Overview: Hindu nationalism rises in Indian PM Narendra Modi's first major political stunt of 2024, ahead of an anticipated April or May election: fulfilling a BJP vow that only exacerbates ethnic tensions against a long history of sectarian violence.

In April or May, a country of 1.4 billion will go to the polls, and most likely give Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a third five-year term. Last week, the opposing Congress Party began its two-month march across the country, to try to rally support and overcome its poor showing in the last election, of only 52 parliamentary seats out of 543. On Monday, January 22, Modi tacitly began his own electoral campaign by celebrating the consecration of a new Hindu temple on the site of a Muslim mosque destroyed by a Hindu mob.

Although this action represents the fulfillment of a BJP promise to Hindu voters (and thus comes as little surprise to locals), it also bodes poorly for India: an ostensibly secular democratic country with a 14% Muslim population, which has been sliding hard into Hindu nationalism under Modi’s rule. Although there are plenty of serious economic issues for this growing global power, the suppression of dissent, free media, and minority protections have factored much more significantly into recent political displays.

Contested sites, and subsequent violence

In December 1992, Hindu nationalists from three major political action groups, including the BJP, mobbed the Babri Masjid mosque in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and demolished it.

The dispute was centuries old. In one of Hinduism’s sacred texts, the Ramayana, the deity Lord Rama is described as being born in Ayodhya. Whether that “Ayodhya” is the same one found in the state of Uttar Pradesh is a matter of debate, but so too is the history of the Babri Masjid mosque built in that city. Historical records vary, giving the site an origin anywhere between the early 16th and 18th centuries, but according to Kishore Kunal (author of hotly debated Ayodhya Revisited), thanks to an East India Company surveyor’s contributions, along with more contemporary propaganda by the Vishnu Hindu Parishad (VHP, a Hindu nationalist group involved in the destruction of the mosque), there are two competing stories with respect to who might have demolished Rama’s fabled birthplace.

According to Kunal, the locals at the time of Francis Buchanan’s writing informed him that a 17th-century Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb, had demolished the Hindu structures in question. But Buchanan also documented a mosque reference to a Mughal commander under the empire’s first leader, Babur, for whom Babri Masjid was named. Though Buchanan could not have anticipated the long-term consequences of his survey work, centuries on the Babur story would be leveraged by Hindu nationalists like the VHP to stir up hatred of Muslims by treating the Babri Masjid mosque’s existence as a direct affront to Lord Rama.

And then it was actively destroyed in 1992 by Hindu nationalists, sparking an immediate round of violence that killed thousands, mostly Muslim, and also drove tens of thousands of Muslims from their homes. Retaliatory violence against Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh involved attacks on Hindu sites of worship, as well as Hindu citizens themselves. Meanwhile, emboldened Hindu nationalists in India have sought more access to or even direct ownership over Muslim sites, often invoking similar arguments about historical precedence. Multiple cases are moving through the courts.

Hindu nationalist groups like the BJP pledged that they would rebuild a Hindu temple on the Ayodhya site. In 2019, the Supreme Court gave Hindus the land (offering Muslims a site outside the city), and after amassing private funding to cover the $217 million dollar price tag, the Ram Mandir temple’s ground floor was opened this Monday. Modi was joined there by Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS): the ideological core of Hindu nationalism, and an active volunteer paramilitary.

And Modi’s presence, as the head of a secular state at the opening of a temple on land with a fraught history of Hindu-Muslim violence, was by no means underplayed by the PM or his party. Before arriving at Ram Mandir, Modi had gone on a nationwide tour of other temples, while performing an ascetic lifestyle of fasting on coconut water and sleeping on the floor for 11 days. For the big event itself, BJP-ruled states called for a half- or full-day holiday, and although thousands of police were deployed to the region, Modi encouraged supporters to watch the event on TV instead of making pilgrimage themselves.

Civic leaders aren’t alone in their displeasure over Modi mixing faith and state. Some Hindu religious leaders avoided the event, arguing that it goes against the faith to perform such rituals at an incomplete temple. For many leaders, both secular and spiritual, it is clear that Modi is leveraging religious fervor to advance a form of Hinduism intrinsically tied up in nationalism—and through it, his own political campaign to remain in office.

Modi’s latest sectarian actions are not simply a threat to other ethnic groups. They also represent an emboldened Hindu nationalism that is eroding the secular democratic foundations of this home to some 1.4 billion human beings.

Brief judicial reprieves

Modi’s presence at the opening of Ram Mandir comes only weeks after a verdict that signalled how seriously the Supreme Court might still take violence against the country’s Muslim minority. In February 2002, a train stopped at a station in Godhra, in the state of Gujarat and on a route common for Hindu pilgrimage to the Ayodhya site. By the end of the encounter, the train had burned, 59 Hindu occupants had died, and an outraged Hindu-majority state would blame Muslims on the platform, accusing one of launching an incendiary device into the packed cars.

Just days before, Modi had become responsible for Gujarat, and he and the BJP responded to this disaster by fanning the flames of outrage. The consequences were brutal, and transformed the nation as a whole.

The 2002 Gujarat riots were a months-long series of acts of violence that disproportionately killed, tortured, raped, and displaced Muslim citizens from the region, but certainly saw great harm befall Hindu civilians, too. Somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000 people died in the first days, and some 200,000 Muslims were displaced in the coming months. Modi then failed to visit the Muslim refugee sites, or offer public assistance to these constituents.

Although later investigations suggest the fire was both internal and accidental, and also that many of the dead were the wrong age and sex to be the Hindu pilgrims first presumed to have been killed by Muslims on the platform, the country under then-PM Modi did not stop seeking Muslim culprits to try before the courts for this 2002 violence. As late as 2022, sentencing was still being passed on those present in the original fray.

But there were also criminal consequences for the people who gang raped a 21-year-old pregnant woman after slaughtering 14 members of her family, including a 3-year-old daughter, and also gang raping others. Of the 20 to 30 men responsible, some 11 Brahmins (ostensibly, a “priestly” class) were tried and convicted, and given life sentences in 2008—but only after a struggle to remove the trial from Gujarat, which the Supreme Court decided could not be relied upon for just proceedings.

In 2022, Gujarat’s government then commuted the sentences for these men, granting them full release, and exacerbating ethnic wounds that never had time to close.

In January 2024, though, the Supreme Court reversed the state’s decision, and ordered these men back to prison to fulfill their sentences. The Supreme Court verdict was not just seen as a difficult victory for India’s Muslim minority, but for women in general, in a country where violence against women is common and insufficiently addressed.

The loss of special status

This slender victory came just weeks after a deep legal loss in Jammu and Kashmir, a region with a majority-Muslim population that lost its special status in 2019. In December 2023, the Indian Supreme Court found in favor of the government decision to standardize Indian statehood in this territory, which has been contested by Pakistan for some 70 years, and a site of violent sectarian struggle. Modi’s BJP fulfilled another campaign promise by scrapping Article 370, which had allowed the area its own constitution, flag, and autonomy in matters unrelated to national defense. It then divided the region into two union territories under more direct New Delhi oversight, and the standalone territory of Ladakh.

Proponents of Modi’s actions celebrated the idea of more fully unifying India. It’s also worth noting that at least one measure advanced under the protection of Article 370, under Article 35A, was deeply sexist: a ban against female residents buying property, lest they marry someone outside the state, and thus give him access to this specially protected zone.

But the practical implications further exacerbate ethnic tensions, both internationally with Pakistan, and internally, too. Under the new status of Jammu and Kashmir, more Hindu citizens are entitled to buy property and fill local institutions. Under the new division of territory, Hindus also gain a political majority in Jammu. (The region of Ladakh is Buddhist-dominant, and will not have a legislature.) The strong fear is that a rush of Hindu citizens to the region will lead to more ethnic clashes and ultimately drive Muslim citizens out.

Jai Shri Ram

One chant heard in the middle of the launch of Ram Mandir operations has its own troubled history. The cry of “Jai Shri Ram” (Hail Lord Rama, or Victory to Lord Rama) was and in some contexts remains a simple Hindu greeting. But its use in crowds and public settings has increasingly been tethered to acts of violence toward religious minorities.

In economic affairs, demolition policies, interfaith relationships, and even pop music, Hindu nationalism has led to upticks in violence and prejudice against religious minorities, especially (but not exclusively) Muslim. Press freedoms have also declined through rising state and private pressures: the latter including aggressive buyouts of news outlets where criticizing Modi was once an easier feat. In 2022, Amnesty International outlined how raids of aid organization offices, threats and attacks on local political figures, rising hate crimes by caste (especially against Dalit), legal penalties for minority religious expression, and restrictions on freedom of assembly and expression are being used to suppress dissent.

Modi’s latest sectarian actions are not simply a threat to other ethnic groups. They also represent an emboldened Hindu nationalism that is eroding the secular democratic foundations of this home to some 1.4 billion human beings. As with other religious nationalist crises in the world today, this one’s resolution will depend strongly on how willing average citizens are to refuse tribalism at the polls, and also in everyday living.