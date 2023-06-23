Overview: Today's absurd performances of power by the rich and well-platformed would be laughable if they didn't also reflect such a serious crisis of cultural authority. How do we pursue greater agency and critical thinking in a world so epistemically divided?

It hasn’t been a great week for signs of species-wide maturity. In response to criticism for hosting disingenuous anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr. on his podcast, Joe Rogan called for vaccine scientist Peter Hotez to debate RFK Jr on air (because of course the court of public opinion is where science is properly reviewed and settled), and billionaires sided with RFK Jr by throwing more money at the push for this scientist to participate in punditry. Hotez was then harassed at his home by anti-vaxxers taking up the treatment of science as spectacle.

Then came word of libertarian billionaire and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who brought about his death and the deaths of four others near the wreck of the RMS Titanic, after boasting about his “rule-breaking” ways when it came to designing and (barely) safety-testing his Titan submersible.

And after news of Meta pursuing talks with the Fediverse, a Twitter competitor including social media instances like Mastodon, billionaire Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match, which the Brazilian jiu jitsu trained billionaire accepted. The two tech leaders are collectively worth over $330 billion and are responsible for some of the most prominent companies in our era, including communications platforms key to democratic and wartime action.

Nor has it been a great month for maturity from those whose influence already granted them formal political platforms. The indictment of Former President Donald Trump on 37 felony charges didn’t just highlight a culture of recklessness with data critical for the safety of US operatives. It also yielded more extremist rhetoric from sitting Republicans, which bodes poorly for lessons learned even from the extensive prosecution of those associated with the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol. Meanwhile, the US continues to deal with serious financial transgressions making a mockery of its Supreme Court, which upheld this week that the state has no obligation to hear a claim of legal innocence, because “Congress has chosen finality over error correction”, according to Justice Clarence Thomas.

Instability continues internationally, too. US President Joe Biden’s use of the term “dictator” for China’s third-term leader Xi Jinping, along with escalated warnings about Vladimir Putin’s willingness to use nuclear arms, speak to a concerted government choice to risk naming the political stakes at a delicate diplomatic moment. The US dollar is losing more of its priority status, as Pakistan lately joined the list of countries conducting petroleum trades in other currencies, and Ukraine is struggling in a bitter counteroffensive proceeding slower than planned. Still, it’s difficult, in Year Two of Russia’s invasion and amid the complex push-pull of economic war with a country that owns so much US debt, to ascertain which round of saber-rattling between major powers will raise existing tensions next.

And although recent US economic data has been surprisingly positive, long term Western stability also remains endangered by the looming collapse of the US home insurance market, which more acutely than other financial sectors speaks to the failure of the so-called free market to recalibrate amid our accelerating climate crisis. The start of hurricane season has brought attention again to these regulatory and market failures especially in southern and coastal states, where many insurers now find it too costly to provide policies for local homeowners, leaving citizens in dire need of aid with no effective market in which to shop for solutions.

Proposed fixes for this mass market failure vary from allowing individuals to suffer higher policy fees from the federal government (the “lender of last resort”), to having the government directly underwrite the insurance industry to keep it afloat. Either way, claims that citizens simply need to be better educated before buying property fail to address the needs of a population undergoing extreme environmental duress with little means to sell or move. The situation also attests to a deeply impoverished vocabulary for climate action in the US, after decades of stigmatizing as “socialism” most any state intervention, even where free markets fear to tread.

These are not unrelated events.

But when we forget this fact, it’s easy to lose ourselves to the greater cultural storm.

Just because someone is checking in with a podcast, not a horoscope, doesn’t mean they’re any safer from losing critical thinking habits.

Insecurity, and the scramble for authority

We are living in a world undergoing profound crises of public authority: in formal institutions of science, among government officials, in the free market, from the latest Silicon Valley tech hype, in legacy journalism, through climate action groups hobbled by business interests, among the rich and well-platformed, and by any “expert” with the audacity to claim they can set us on a better course in a world of so many competing bureaucratic and corporate pressures.

Would that secular discourse had been better prepared for this moment.

But no.

If anything, much of the “debate me, bro” culture found in Western secularism has proven an excellent partner to corporate excess. While monopolies gutted newsrooms, lobbies interfered with government, private companies and financially invested scientists guided institutional research, and a few people in tech gained legal workarounds to dominate our media landscape, many of us happily threw ourselves into the gamified world of argumentation, where it matters less what one believes and more how well one can sell it (ideally, for profit and prestige).

In a recent piece for OnlySky, Dale McGowan reflected on the role of astrology, crystals, and other vaguely spiritual practices in times of precarity. In China, reports released this month by travel platforms like Qunar noted that younger generations are visiting temples with greater frequency, in response to uncertain job markets. Although spikes to three or even five hundred percent over last year’s figures can be attributed in part to earlier pandemic declines, these numbers also mark an increase over pre-pandemic levels. And why wouldn’t they? People living with uncertainty are no strangers to seeking comfort wherever they can find it.

The real problem, for those of us who want to live in better informed and more empowered societies, comes from struggling too selectively against the kinds of habits humans fall into when under duress. It was never going to be enough to try to keep religious authority from dictating public life: not when economic insecurities and bleak environmental forecasts cultivate authoritarian thinking, too.

Just because someone is checking in with a podcast, not a horoscope, doesn’t mean they’re any safer from losing critical thinking habits. But until our approach to public discourse reflects this fact, we’re always going to be playing catch-up: reacting to the next huckster or conspiracy theory thrown into the fray to destabilize and distract, instead of proactively building a world where “might makes right” no longer shapes whole generations of foreign or domestic policy.

How do we achieve such an end, though, when we’re daily faced with such thuddingly banal bids for ultimate authority between so many chest-thumping, money-flaunting, war-mongering, and otherwise boorishly chauvinist world leaders? And when our electoral and judicial systems are overwhelmingly set up to favor the platforms of such people, instead of economic arrangements that would better combat climate change disaster and mitigate the stark rich-poor divide?

We start where we can.

At home, if we can.

We rebuild shared vocabularies and epistemic baselines in our communities.

We approach each other not with a debate-oriented mentality, which can so easily yield grandstanding and prioritize cleverness over accuracy and precision, but with attention paid to the fears underlying each others’ assertions. We recognize those fears, we address them, and we highlight what we share amid dissent.

We do not focus on “winning” through debate, and we recognize that, even if we have to walk away from someone for our own sanity and well-being, every exit doesn’t have to be a stand-off. We don’t have to play into someone else’s eagerness to feel affirmed as the “truly” persecuted party, for holding the most offensive of beliefs.

The social media model of contemporary discourse, and the related podcast, YouTube, and TikTok spheres where controversy is jacked up for its own sake (never our own; never democracy’s), will still be there.

People of outsized wealth and influence will still shape far too much of our public debates. We will still need to keep showing up against private think tanks pushing to change our laws, private citizens looking to bribe our lawmakers, and dark-money-funded action groups looking to terrorize municipal boards.

But we do not also have to engage with their love of spectacle: no matter how much monetary value they hold, and no matter how much rage-bait they drop.

The insincerity that they rely upon for power does not serve us.

It’s not too late to reconnect with what does.