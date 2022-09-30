Overview: Gearing up to the Europa Clipper mission in 2024, NASA gains key data from its September 29 flyby of Jupiter's icy moon. It's the first pass in 22 years, and the last until April 2030

On January 3, 2000, NASA’s Galileo spacecraft passed just 218 miles over the surface of Europa, and gave us our last close-up data of Jupiter’s frozen moon for 22 years. Galileo’s overall tour of the Jovian moons had offered plenty of food for thought: A magnetic field for Ganymede! Volcanic activity on Io! And on Europa, the sixth largest moon in our system? Not just crisscrossing bands of surface ice, with a striking array of craters, cracks, and ridges: but also plate tectonics, which raised the possibility of an underground saltwater ocean.

On September 21, 2003, Galileo descended into Jupiter’s atmosphere to avoid crashing into a moon. We haven’t been back to Europa since—until September 29, 2022, when the Juno mission swept by for two hours on its 45th pass of Jupiter, and captured images like the following, first-released shot:

But while the above image is not as superficially impressive as the Galileo images, which used enhanced color to pick out the striking latticework of stress cracks all across this grey-white world, the fruits of Juno’s other on-board instruments will reveal even more interesting data in the days and weeks ahead.

In particular, the magnetometer (MAG), Radio and Plasma Waves Sensor (WAVES), and Jovian Auroral Distributions Experiment (JADE) were monitoring the impact of Jupiter’s magnetosphere by measuring the plasma wake trailing behind Europa. This data will help determine if planetary pressures are driving water currents deep below the moon’s surface. Here on Earth the moon shapes our tides, but if Europa has an ocean, it’s Jupiter’s gravity and magnetosphere that will guide its own.

At the same time, Juno’s medium-gain X-band radio antenna and Jupiter Energetic-Particle Detector Instrument (JEDI) were capturing data on Europa’s ionosphere. In Europa’s case, this is a thin outer layer of particles that shelters a tenuous, oxygen-dominated atmosphere, which future missions hope to investigate in more detail.

MAG and WAVES might have also recorded water plumes from surface fissures. Data from the Hubble Space Telescope in 2014, in conjunction with mapping provided by Galileo in 2000, suggested the possibility of such surface activity. Juno’s flyby was brief, but if water plumes emerge alongside new data about the ionosphere, both will be a huge boon to understanding what’s hanging around in Europa’s atmosphere.

Most importantly in the short run, though, Juno’s Microwave Radiometer will have captured data about the composition and temperature of Europa’s icy surface. With it, scientists hope to measure the moon’s miles-deep crust more precisely before the Europa Clipper mission launches in 2024, to arrive in April 2030.

That mission is dedicated to a fuller surface study of this moon (nine-tenths the size of our own) over almost 50 passes, some going as close as 16 miles to the surface. With its wide array of heavily radiation-shielded equipment, this largest-ever planetary mission craft should provide deep insights into what lies beneath Europa’s ice—and the possibility of any ocean there meeting all the requirements for life.

Diagram of Juno’s primary mission (in grey) followed by its extended mission (blue, purple, light purple) orbitals around Jupiter. // Credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech / SwRI

For now, Juno is on to the next phase in its mission, after having also provided a wealth of data about Jupiter itself. Tightening Juno’s orbital path after each lunar flyby increases mission risk, but for now this satellite is on track to swing past Io in December 2023 and February 2024, to pick up more data about that volcanic world before being de-orbited into Jupiter’s atmosphere in September 2025.