can do (they synthesize pre-existing data to produce the most likely responses to a given prompt), and neglects the danger of input data being lifted from copyrighted sources.

(It also speaks very poorly to executives’ beliefs about average viewers.)

The WGA finally reached a deal with AMPTP on September 25, and SAG-AFTRA secured its own on November 8, having achieved the vast majority of their demands. However, these were bittersweet victories because of how long they took, and what those delays say about the broader resistance to prioritizing human beings, especially among working classes seen as easier to pressure. The Director’s Guild easily received a better deal for itself on June 23, with many of the same demands.

War, again

Russia ends its year at war with Ukraine by launching the largest air attack since the initial invasion in February 2022. This is in the wake of its own losses, with one report suggesting that Russia has lost a fifth of its Black Sea Fleet in the last four months—but also amid rising Ukrainian demoralization. Ukraine’s counteroffensive, launched in early June, is widely considered to have failed, and in the interim the US was presented with another war more appealing to Republicans, who have since resisted President Joe Biden’s attempts to secure more aid for Ukraine, on top of Israel and for Pacific defence in the region of Taiwan.

The current Ukrainian view is that it is being given just enough Western support not to lose, but not enough to win in its fight against President Vladimir Putin, who in December reasserted that Russia will not cease until it has achieved its objectives.

Close to 500,000 soldiers are considered dead or wounded after almost two years of fighting. Although accurate Ukrainian death counts are guarded by the state, intelligence estimates place the military toll at around 70,000 dead and over 100,000 wounded, in contrast with Russia’s 120,000 dead and over 170,000 wounded.

In November, civilian deaths reached 10,000, some 560 of them children, with another 18,500 injured as the country endures its second winter of war.

In Gaza, where Israel has been at war since October 7, over 21,600 Gazans have been killed, and over 56,000 injured, in retaliation for attacks led by Hamas that killed 1,200. Around 70% are women and children. Violence has spilled over into battles with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria, and with Houthi drone warfare along the Red Sea shipping route. Sabre-rattling from Iran, US alliances coming undone as European ships await NATO-led action in the region, and relentlessly ineffective UN calls for ceasefire reflect a cascade-failure of events that risk more than this region’s stability: whole peace and defence alliances end 2023 on the line.

READ: The UN’s failed resolution, and the problem of power in war

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at year’s end, his military will keep pressing forward until an “absolute victory” has been won.

Far right extremism on the rise, globally

Last January, Netanyahu sparked months of growing protests among Israeli citizens when his extreme right coalition government came into office with plans to reduce the Supreme Court’s powers of oversight. The Supreme Court did not always uphold Netanyahu’s actions, and neither did Israelis, many of whom took the extreme step this year of threatening not to report to IDF duty out of protest.

READ: Two democracies in time of war

This domestic struggle was lost after Hamas attacked on October 7, which allowed Netanyahu more centralized control through a war cabinet and new rules for media. On October 20, the government gave itself license to shut down any news channel deemed dangerous to national security. On November 8, the Knesset passed a law against viewing content from organizations known to endorse terrorist violence, with up to a year in prison for cases based on police assessment of whether a person’s viewing habits constitute allegiance with the cause. Israeli journalists have long been blocked from entering Gaza outside tight IDF oversight, and in the current conflict join with international journalists in lacking uncensored access.

War is never good for democracy, but Israel was struggling to protect its institutions from Netanyahu’s coalition all year. What will emerge from this war on Gaza, related violence in the West Bank, and skirmishes with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria, remains uncertain. But however long it takes before Netanyahu is removed from office, the damage his government has done to democratic practice will have to be addressed in whatever regional peacebuilding comes next.

Nor is Israel alone in this deterioration. Across Europe, far right parties with strong nationalist messages were a site of pressing concern in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovakia, and Sweden: Robert Fico’s win in Slovakia, in particular, is a return of pro-Russian-oligarchy at a fragile time amid Eastern European war. These extremist groups are gaining traction in part as a response to economic instability and rising migration. At least 2,500 people died trying to migrate across the Mediterranean this year, a two-thirds increase over 2022.

Economic instability also underpinned the election of Javier Milei in Argentina. Milei is a self-described “anarcho-capitalist” whose entrance into office was swiftly joined with the announcement of fines to be imposed on those protesting the state. Whether his extreme measures will at least stabilize a country with staggering inflation rates remains to be seen.

READ: Argentina and the politics of desperation

Far right extremism on the rise, in the US

And in the US, despite four rounds of federal charges set upon former president Donald Trump, for actions pursuant to the attempt to overturn election results; and despite significant conviction rates for others who participated in events up to and including the related attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, late year polling found Trump in strong hypothetical competition with President Joe Biden going into the 2024 US Presidential Election season.

Colorado and Maine ended the year by ruling that Trump cannot run for president in their states, under the constitutional ban against those who “engaged in insurrection”. However, an appeal of Colorado’s ruling has been sent to the US Supreme Court (SCOTUS), with its super-majority of conservative justices. This places Trump back on the ballot temporarily, and leaves US citizens waiting until the New Year to learn how much SCOTUS is willing to bypass state claims to support this candidate, and the party that still stands by him.

READ: Along party lines: SCOTUS decisions and US schisms

Of more pressing concern than Trump himself, despite the extremist rhetoric he has used in recent months, by calling his opponents “vermin” and referring to immigrants as people “poisoning” the nation’s “blood”, is the far right base preparing to use Project 2025 as a blueprint for further gutting US democracy if elected in 2024. As with Netanyahu’s plans with the Supreme Court in Israel, the core conceit here is to concentrate power within the executive branch, making the government’s stable cohort of state officials easy to oust at any president’s displeasure, and subordinating or eliminating whole third-party agencies critical to providing specialized research for trade, environment, and financial policy.

Already this year, far right Republicans significantly stalled congressional activity with spectacles and infighting. In 2023, Congress had its most unproductive session on record, in large part because of the disruptive presence of party extremists. Antics like Kevin McCarthy taking 15 ballots to become Speaker in January were joined with his historic ousting in October, to be replaced by the Evangelical Mike Johnson, who has strong Christian nationalist ties.

This is in a year that opened with bills like Oklahoma’s religiously informed “Millstone Act”, which opposed trans care for anyone up to 26 years old, and was inspired by Matthew 18:6, in which Christ counsels that it’s better for someone to be killed than to let that person get between him and his followers. In February, the Public Religion Research Institute found that Christian nationalism now enjoys a majority of support among Republicans.

The take-away

It’s common at year’s end to say “good riddance”, but we are not rid of 2023’s transgressions. They will haunt us well into 2024 and beyond.

In the case of the US, as with the world facing the rise of far right movements, civic populations are increasingly divided over the value of democracy. Amid migration pressures caused in strong part by unchecked climate change disaster, scarcity politics come sharply into play, and turn many people hostile toward migrants and other minorities. But we’re no stranger to scarcity politics: long before the latest AI hype cycle, corporations always found ways to exploit workers, and even to turn differently suffering groups against one another.

Labor action is one way of pushing back on dehumanizing enterprise, but resisting warmongers and other nationalist extremists requires a different kind of “union” from us. Voting during your next local election—and the next, and the next—is the bare minimum required by those who want to live in a less environmentally and politically toxic world ahead. What more can and will you do now?