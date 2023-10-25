Overview: The fall of Roe v. Wade has had its predictable consequences, a year out: not a reduction in overall abortion rates, but a reduction in the quality of reproductive healthcare.

To the surprise of absolutely no one familiar with the data on how state bans affect abortion rates, a year-in report released on October 24 by WeCount, part of the Society of Family Planning, confirmed that abortion figures have not declined since the fall of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. They may even have increased, in raw numerical terms, albeit with significant drops in the states where bans were implemented, and attendant spikes in the states adjacent to them, along with virtual patient care. Before the US Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, the average monthly abortion figure was 82,115 cases. A year out, the monthly average noted in this study was 82,298.

This finding is in line with the well-known impact of abortion bans worldwide, and with post-Dobbs research published by the Guttmacher Institute in September. In 2008, the World Health Organization reported that abortion rates were similar, if also more dangerous, in countries with bans compared to those without them (See: infographic below). In 2020, a comprehensive global review in The Lancet further noted that the abortion rate is often higher in countries after implementing abortion bans. This is due to both a higher number of unintended pregnancies, and also a higher proportion of such pregnancies ending in induced abortion.

(As opposed to spontaneous abortions: around 10 to 15% of known pregnancies naturally end in miscarriage or stillbirth, and preliminary IVF-derived research using young eggs suggests that as many as half of all pregnancies self-terminate, the vast majority before the person knows they were ever pregnant.)

The difference in unintended pregnancy rates stems from cultural factors. Countries with legal abortion usually also have policies that improve sexual health knowledge and resources, lowering unexpected outcomes in the first place. Where access to contraceptives and comprehensive sex-ed exist, abortion rates generally decline without the need for further government restrictions.

From “Safe and unsafe induced abortion: Global and regional levels in 2008, and trends during 1995–2008”, a 2008 publication by the World Health Organization. Above, the higher aggregate rates of contraception use (marked in gray bars) in regions with less restrictive abortion laws correlates not only with a far lower incidence of unsafe abortion, but also generally lower rates of abortion, compared to regions with restrictive abortion laws (where there are also lower rates of contraception use). Eastern Europe is the outlier in the less restrictive group, with a high rate of abortion and a lower rate of contraception use. NB: The unsafe abortion rate is a portion of the overall induced abortion rate; the orange and gray lines are not to be added.

But the US abortion rate this year also emerged in response to a SCOTUS decision sharply out of step with public opinion. The persistence of high levels of access to reproductive healthcare, despite the fall of federal protections, came from campaigns to expand service capacity and improve mail-order options for people living in restrictive states. In New Mexico, new clinics opened to help manage Texan need. In Oregon, the state opened more clinics and facilitated travel from other states. In California, out-of-pocket abortion costs were eliminated.

Not included in the reported figures are abortions outside the US medical system and all requests for abortion pills from overseas providers (though those rose, too: the European group Aid Access noted a huge uptick in daily requests).

The legalization of telehealth alternatives was also made permanent by the Food and Drug Administration in December 2021, in anticipation of increasingly restrictive state laws, only to have a 5th Circuit Court decision this August uphold the mail-out ban in District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s unprecedented choice to block an FDA-approved drug (mifepristone) in April. The Department of Justice has appealed to SCOTUS, and we can expect a verdict this term.

Reduction in care, not abortion rates

So what has actually changed with the imposition of state bans on abortion, in the wake of SCOTUS repealing Roe v. Wade?

Only the quality of reproductive healthcare, and not for the better. While the lion’s share of these statistics address unintended pregnancies, intended pregnancies can and do often meet with devastating complications that require safe and stigma-free access to abortion healthcare, too. While states where reproductive rights are still protected stepped up to provide services for those living in more restrictive states, the overall quality of women’s and general reproductive healthcare has also been impacted within states passing abortion bans.

Where abortion is banned around the world, there is usually more death, not less, on account of maternal mortality rates (MMRs). Even before the loss of Roe v. Wade, the US was a country where MMRs were higher in states with more restrictive abortion laws. The legal stigma in these spaces can keep people from seeking proper care for a naturally terminating pregnancy (which can have fatal consequences depending on gestational age, infection, and length of bleeding), and drive desperate people to unsafe abortion procedures, as noted in the above 2008 WHO study.

The US was already experiencing a strongly racialized 40% uptick in MMRs from 1999 to 2019, with people from marginalized and lower-income brackets enduring a consistently lower quality of care and higher rates of other health stressors leading to pregnancy-related death. The economic factor here is key, because in-hospital deaths have declined in the US, even as short- and long-term complications for parental health have risen across the board.

Now, in states with new abortion bans on the books, obstetricians and gynecologists (OB-GYNs) have been in flight. A third of all US counties already lack an obstetrician, due to their services not being deemed profitable. After Texas passed a bill in 2021 allowing any private citizen to sue someone who aids in obtaining an abortion procedure, the consequence was a slowed interest in medical residency within the state, and fear of legal reprisal for taking related training out of state.

The same pressure for medical staff is now felt around the country. A national survey of OB-GYNs reported that 68% of respondents felt Dobbs had “worsened their ability to manage pregnancy-related emergencies”, 70% felt it exacerbated racialized pregnancy outcomes, and 64% felt it had increased mortality rates. Among other papers released this year on physician, residency, and emergency care stats, the authors of an emergency medicine review noted that

[g]reater than 90% said they would preferentially apply for residency in states where access to abortion was preserved. The Association of American Medical Colleges’ Match data from the most recent application cycle suggests that such intentions are being realized. This year the number of unique applicants to abortion restricted states appears to have declined disproportionately in states with abortion bans, and while unique applicants to obstetrics and gynecology decreased overall, the decrease was highest in states with complete bans (-10.5%) and lowest (-5.3%) in states without restrictions. “Reworking Emergency Medicine Resident Education Post-Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization“, Monica Saxena et al., Journal of Graduate Medical Education (June 2023)

This outcome is highly pragmatic on the part of OB-GYNs, along with medical staff in related fields where pregnancy can play a significant role in treatment protocols and outcomes (e.g. oncology, radiology, mental health). In a state with restrictive abortion laws, one cannot be fully certified to attend to all possible pregnancy-related crises. Who wants to work where you cannot receive adequate training for emergency scenarios, and where you face legal consequences if you don’t wait until the patient is at death’s door before carrying out a life-saving procedure?

The impact has already been felt in the delivery of care to patients with miscarriages. Protocols that minimize complications in early pregnancy losses are no longer used as often due to abortion ban stigma, even though the fetus is already nonviable.

In the year after Dobbs, the number of states with a total ban on abortion rose to 14, with clinician-assisted abortions dropping by 100% accordingly. Two more states block abortion after six weeks of official pregnancy (i.e., as little as two weeks after a missed period, if one has a regular cycle of around 28 days). US regression on reproductive healthcare and bodily autonomy has taken place even as greater protections for pregnant people have arisen in Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia, all of which have recently moved to decriminalization, in lockstep with the actual data on what reduces abortion rates and improves overall health outcomes.

Decriminalization allows reproductive healthcare to follow the science over political moralizing, such as in the case of Canada, where the abortion rate has been steadily low for decades, and where advances in preemie viability mean that labor will be induced (rather than pregnancy terminated) for cases past 23 weeks and six days, except in circumstances of third trimester nonviability or a threat to parental health incompatible with fetal life. Even second-trimester cases have been on the decline in this model, which favors informed medical choice over moral panic.

The real threat to pregnancy: climate change

Meanwhile, there is a pressing threat to fetal viability that legislation can better answer: the impact of worsening air quality and related environmental stressors on fetal development. Studies in recent years have shown alarming reductions in baseline fertility, along with rises in miscarriage, stillbirth, and preterm birth rates, due to rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and some of the industrial choices that have accelerated both. Lower infant birth weight, increased medical conditions at birth, and higher rates of pregnancy complications have also been linked to climate change concerns.

As noted in medical reviews like the following, from the International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics,

A 2016 meta-analysis found that over 3% of preterm birth in the USA could be attributed to PM 2.5 [major air pollutants], and a 2017 meta-analysis found that globally PM 2.5 -associated preterm birth was as high as 18%, with highest risk in South Asia, East Asia, North Africa/Middle East, and West Sub-Saharan Africa. Research has also demonstrated a proximity effect for prenatal pollutant exposures and low birthweight: a 2017 study found that among 1.1 million live births, the risk of low birthweight was higher within 3 km of a fracking site compared to the background risk and increased by 25% within 1 km of a site. Furthermore, international collaborations found air pollution linked to decreases in birthweight. In California, closing eight coal and oil power plants reduced air pollution over a 10-year period and was accompanied by a reduction in preterm births that could not be explained by any other causes. “Climate change, women’s health, and the role of obstetricians and gynecologists in leadership”, Linda C. Giudice et al., Gynecology & Obstetrics (October 2021)

This month, House Representative Ayanna Pressley and Senator Cory Booker also reintroduced the MOMMIES Act: legislation to expand Medicaid coverage for pregnant people to include more post-partum care, and to introduce a pilot project of Maternity Care Homes. If successful, this would provide a critical extension of aid to reduce parental death rates, which disproportionately affect Black US citizens.

Another very common and effective strategy to increase the overall birth rate is to create a society that supports parents and young families: something we have yet to see from the only “first-world” country without federal guarantees of paid parental leave. There was a provision for paid leave in the Build Back Better Act that passed the House of Representatives in 2021, but it didn’t survive to the transformed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. This leaves states and private employers to pick up the slack in a country where the cost of childbirth averaged around $18,900 USD in recent years, according to the KKF Health System Tracker.

While campaigns against legal abortion fail to improve health outcomes, and often complicate the delivery of quality healthcare to all, there are spaces where more can be done to offer the next generation the best start possible. Failure to pursue legislation that actually improves pregnancy outcomes and reduces overall human distress is a grave mark against any culture that claims itself to be “for life”.