Overview: In a year with two major wars, Simone Weil's essay on the problem of personhood informs a melancholy Christmas morning, with all its failed promises of peace on Earth.

Reading Time: 9 minutes

Bethlehem is a city in mourning this year: quiet, with its usual tourist venues shuttered for weeks on account of the war in Gaza, and with very little of the joy that Christians usually associate with the season. As the mythology goes in Luke 2, an angel descended after the birth of Jesus Christ, and proclaimed a time of “on Earth peace, good will toward men”. But it is hard to sustain such a conviction in human salvation amid at least two major wars, and many other bitter conflicts the world over.

Elsewhere in the world, some US Evangelicals still sorely hope that this brutal three-month-long siege will yield the endtimes scenario that shapes their antisemitic investment in Israel’s success. Whether they think Jews will eventually accept Christ as their Messiah, or die once they have fulfilled their part of the prophecy to usher in the Second Coming, Evangelical Christianity joins Islam and Judaism as faiths bound up in a war that has killed over 20,400 people in Gaza, and over 300 in the West Bank, after the October 7 attack by Hamas that killed over 1,200, and saw over 240 hostages taken, half of whom are still in captivity.

The rest of us are bound up in the nightmare, too.

It’s been a brutal time to witness the international community fail to achieve the consensus necessary to put a halt to a deep loss of civilian life. While 80% of Gaza stands displaced and teetering on full-on catastrophe from a breakdown in services and aid, Russia’s war in Ukraine wages on, with a demoralized Ukraine dealing with the US’s inability to sustain interest in more than one major war at once. With a wobbly and faltering Operation Prosperity Guardian, the US is also struggling to protect imports in the Red Sea, against Houthi drone attacks from Yemen, while Israel’s war takes on an added dimension against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria.

READ: The UN’s failed resolution, and the problem of power in war

And our public discourse isn’t any less messy. Scorecards run deep on every side, with each afflicted party taking note of disinformation campaigns, everyday misinformation, and various violent words and actions… so long as the examples only pertain to their side of the equation. Horrific images and videos of death, torture, humiliation, and disaster, rather than deepening everyone’s humanity, are treated as mere propaganda, and often answered with glib, dehumanizing, pro-genocidal remarks. Talk of glassing whole regions and wiping out whole peoples is now par for the course, along with rhetoric asserting that the whole situation can’t be fixed without more death and destruction, and regional histories invoked as if the character of a people is constant and uniform.

“That’s just war.”

“That’s just what happens.”

“FAFO.”

Humanity. What a nice idea that’s turned out to be.

When do our lives matter, and why?

Christian mythology, especially after Paul formed a religious praxis that extended Jesus’s teachings from his core interest group of “the children of Israel”, emphasizes the idea that humanity gains its value from being made broken but beloved by God and forgiven in Christ. Other Abrahamic faiths sidestep the role of forgiveness in Christ: Islam by emphasizing full submission unto Allah as the path to peace, and Judaism through an acceptance of one’s obligations pursuant to a covenant with YHWH. All of these faiths present human life as having value because it was granted by a god who might let us all suffer, but is with us in suffering.

But how does one qualify the value of human life in a secular realm? On this accord, religious and nonreligious people have struggled for millennia. A culture might grandly proclaim all men to be equal under a god, yet keep slaves, restrict voting rights by gender and property-class, and support the death penalty. One religious group might argue that a human is a person under the law from the moment an ovum is fertilized, and another might argue that scripture does not grant this human material personhood until much later in the gestational process.

Moreover, some civilian lives will always matter more than others, depending on who’s in charge of whatever international power is capable of intervening at all.

What does this strange notion of being a “person” matter, then, if it’s all relative?

READ: What does being a ‘person’ do?

In the winter of 1942, the French philosopher Simone Weil wrote one of the world’s most usefully provocative essays. She would die the next year, at 34, having lived a complex life as a teacher, an anarchist, a factory worker (by choice, anonymously, to understand the conditions), a fairly inept fighter in the Spanish Civil War, and a self-hating Jew who would move through mysticism into a Christianity that didn’t preclude her interest in other spiritual beliefs. She would have hated to be reduced to such a summary, though, because in La personne et la sacré (“Human Personality”, in English) she argues against such characteristics being treated as the site of human value. We are more than these attributes, or we are nothing.

Weil was a strong critic of democracy in its contemporary formation, as a system of parties whose first priority is necessarily a form of propagandized groupthink she considered antithetical to the cultivation of any meaningful consensus between individuals. In the middle of World War II, she saw France and Germany as two halves of the same cultural condition: Germany’s fascist regime the stronger of the two, on a brute-force level, and France’s version of propagandized virtue incapable of staving off the rise of that worse nationalism, because it too catered to similar notions of “the collective”.

But the collective does not suffer, any more than a corporation suffers: only the human beings who form that collective suffer.

In “Human Personality”, Weil organizes her thoughts around three concepts: the personal, the impersonal, and the collective. The personal is every superficial characteristic about a human: their intelligence, their body, their talents, and even their rights. All of these, as Weil notes, are subject to circumstances that can be taken away. If a person is their personality, for instance, then what does it matter if you pluck out their eye? When we name the rights of a person, too, we compromise both the notion of rights and of personhood: for what if a right that one group considers intrinsic to personhood doesn’t exist in other legal realms? Have we not then made a group of non-persons? What is a human being when disenfranchised?

And why isn’t our core humanity the more important concept in our politics?

The impersonal, for Weil, is that which we all share, and which cannot be haggled away in the gross industry of politics: our ability to suffer. When it is not at the foundation of our politics, she argues, all else is lost, or at least made irrelevant.

She further argues that modern democracy has lost itself to two errors: the fight for contingent definitions of personhood under the law, and the belief that personhood can be reclaimed by immersing oneself in a collective identity.

Idolatry is the name of the error which attributes a sacred character to the collectivity; and it is the commonest of crimes, at all times, at all places. The man for whom the development of personality is all that counts has totally lost all sense of the sacred; and it is hard to know which of these errors is the worst. They are often found combined, in various proportions, in the same mind. But the second error is much less powerful and enduring than the first. Spiritually, the struggle between Germany and France in 1940 was in the main not a struggle between barbarism and civilization or between evil and good, but between the first of these two errors and the second. The victory of the former is not surprising; it is by nature the stronger. There is nothing scandalous in the subordination of the personal to the collectivity; it is a mechanical fact of the same order as the inferiority of a gram to a kilogram on the scales. The person is in fact always subordinate to the collectivity, even in its so-called free expression. … The person, being subordinate to the collective both in fact and by the nature of things, enjoys no natural rights which can be appealed to on its behalf. p. 57, “Human Personality”, 1943

The personal and the collective, for Weil, are both political errors that have brought about a great deal of injustice in the world, both through factory conditions and active warfare driven by fascist intent. As Weil argues, an awareness of suffering should be our fundamental guiding principle, for

Every man who has once touched the level of the impersonal is charged with a responsibility towards all human beings; to safeguard, not their persons, but whatever frail potentialities are hidden within them for passing over to the impersonal. pp. 57-58, “Human personality”

But what is this “impersonal” humanity? And how can it be protected?

The modern politics of personhood

Being spiritually inclined, Weil shaped her solution in terms of the “sacred”. However, the idea of suffering lying at the core of what makes us human is a concept explored by a wide range of existentialist thought in her era, and beyond it.

It’s also a topic that has emerged in more recent politics. From the 1990s on, many in the queer community were divided on the value of “respectability politics”: of making the main appeal for relief from injustice the argument that queer folk have the same middle-class aspirations as heterosexual members of society. This yielded marriage equality, and it added queer labels to formal lists of people ostensibly protected under the law from abuse. Unfortunately, it simultaneously affirmed that a human being needs to have their demographic formally listed by government to “count”, and to be deserving of defence. It told other groups that if you want to abuse people, you simply need to erase those same labels from explicit protection under the law.

This fight is what we see in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and other Palestinian territories: an argument over which specific named group has legitimacy, or greater legitimacy, to exist. “The Palestinians”, “the Zionists”, “the Jews”, “the Arabs”, “the Israelis”, “the Ukrainians”, “the Russians”: all of these are our main contest grounds, in which the loss of individuals is considered by many as acceptable in service to the group. Our core humanity is irrelevant, the moment that people see themselves as part of a collective.

But the collective does not suffer, any more than a corporation suffers: only the human beings who form that collective suffer. The collective is an abstraction, which when placed first in our politics creates the foundation of many fictions that justify the destruction of other people under other collective terms.

This is why Weil considered France’s party system, and its politics of propagandized advocacy for specific demographics, as part of the same sickness that yields stronger forms of violence, like Nazism. In her stark vision of societal decline, the whole project of group-based rights sets itself up for abuse by greater degrees over time.

To this category belong the notion of rights, and of personality, and of democracy. As Bernanos had the courage to point out, democracy offers no defence against dictatorship. By the nature of things, the person is subdued to the collective, and rights are dependent upon force. The lies and misconceptions which obscure this truth are extremely dangerous because they prevent us from appealing to the only thing which is immune to force and can preserve us from it[.] p. 61, “Human Personality”

What is the alternative? There, Weil’s deflection into the spiritual offers no greater balm than the idea that suffering must be seen. She argues that a pure Christian influence, “uncontaminated by the Roman, Hebraic, or Aristotelian heritage”, would never trade in rights, which have a highly commercial aspect in modern politics. Language is a prison. Science is a trap, subordinate to its production context and ever at risk of idolatry. Even human thought can sully our ability to connect with the material reality of affliction firsthand.

READ: The struggle for our shared humanity

In other words, although Weil poses a striking and salient problem, her solution involves connecting with a notion of supernatural grace that we know all too well is also variable: just as contingent, that is, on each human’s sense of what their idea of divinity tells them to be “true”.

At her best, though, Weil points the way to further reflection on how best to achieve a more genuinely humane world. As she writes,

Justice consists in seeing that no harm is done to men. Whenever a man cries inwardly: “Why am I being hurt?”, harm is being done to him. He is often mistaken when he tries to define the harm, and why and by whom it is being inflicted on him. But the cry itself is infallible. The other cry, which we hear so often: Why has somebody else got more than I have?”, refers to rights. We must learn to distinguish between the two cries and to do all that is possible, as gently as possible, to hush the second one, with the help of a code of justice, regular tribunals, and the police. Minds capable of solving problems of this kind can be formed in a law school. But the cry “Why am I being hurt?” raises quite different problems, for which the spirit of truth, justice, and love is indispensable. p. 73, “Human Personality”

Ours is a system built to address the second cry, in the legal realm. But it falls deeply short when it comes to the former, precisely because we keep answering that cry with excuses. You’re being hurt because someone has decided that you aren’t a person in this context, and therefore may be hurt. You’re being hurt because someone denies the existence of your collective, and your personhood by extension. You’re being hurt because someone else hurt me, and you are acceptable collateral damage in the course of securing redress for harms done to me.

But the first cry is rhetorical. It is not meant to be justified: only heard, and if possible alleviated. “Why am I being hurt?” should yield “How can we make the hurting stop?”—nothing more or less.

And yet, a politics of contingent personhood underpins the world we live in today, which means we are always so mired in hierarchical justifications for harm that we cannot effectively see our way past them, into better solutions.

What could possibly replace it?

What would it take to put our shared humanity first, at long last?