Overview: For most of Western history, we've been stumbling from the divine right of kings toward some semblance of international standards for individual human rights. Will we ever get there?

Almost 500 years before the Nuremberg trials, a man stood accused of atrocity: by his own hands, and also in how he had governed his men, sanctioning them to break a population under occupation by raping, murdering, seizing property, and illegally taxing civilians in a reign of arbitrary terror. While standing trial after the eventual local rebellion, he posed a seemingly rhetorical question:

“Is it not known that soldiers owe absolute obedience to their superiors?”

Indeed, it would have been known to fellow Christians. Even if they had not read the Latin Vulgate, they would have come across Romans through local sermons reinforcing monarchical rule. Specifically, the section on submitting to government, which reads:

Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation. For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same: For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil. Wherefore ye must needs be subject, not only for wrath, but also for conscience sake. For this cause pay ye tribute also: for they are God’s ministers, attending continually upon this very thing. Render therefore to all their dues: tribute to whom tribute is due; custom to whom custom; fear to whom fear; honour to whom honour. Romans 13:1-7, KJV

Half a millennium later, that argument would not fly for the Nazi Adolf Eichmann, who after receiving a death sentence in 1961 for his part in the Holocaust wrote to then-Israeli President Yitzhak Ben-Zvi, “There is a need to draw a line between the leaders responsible and the people like me forced to serve as mere instruments in the hands of the leaders. I was not a responsible leader, and as such do not feel myself guilty.”

And it did not fly for Peter von Hagenbach, the first person on Western record to be executed for war crimes on the principle of command responsibility, because “he as a knight was deemed to have a duty to prevent” the atrocities committed in the occupation of Breisach.

The problem is that our approach to crimes against humanity has had a wobbly run in the interim. King Richard II of England placed limits on the conduct of his army in 1386, as did Ferdinand of Hungary in 1526 and Emperor Maximilian II in 1570, and King Gustavus II Adolphus of Sweden in 1621. In 1501, Queen Isabella I of Spain set proscriptions against rape, theft, murder, and other undue violence against civilians in the colonized Americas. In 1625, Hugo Grotius argued that kings had the right to hold citizens to account for crimes committed elsewhere, and further expounded on the existence of a “natural law” that established universal values for all persons and states.

But for much of Western history, the divine right of kings and the righteousness of their empires in furtherance of religion’s spread made it difficult to enact a different sense of collective responsibility for the slaughter of whole populations, along with the targeted rape, torture, and displacement of civilians. The role of slavery in civic life, underpinning whole state economies, also made coherent articulations of just action difficult for sitting officials and average citizens alike. When people are raised to believe that some life simply isn’t as valuable as other life, that notion of relative worth shows up in a range of social contexts.

Today, we face stridently held and competing notions of appropriate conduct in wartime scenarios. In the last two months with Israel and Gaza, the last two years with Russia and Ukraine, and many other conflict scenarios in the 21st century, we have struggled to uphold consistent moral approaches to citizens, uniformed combatants, and irregular fighters (including terrorists, guerrillas, and spies). Whatever “side” one finds oneself on, there are always some who will argue that even children on the other “side” are legitimate targets, better off dead than living long enough to become threats themselves.

But the readiness with which some speak openly these days about “glassing” whole regions of the world, or of marking out some tribes of the species as irredeemable “monsters” better off eradicated in full, should come as no surprise. Abrahamic literature, a cornerstone of Western canon, is filled with ethnic cleansing in the name of YHWH/Jehovah/Allah. So too is Hindu text, and Chinese history (albeit to gods and secular glories all their own). Civic life in general is rife with claims to righteous slaughter.

What is extraordinary is not our routine willingness (if not eagerness) to deny the humanity of our fellow human beings.

It’s that, in the midst of so brutal and mythologically sanctioned a history of slaughter, we humans have ever imagined and sought out something better at all.

The all-too-recent road to humanitarianism

Humans have wrestled over just law for millennia.

Confucius, from the 4th century BC, regarded law as of secondary importance to the cultivation of virtue through relationships, and the 2nd century Qin Dynasty worked hard to suppress this positive view of human nature, before the Han Dynasty came along and synthesized a doctrine that was part-punitive, part-virtue-seeking. Meanwhile, on the other side of the continent, the 2nd century jurist Gaius famously differentiated between civil law for Romans and a “law of nations” that derived from “natural” sense and applied to all humans and states. And between the two, in Ancient India? The Manusmitri, a sweeping 1st to 3rd century constitution on the function of society and humans within it, included counsel on how to act within war, seek to avoid war entirely, and issue reparations.

But during the 16th century, while many Western cultures were crafting distinct national histories for themselves, the 1215 Magna Carta became a key document in imagining a long legal history for the English. It was a curious document: drafted by clergy to adjudicate between a king and his rebellious populace, and carving out important protections for religious rights and taxation. But over time, and especially in the 16th century, it also became an important tool in the English fight against the monarchy.

Another log in that fire came in 1561, when John Calvin published Commentaries on the Book of the Prophet Daniel. This, too, destabilized notions of papal inerrancy, by suggesting that worldly leaders could lose their authority when they broke with divine command. His work was preceded by writers in the School of Salamanca, who argued that divine right belonged to all people, but Calvin’s version found purchase especially with the Huguenots, French Protestants who dissented openly from Catholic monarchy.

Then an object lesson carried the day. In 1572, prominent Huguenots were slaughtered in the St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre: a free-for-all where Catholics hunted Protestants in Paris, after the attempted then successful assassination of a prominent Huguenot had sparked fears of a Protestant uprising. Far from restoring order, the event marked a key turn in cultural perception toward the inherent rectitude of the divine right of kings.

Still, the people’s sovereignty would take generations to develop: through writers like Thomas Hobbes, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, John Locke, and Immanuel Kant; and through progressive acts of resistance against royal rule, in the Americas and France alike. But as these acts of resistance created modern states, secular rules became pressing, too.

In the 1749 Naval Act, the British included mandates against the abuse of prisoners and outright murder. In 1806, the US established its own military articles, which set out severe penalties for violence toward citizens and property (Article 33) and misbehavior before the enemy (Article 52). In 1832, Carl von Clausewitz’s wife Marie published (posthumously) his philosophical and comprehensive On War: a work that in outlining the principles of effective combat also outlined acceptable limits on the violence it incurred.

Three decades later, US President Abraham Lincoln would elevate the work of abolitionist Francis Lieber, a German lawyer with a son in the Confederate Army and two in the Union Army. In 1861, Major-General Henry W. Halleck had published International Law, or Rules Regulating the Intercourse of States in Peace and War, and he asked Lieber to develop policy specific to the US conflict, which lacked doctrine around the treatment of slaves, standing army combatants, and irregular fighters such as guerrillas and spies. In 1862, Lieber produced Guerilla Parties Considered with Reference to the Laws and Usages of War, which would inform Lincoln’s 1863 General Order 100 (the “Lieber Code”), and establish principles of command responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The First Geneva Convention followed swiftly in 1864, to cover protection of the wounded in fields of combat. The first, the second (1906), and the third (1929) would all be revised in 1949, when the Fourth Geneva Convention also extended wartime protections to civilians.

In the meantime, the Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907, multilateral treaties building on the Lieber Code, would entrench the beginnings of secular international law and outline clear codes of conduct with respect to the protection of civilians and civilian property, along with the treatment of combatants. (The Hague Conventions were supposed to be developed further in 1914, but they were disrupted by the breakout of World War I.)

However, those civilian protections, which had been gathering steam up to 1949, would hit a snag in 1977. At that juncture, an additional protocol complicated the Fourth Geneva Convention, and set the stage for human rights battles today. Article 1 of this protocol reads:

1. The High Contracting Parties undertake to respect and to ensure respect for this Protocol in all circumstances. 2. In cases not covered by this Protocol or by other international agreements, civilians and combatants remain under the protection and authority of the principles of international law derived from established custom, from the principles of humanity and from the dictates of public conscience. 3. This Protocol, which supplements the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949 for the protection of war victims, shall apply in the situations referred to in Article 2 common to those Conventions. 4. The situations referred to in the preceding paragraph include armed conflicts in which peoples are fighting against colonial domination and alien occupation and against racist régimes in the exercise of their right of self-determination, as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations and Co-operation among States in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations. Additional Protocol (I) to the Geneva Conventions, 1977

This additional protocol came a year after the “Apartheid Convention” entered into force, after passing in the UN General Assembly with four “no” votes: from Portugal, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Although the measure extended from the UN establishment of “apartheid” as a war crime in 1966, some member states were concerned that the convention would be used for cases beyond South Africa. They were afraid it was broad enough to condemn other countries for ethno-racial discrimination, too.

When, in other words, was a country not at war, and therefore not held to wartime standards, under this latest addition? Did every act of state oppression make a country a war criminal? And did that definition not make a mockery of international law’s initial attempts to establish crimes against humanity on a tier unto themselves?

2,400 years prior, Confucius had proposed a balance between law and virtue, with the pursuit of punitive law always seen as the lesser approach to building good society.

But now, after decades of human rights doctrine advanced defensively, almost always through codes of conduct for wartime action, our international community’s failure to cultivate “virtue” first had created problems for the sovereignty of modern states.

And the sovereign states were pushing back.

The fragility and inconsistency of human rights

The United States has played a striking role not only in the development of human rights, but also in inspiring some of its greatest tests. A 19th century civil war over states’ rights to keep slaves, which started because the federal government wasn’t going to infringe on northern states’ rights to treat as free men those that southern states wanted returned as property, had yielded enough different classes of wartime human to spark a massive transformation in international humanitarian law.

But we’re still talking about some 150 years of global standards for wartime action.

And it wouldn’t be until 1948, with the UN Declaration of Human Rights, that our species would establish proactive ideals: human rights not just in war, but as a universal baseline.

75 years ago. That’s all.

The problem with the UN Declaration of Human Rights is that, unlike, the military guidelines preceding and succeeding it, its agent of enforcement was always unclear. When Lincoln established General Order 100, and when kings and queens of old issued their mandates and military ordinances, the chain of command was obvious.

But what were the enforcement mechanisms in this new global contract, this grand consent to be governed, established by the United Nations?

This is a question we have been grappling with for decades, to no clear resolution. The US, for instance, is not a party to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Neither is Israel, and both have spoken against the Palestinian Authority for making itself party to the same. This is because Israel disagrees with an international consensus that considers it to be an occupying power in the West Bank (a legal status that would make it criminally accountable, under the Fourth Geneva Convention and Article 1 of the Additional Protocol, for settlement and displacement actions in the West Bank). Because many Zionists hold that Judea and Samaria are Israel’s rightful property, the state will not be party to any attempts to infringe on its sovereignty in those areas, even via international humanitarian law.

Nor is Israel the only country that views the UN and its many working groups as acceptable only insofar as neither attempts to infringe on self-determination. Only 123 countries are party to the ICC, but many others are comfortable using the ICC as leverage, so long as its target lies elsewhere. The US may not recognize the court with respect to its own or Israel’s affairs, but it does support the ICC investigation of the genocide in Sudan, and charges against Vladimir Putin… even though Russia withdrew from the ICC in 2016.

Still, the UN continues to put out special reports on human rights violations, irrespective of how they might be received by its member states. In recent years, these have ranged from the 2022 Xinjiang report on Chinese abuses of Uyghur people and other ethnoreligious minorities, to 2023 criticism of Canada’s failure to pursue meaningful reconciliation for Indigenous victims of the residential school system, to the ongoing Ethiopian human rights crisis in the wake of a brutal civil war replete with war crimes.

But as was made abundantly clear during the Tigray War of 2020-2022, which is still so mired in the fog of war that casualty counts are heavily disputed (ranging from around 10,000 named, to tens if not hundreds of thousands slaughtered but beyond international-observer access), atrocity does and will continue wherever two factors are in sync:

an armed force considers itself to have the right to pursue atrocity; and

there is no consensus of outside parties robust enough to intervene.

In Ethiopia, this means enduring the ongoing use by Ethiopian and Eritrean forces of gang rape, sexual slavery, and the slaughter of children to demoralize rival populations.

In Azerbaijan, it meant a swift September victory over Armenians, who were driven into flight by military actions that watchers are concerned will establish new state norms, but which few Western countries could hope to prevent without destabilizing energy and security alliances critical amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

And in Gaza, where some 15,000 people may now have been killed, on top of over 1,200 casualties from the initial October 7 attack in Israel, this means that the world is witnessing yet another failure of both UN consensus and the power of intervention.

Where the UN falls short

On October 26, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for “an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities” and a full return of all captive civilians. It itemized a number of ways in which all parties to the conflict retain international obligations to provide humanitarian aid, access, and protection from violence unto displacement. A Canadian amendment calling for the express condemnation of Hamas for its actions on October 7 failed before the main vote, in which 120 nations initially supported the resolution, 14 voted against it, and 45 abstained.

The absence of the name Hamas from this measure, along with the failure of the Canadian amendment, stoked ire for groups like UN Watch, which identified the resolution as “Arab-drafted”, and shamed the “yes”-vote countries in part for misinformed reasons. While UN Watch claimed that the resolution did not “specifically call for release of hostages”, it does call “for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive, demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law”. What the amendment would have added was a condemnation for their abduction in the first place, and an extension of this release to military hostages, too.

These fractures in consensus are not to be taken lightly. Although the UN is supposed to offer a path to a more globally inclusive form of governance, the division of its parties into opposing interest blocks (e.g., “Arab” versus a mercurial notion of the West) ultimately returns power to small, fluid coalitions of nation-state partners. Israel does not see itself as an occupying power, and as such will not consent to be governed by international parties that do not recognize its full sovereignty over the region. Other states share this conviction, when it comes to disputed territories and notions of sovereignty all their own.

What hope exists, then, for an international accord?

The legacy of divine right, and what comes next

Even today, Abrahamic and Hindu stories frame how many human beings view their relationships to one another. For many, such literature reinforces individual moral action, under universal obligations to a deity. But there is also plenty in the Tanakh, the Old and New Testaments, the Quran, and the four Vedas to lend weight to the idea that our nations, our tribes, are the political unit of greatest importance in our lives.

So much so, that individual rights necessarily come second when the tribe is under attack.

In Western history, centuries of monarchical rule sanctified the priority of the state, under the will of a few leaders “chosen” by their gods (but really, by interbreeding). Only relatively recently have we loosened the hold of that version of divine right from our political theory, and explored a genuine sovereignty of the masses instead. But which masses, and under what social contracts? Whose “consent to be governed” comes first in our lives?

World War I brought fairly recent ancestors face to face with the brutal human cost that state leaders would readily pay for imperial ends. World War II further exposed our species to some of the worst transgressions our militaries could and would enact on civilian populations, if not monitored closely by broad international coalitions. The Firebombing of Dresden. Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The Holocaust.

But it bears remembering that our first modern stabs at the creation of humanitarian standards emerged during civil war, when two armies and a slew of irregular fighters did battle amid a complex array of civilians and slaves.

Yes, some 80 years later, the notion of truly universal human rights—not just at war, but all the time—would take its first formal steps through UN resolution after WWII.

Three quarters of a century later, though, we’re right back on those confused battlegrounds of the American Civil War, hashing out “worthy” targets and those worthy of being saved.

Ideally, the aim should be to protect human life at all costs.

And yet, our secular world still finds itself struggling to break from millennia of divine or otherwise imperial justifications for slaughter. It has not risen above state power structures that often recapitulate the worst of the divine right of kings.

What would it take to achieve a global consensus that can truly protect us all?