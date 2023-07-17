Overview: A disappointing episode of SNW throws out Star Trek's long history of fluid and deep character bonding to create a ridiculous hierarchy of legitimate care between friends and other loved ones.

When J.J. Abrams adapted Star Trek: The Original Series for a new era of cinema, he made choices that reflected a 21st century shift in representation: no, not by including people from more diverse backgrounds, but by reducing the acceptable parameters for onscreen masculinity in a franchise with a much more storied past.

Gone, in Star Trek (2009), was the tender, openhearted camaraderie between Kirk and Spock that we saw in TOS and the movies: a bond in which Kirk could openly express or weep in fear for his friends’ lives. In its place, we were given performances distancing the franchise from any subtext that could interpreted as too sensitive, too intimate. Spock, while actively averse to his human side in the 2009 script, was also paired off with Uhura: a lazy, character-incoherent way of throwing in some proof of heterosexuality while building a close bond between him and Kirk.

This was the same year, mind you, that Sherlock Holmes would lean into wink-and-a-nod queer subtext. Many films played into similar, because a hint of queer rep did well for certain audiences without compelling studios to take greater onscreen risks.

But Abrams clearly didn’t want this for his Star Trek, no matter how much Roddenberry was committed to a more fluid vision of humanity, with men wearing skirts if they wanted and people’s identities and relationships changing easily, too. When Roddenberry had a chance to recast after his first failed pilot for TOS, he kept on Leonard Nimoy as Spock and married Majel Barrett (originally Number One) because, as he put it, “I couldn’t have legally done it the other way around.”

This wasn’t some secret admission of bisexuality or xenophilia, but of comfort in one’s masculinity. Star Trek took time to include homosexuality openly (Roddenberry wanted a queer character in TOS, but didn’t feel the studio would react well), but in other eras of Trek male characters were absolutely allowed a fuller range of camaraderie and emotional expression, without anyone worried about queer coding.

But hey, what else did we expect from Abrams, a director who openly admitted to not liking Star Trek because it was too “philosophical”? In an interview with Jon Stewart, Abrams told us about the behind-the-scenes for his film:

A: When I was a kid I never liked Star Trek. … Growing up I thought it was … honestly, I couldn’t get into it … it always felt too philosophical for me, and we tried to – like, some of the writers love Star Trek. I was not really a fan. My producing partner never saw it, so when we were all happy, it felt like that was the way to go. And this movie that we did, the goal was to make a movie for movie-goers, not just for Star Trek fans. So if you’ve never seen Star Trek before, you can see this movie. If you have seen it — S: I mean, the interesting thing to me was, I stopped listening when you said you didn’t like Star Trek. [wild applause] JJ Abrams on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Diversity doesn’t just mean being inclusive of skin color, family and place of origin, form of cosmology, or how gender and sex inform different senses of self. Diversity also lies with how broadly or narrowly we allow humans to express themselves, full stop. And sometimes, in that grand pursuit, we fall victim to the myth of progress: the idea that work today is inherently more inclusive than in the past. Not so. We go through phases, which means we should always be asking ourselves if we’re in a more censorious or liberated moment. Are today’s stories really less rigid in their notions of humanity than the ones that came before?

The latest episode of Strange New Worlds unfortunately has me eating my words from the “Quotes of Note” section last week: but not around queerness, which I gave the series props for representing in a healthy way (e.g., by not over-sexualizing or agonizing) up to this point.

Unfortunately, it’s heteronormativity that SNW really screwed up this week.

And yet, the reason it screwed up reflects an issue afflicting the US in particular. This makes “Charades” an incredibly useful episode for humanist conversation. Why? Because all of our communities are healthier when we don’t set narrow limits on when and how the care we have for one another counts.

And Trek usually knows this.

But this time, it forgot.

Establishing the stakes (Spoiler-free zone)

Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) is applying for an archaeological medicine program on Vulcan at the same time the Enterprise is entering Vulcan territory to survey a world where an advanced civilization called the Kerkhovians once lived before mysteriously moving on. An energy signature offers an opportunity to learn more about where this ancient species went.

Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) is a logical choice for such a survey mission via shuttle craft. But he’s surprised by the last-minute addition of Chapel, on her way to the interview (as we all should be, since this turns out to be a complete MacGuffin, when everything could’ve been done remotely; clearly the deep future also fails to learn from COVID-19).

Nevertheless, this episode requires the two of them to be solo together to deal with the tension mounting since last season, when Spock and Chapel kissed to de-escalate a hostage situation. To make matters worse, Spock’s fiancée T’Pring has informed him that her mother, who disapproves of Spock’s half-human side, wants an engagement ritual completed while they’re nearby.

Spock and Chapel barely get to talking, though, when the shuttle crashes into an anomaly, and the advanced species on the other side “fixes” the two damaged lifeforms… by wiping Spock’s Vulcan side so that he matches Chapel’s human DNA.

Back on the Enterprise, Spock finds himself going through the equivalent of emotional puberty while preparing for a ritual expressly meant to test his worthiness as a Vulcan. Fortunately, his human mother, Amanda Grayson (Mia Kirshner), is by his side to help, and T’Pril (Ellora Patnaik) has consented to the ritual taking place on the ship after being informed of an accident, absent any further details. But if Spock can’t even let T’Pring know he’s human now, will his prep be enough? And can Chapel find a way to fix his damaged DNA in time to help?

Challenging expectations (Spoiler zone)

Chapel can’t fix Spock’s DNA on her own, so she rallies pilot Ortegas and comms officer Uhura for a return to the anomaly, which seems to be related to Kerkhovian transport routes in another dimension. Captain Christopher Pike had already contacted the aliens, who left a calling card in the returned shuttle, but his inelegant wording failed to convince these highly bureaucratic aliens that further work was needed to “fix” the damage caused by the crash.

Chapel, Ortegas, and Uhura are swept into an alternate dimension during their attempt to do better. There, Chapel appeals to one of these entities, which is so far removed from corporeality that it describes repair work as a matter of following the “instructions” (DNA) for reassembly. She explains that Spock wasn’t put together correctly, but the entity, Yellow, pushes back by saying that a complaint outside the initial comment window is atypical. Yellow asks about her connection with the patient, as if Chapel’s answer will determine the legitimacy of her request.

Far from making the obvious assertion that she’s Spock’s medical care provider, with a duty to heal him in full, Chapel wavers into saying that Spock is a friend. Yellow insists that this isn’t sufficient grounds for aid. Ortegas and Uhura push her to be more truthful, and Chapel tries to thread the needle between describing them as friends and acknowledging her feelings for Spock. That’s when the entity informs her that Spock had transferred shields just before the shuttle’s impact, to protect her: confirmation of deep feelings on his side as well.

With this deeper connection established, Chapel secures a biochemical fix and returns in time to allow Spock to conduct a mind meld in the middle of his engagement dinner, which Pike had been stalling with a game of charades.

T’Pril doesn’t approve of the memory, but T’Pring, building on the much more loving feedback Amanda gave her during another facet of the ceremony, corrects her mother’s poor etiquette. T’Pril comforts herself by asserting that Spock did adequately despite his human handicap, for only a true Vulcan could have passed these tests. Spock then reveals that he was human the whole time, and in the fallout (realizing that Spock did not trust her with the truth) T’Pring decides they need time apart. Chapel visits Spock, and they kiss and probably do a whole lot more.

Oh, and as for Chapel’s interview? First, the Vulcan contact failed her application for not being a ChatGPT copy of existing records. He then denied her a second time, upon review of her field work, but Chapel had the last word thanks to her recent medical adventure with the Kerkhovians. When the Vulcan expressed curiosity about her findings, she told him to read the paper she intends to publish within the year.

Humanist storytelling structure?

The encounter with the Kerkhovians is where the episode utterly fell apart for me. Following in the footsteps of Discovery, where most every crisis in the cosmos seemed designed to help Michael on a personal journey of self-discovery, here we have convenient situation after situation crafted to compel Spock and Chapel to confront their feelings for one another.

Worse still, we’re given an advanced alien species that acts like Western hospital staff, when they ask one’s relationship to a patient before offering any further details.

This is terrible world-building precisely because it’s an alien species we’re dealing with. That’s kind of the whole point and fun of setting a story in a science-fictional environment. The Kerkhovians could just as easily have had rules stating that only parental units are allowed to advocate for someone outside the official complaint window, or only an arbitrary court appointee, or the patient’s “owner”, or their oldest-of-kin, or their sworn blood-oath enemy, or any other number of societal structures that might make sense in a completely alien culture.

Yet here the aliens’ chosen view, that only romantically attached people really count as patient advocates, was chosen by SNW writers with the expectation that it would echo something true to our world. That in our world, too, being friends obviously isn’t enough: not enough to justify sacrificing one’s own shielding to protect another in a life-or-death crisis, and not enough to consider a request for another’s aid.

And wow, is that just plain wrong.

Wrong for Trek, which routinely has characters attempt to sacrifice themselves for their friends, their crew mates, the Federation, and even sentient beings they just met.

And also (more importantly) wrong for the real world – our world – in which legitimate care for our fellow beings comes in all shapes and sizes.

‘Charades’: The thematic payoff

The title of this episode comes from a stalling tactic Pike uses in the middle of the Vulcan engagement ceremony. “Charades” is supposed to work symbolically, because the thrust of the episode is that Spock-the-human is in a “charade” of a Vulcan performance for his future in-laws, and also in a “charade” with himself, when trying to suppress his feelings for Chapel.

Cute wordplay, right?

But it makes for a mess of an episode thematically, not least because of how confidently the season opened with Spock declaring a new comfort in his humanity, and showing zero hesitation when rushing to Chapel’s side after she was transported to the Enterprise in the nick of time. Did… did the SNW team produce these episodes out of order? Get hit on the head when moving between storylines?

I don’t mean to be overly harsh about an episode with many other lovely details, including Spock and Amanda’s interactions when he needs his mother’s help, and when he realizes what his mother sacrificed to make life better for him as a child.

But much of the plot this time is just silly, including a blatant attempt to give the rest of the crew more airtime by having Spock’s colleagues teach him the extremely basic fact that Vulcans tend to speak in a level tone with minimal facial movements.

(This is why B- and C-plots are useful for series with huge casts!)

And “silly” would be fine, if the script didn’t also uphold some pretty toxic messaging. But this one does, and in ways that invoke a serious problem in US culture.

For context, a wee historical reflection:

In the 1990s, queer political advocacy swerved hard into bidding for normalcy. In North America, the push was for mainstream society to see queer people as just as keen on the same middle-class goals as straight folks. Major advocacy therefore focused on same-sex couples’ rights to everything straight couples had: hospital visitation, insurance coverage, automatic inheritance, tax benefits, and of course the holy grail of state-sanctioned matrimony.

What LGBTQ+ advocacy could have done instead, and what many feel wasn’t done in part because of how much the HIV/AIDS epidemic took from our communities (literally, and through heightened stigma of queer people as “diseased”), was fight against those arbitrary lines in the sand entirely.

Why shouldn’t a patient have the right to decide who gets to see them?

Why shouldn’t an employee get to choose who can be named in an insurance policy?

Why shouldn’t people living together long term get to enter pooled tax relationships if they so choose, without declaring romantic involvement?

What kind of world do we make for ourselves, when we throw away the value of deeper communal care?

We could have fought for a very different world. Instead, we fought for respectability, and inclusion within a very rigid set of notions around whose care matters. LGBTQ+ activism had a long history among the most marginalized: sex workers, the unhoused, the exploited blue-collar working class, and people denied equity under the law for racialized and ethnic reasons, too. But it became an activism predominantly of middle-class aspiration. Of proving that we could “fit in”.

And every now and then, shows like this latest from Strange New Worlds remind us how impoverished our sense of community care still is, across the board, for want of that more inclusive way of thinking about how we show up for one another.

There were other periods of history (and Trek) in which friendship could be deep, and intimate, and enough. When no one would question whether one’s bond for an everyday mate or crew mate was sufficient to advocate on their behalf. What kind of world do we make for ourselves, when we throw away the value of deeper communal care to elevate romance above all else?

I don’t give two hoots about whether Chapel and Spock macking “breaks canon” or offers hints of SNW being in an alternate universe. This episode is getting only two happy humans from me because it offered a massive misstep with respect to humanist world-building. It would have been “one” if not for Spock and Amanda’s thoughtful side-arc, and the fact that even major missteps can offer excellent sites for humanist conversation. Hopefully this one does.

Quotes of note, and other Easter Eggs

Let’s clear the air, shall we? Vulcans can absolutely lie. What a load of Vulcan propaganda to insist otherwise. It’s true that Spock himself claimed in TOS that Vulcans couldn’t lie, but Kirk would often challenge this assertion, by asking Spock what he’d instead call what he’d done to navigate a delicate situation with less-than-perfect honesty. (In other words, it made for a cute bit.) General consensus is that Vulcans can lie if it’s important, but that they aren’t as skilled at deceit as other species. There’s a great bit of dialogue from Voyager about this, between Chakotay and Tuvok in “State of Flux” (S1E11): Chakotay: Can I ask you to be honest with me, Lieutenant? Tuvok: As a Vulcan, I am at all times honest, Commander. Chakotay: That’s not exactly true. You lied to me when you passed yourself off as a Maquis to get on my crew. Tuvok: I was honest to my own convictions within the defined parameters of my mission. Chakotay: You damned Vulcans and your ‘defined parameters’!

Some people have been quick to think that a reference in Chapel’s study sessions has deeper meaning. In TOS, she’s betrothed to Dr. Roger Korby, an archaeologist who went missing five years before the events of “What Are Little Girls Made Of?” (S1E09). In this episode of SNW, she recite’s “Korby’s Three Principles of Archaeological Medicine”: 1. Medicine is always ancient and new, as cultures’ understanding of what medicine is changes over time. 2. The keys to solving our toughest medical problems are often found by looking backward. 3. As a result, archaeological medicine is often as much a study of history as it is of science.

No, the above isn’t foreshadowing (and if you know the plot of that TOS episode, you should darned diddly well know that Chapel and Korby don’t work out even in the main timeline). SNW has a long tradition of slipping in references to abandoned, secondary, and otherwise messy characters from TOS, often in ways that remediate their initial presentation. Korby’s inclusion here feels very much like the remediation of a character who essentially made sex dolls on his path to eternal youth. (I promise, my glib summary spares the TOS episode from being fully spoiled if you ever go back and watch it.)

The V’Shal dinner (our Vulcan engagement ceremony) includes three tests. The first involves preparing tea by pouring barehanded from a scalding hot pot without rushing. The second is a “Ritual of Awakening”, in which in-laws take turns informing their future son- or daughter-in-law of all their faults. The third is a mind meld with one’s mother, to receive a childhood memory. But there’s an Easter Egg here as well, for folks who remember Amanda’s performances as a fawning housewife to Sarek in TOS; here it’s T’Pril’s husband Sevet (Michael Banyaer), whose opinion changes to suit his wife’s moods. Far from being a reversal that correct past characterization, though, it just makes T’Pril seem even pettier by contrast, while casting T’Pring’s father as spineless. Everyone loses.

Likewise, Spock’s mother is presented far too young. What the bosom-loving heck was behind the decision not to let an age-appropriate woman be every bit as generous, caring, and present for her son? Mia Kirshner is a fine actress who does an excellent job here, but she looks ten years older than her son, tops, and watching the two of them on screen made me miss Majel Barrett’s Lwaxana Troi, vigorously in her sexually liberated late 50s and early 60s during the run of The Next Generation. Even in TOS, Amanda was given gray hair when played by Jane Wyatt. So what changed? Why is Pike alone allowed to be a silver fox? Bring on women enjoying their hard-won wrinkles and years again!

And just so I don’t appear entirely grouchy: the beanie gag to present Spock as acting like a teenager did make me laugh. Good to see some of the worst parts of contemporary culture show up in a future century, too.

