When my grandfather died, I was the recipient of a whole host of “literature” packed up and sent across the country. My father swooped in at the first beaver mag Little Me plucked with extreme puzzlement from the boxes of spinner-rack sci-fi novels, classic Greek and Roman plays and history, existential philosophy, and Western poetry, but the MAD Magazines dating back to the 1970s were considered harmless enough, and left in my pile of inherited treasures.

That’s how I first learned about preceding generations’ anxieties: their oil crises, their military disasters, their fears that the environment was in peril. At the time, in the 1990s, children’s television focused on acid rain, the destruction of the rainforest, and the hole in our ozone layer. But even though MAD Magazines were by their very nature spoof publications, making light of cultural events around each issue, they couldn’t help but highlight very real 1970s concerns about nuclear waste, deforestation, and pollutants in our air and waterways.

Later, I would learn that oil companies knew as early as the 1970s about the role that their industry would play in accelerating climate change. But from the late 1990s forward, I found myself immersed in a media sphere that strongly supported climate change skepticism under the cover of so-called “balanced” reporting. Although scientific consensus around our warming planet was robust, some of those skeptics leaned on the same histories I’d first encountered through MAD Magazines: the fact that other generations had worried about the environment, too. Since the world hadn’t ended then, the argument went, how sure could we really be that we were in such dire straits here and now?

In the West, secular folk are especially primed to be suspicious of end-times rhetoric: the bread and butter of religious extremists. Every generation, starting with the Biblical character of Christ himself, who wrongly believed that “the stars shall fall from heaven” in the lifetime of his audience (Matthew 24:29-34), has some cult or another convinced that the end is nigh. As the Good Books of Chicken Little and the Boy Who Cried Wolf also teach us, crying “disaster!” all the time only serves to desensitize us to real danger. Ironically, then, it’s very much secular folk who have immunized themselves to religious end-times rhetoric who might also have thickened their skins too much against other potential sites of human ruin.

The problem with climate change skeptics who refer to historical panic as an argument against present-day concern is that, even if they’re expressing their doubts sincerely (and not simply in service to those with vested interests in the status quo), they’re overlooking the role that past concern played in fixing environmental issues in other eras. We managed to replenish the ozone layer in part by regulating changes to refrigerants through the Montreal Protocol. The US Environmental Protection Agency was created, and amendments to the Clean Air Act implemented, in response to articulated environmental concerns.

Nevertheless, the Western secular world still has a communications problem, because most of our media leans into the same sensationalist rhetoric that one finds in religious eschatology—and not just for climate change, but for everything. When most news items are treated with similar urgency, is it any wonder that so many of us tune out? Similarly, when most every grave affair is approached in the register of “something must be done!”, then followed up with little in the way of real reform, is it any wonder that many start to believe that nothing can be done?

Make no mistake: our ecosystems are in peril—not for “the planet”, but for us, and for many other species living in the anthropocene. We’ve burned past the 1° Celsius marker for global temperature over pre-industrial levels, we’re on track for entirely overshooting the 1.5° cap that our international community set as a target to meet through drastic energy-economy reforms, and we’re seeing accelerating extreme events in major urban populations and polar zones alike.

But this disaster is not finding us in the best media or political moment. Putting aside the fact that we’re actively involved in a European war, we’ve also given over too much of our global town hall (such as it exists) to privately run, for-profit online platforms that favor whatever messaging best serves the interests of monopolizing billionaires. Our fragile democracies are grappling with emboldened authoritarian and nationalist movements⁠—which are sadly normal, if also self-destructive responses to some of the most immediate consequences of climate change, like rising environmental refugeeism and its cultural collisions.

We need ever so much more maturity, and conviction in the persistence of human agency, than many of our cultural narratives currently provide. We cannot simply replicate the end-times doom and gloom of extreme religious messaging. We need the measured, clear-eyed, and compassionate solution-seeking of humanist philosophy, as applied to real-world problems by secular and spiritual people alike.

But what would that look like, when it comes to the stories we tell about ourselves?

Amid all the frantic, clickbait energy of mainstream media, how can we think seriously, and with an eye toward practical solutions, about our overheating world?

Humanist Book Club, Series 2

In our first round of Humanist Book Club, we tackled David Graeber and David Wengrow’s The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity (2021). This work of speculative anthropology and historiography wrestled with many common histories of human civilization, to push back on the underlying idea that our ancestors were without agency, creativity, or fluidity in their living arrangements and political actions. The Davids wrote this piece, in part, to remind us that we needn’t be “stuck” in any given sociopolitical structure today.

In our next round of Humanist Book Club, we’re looking at Kim Stanley Robinson’s The Ministry for the Future (2020). This is a work of near-future science fiction that doesn’t follow a traditional novel structure. It’s more interested in exploring a global response to climate change that might actually lead to meaningful reforms.

Predictably, while the work was praised for its ambition and inventiveness, some have also reacted in a way common to cultures trained to expect perfect answers from any one text. When something in this novel didn’t seem feasible, or when some readers had ethical concerns with specific possibilities raised, many bounced from the whole of the work. If Robinson couldn’t singlehandedly present an ethically impeccable, cohesive, and realistic solution to climate change, the implicit argument seemed to go, what was the point in bothering to read this book at all?

This is the other “sin” of contemporary media modalities. In our theatrical rush to extremes for clickbait and related commercial hustle, and amid our primary interest in ascertaining who and what is “in” or “out”, we’ve done an excellent job of training ourselves out of the ability to “stay with the trouble”, as animal studies theorist Donna Haraway famously described the problem. This is the concept at the core of any decent humanities education: the ability to hold ideas in tension; to be able to sit with imperfect things; and to recognize curiosity-driven discourse around them as the most reliable path to a more constructive understanding of the world.

The free-to-read opening to The Ministry for the Future, for instance, takes a hauntingly different approach to conveying what a warming world will look like, and to some extent what it already looks like, for those living in deep social precarity. This excerpt might be one of the most horrifying depictions of climate change you’ve ever read, as it follows one of our protagonists amid a heat wave in Uttar Pradesh that kills everyone around him over two days. But if so, pay attention to what allows the piece to horrify: its matter-of-fact recording of terrible events that creep into the realm of everyday living one innocuous step at a time. It’s both a pragmatic progression of efforts to save lives in an increasingly plausible wet-bulb temperature spike, and an equally pragmatic summary of how those efforts will fail.

Robinson’s work sits with the hard, data-informed reality of what life in an overheated world will look like, and how people might finally react to it, when its atrocities are at last too horrific to be entirely ignored. The people who make policy decisions in his world, or who act in more extreme ways to try to save human lives, are not armchair activists as some of us still get to be. What to us is only hypothetical is to Robinson’s characters a pressing, quotidian reality. And that may well change human interest in directly contributing to meaningful reforms.

Still, reading a book like this today is hard, because we’re not quite there yet, so some of the actions taken and agreements reached by future governments are necessarily going to feel far-fetched, the same way that our “ancestors” in the 1990s probably wouldn’t have believed how much US foreign policy was going to be shaped on Twitter by a reality-television president in just two decades’ time. (Or maybe they would have: they’d already seen The Running Man, after all.)

The power of fiction, though, is that it invites us to put ourselves in another position: to imagine that we’re in a worse future now, and to use the horror and momentum of that subject-position to mobilize us before real-world lessons ever get as bad.

Over the next few weeks, then, I’ll present some of the more concrete approaches to climate change mitigation presented in The Ministry of the Future. These include:

Leveraging the collapse of current markets under climate change disaster to create new financial incentives for carbon sequestration

The role of mass strikes, across sectors, in motivating reform

Antarctic drilling to relieve basal sliding pressure in our polar ice, easing the acceleration of climate change long enough to tackle carbon sequestration

Energy transformations in cargo shipping and personal transport: the real, the realistic, and the improbable

Increased empowerment of international and non-governmental organizations, versus impulsive, short-term national responses to climate change

Technologies to render more energy-intensive forms of warfare ineffective

Terrorism to ground the affluent and compel their participation in policy reforms

You won’t need to have read the book to follow along, but if you have, I also strongly encourage suggestions of other topics from the work that you’d like to see covered here. The Ministry for the Future doesn’t have all the answers, but in proposing data-informed ideas and playing them out in one imagined near-future, Robinson provides an accessible narrative vocabulary for talking about policy around climate change. In this second series of Humanist Book Club, we’ll simply be answering the book’s invitation to hash out what it might take to keep the nightmares of a warming world only a little worse than they’ve already become.

I hope you’ll chime in.

