Overview: The latest attempt at a UN ceasefire resolution highlights deeper fractures in any attempt at "world order" that refuses to reckon with all the uglier facets of war. Legal language is not enough.

On Wednesday, December 6, UN Secretary General António Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, and submitted a letter to the president of the UN Security Council. This article granted Guterres the right to “bring to attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”. It was pitched in media announcements in reverent tones: a provision that Guterres had never before invoked since taking office in 2017, and which UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric declared a “dramatic constitutional move”, as well as “the most powerful tool” in the secretary general’s arsenal.

But Guterres’s appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, on the grounds of a vast collapse of aid systems and shelter for civilians amid Israel’s changing targets, had to pass with the support of at least nine of 15 members, with no vetos from the five permanent members. For the meeting on Friday, December 8, the UAE drafted the war’s sixth resolution for a ceasefire since October 7. It had the support of other Arab nations, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. 13 members of the Security Council voted for it. The UK abstained. The US vetoed, killing it.

Conditions are indeed worsening in Gaza. Furthermore, deteriorating relationships with other countries in the region, in this third month of Israel’s war with Hamas and related groups, highlights a serious risk of expanding the conflict.

But the most troubling factor of all might be this disconnect around power in war. It is not mere naivete that brought UN staff to try to treat a formal article of the Charter as if its language alone could stay further bloodshed. Rather, the hype around Guterres’s use of Article 99 was intended to whip up enough public pressure to counter the power of a single permanent member, and to offset the will of a member country with longstanding grievances against the UN (which considers Israel a duty-bound occupying power in regions where it considers itself sovereign).

That the UN Security Council resolution failed is no surprise.

That the UN, as an attempt at world order, still struggles to offer meaningful alternatives to active combat is a problem for us all.

The inefficacy of UN resolutions

On Friday, China, France, Russia, Japan, Brazil, Albania, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates voted for a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the immediate release of all hostages. One vote sufficed to counter all of them.

One stated objection to the UN’s humanitarian appeal was the failure of the draft resolution to condemn Hamas for the attacks on October 7. But this merely offered a surface-level excuse, when the resolution contained a far bigger problem: the question of enforcement. The UN can certainly put formal pressure on Israel to stand down, but where are the material steps that would ensure the release of hostages from Hamas in exchange for ceasefire? What pressure could the UN put on an armed group that is not itself party to the UN and its policies?

In the absence of a coherent answer to this question, the resolution became a loyalty test, and its results were known in advance. As US Ambassador Robert Wood explained, the US has taken many other measures in the last few months to try to improve access to aid in Gaza, condemn regional accelerants, establish political consequences for Israeli settlers exacerbating violence in the West Bank, and reiterate US support for an ultimate two-state solution where Palestinians are not displaced at the end of this war.

But as he also noted,

we do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire. This would only plant the seeds for the next war—because Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace, to see a two-state solution. … Members of this Council advocating for resolutions have an obligation to explain how their proposals will break the cycle of unceasing violence and support the steps we all agree are necessary to lay the foundation for a more peaceful and secure future—so that history does not keep repeating itself. Our goal should not simply be to stop the war for today—it should be to end the war forever, break the cycle of unceasing violence, and build something stronger in Gaza and across the Middle East so that history does not keep repeating itself. “Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East”, December 8, 2023

The US is an awkward spokesperson for cautioning against a repeat of history, when it tried and failed to stop the Taliban and al Qaeda definitively after 9/11, and under similarly grand aims for a total elimination of the enemy. In Gaza, this aspiration on the part of Israel’s government is no less complex, especially since Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are tackling multiple paramilitaries (not just Hamas) who were complicit in hostage-taking and invasion on and after October 7.

But the US foreign affairs strategy is clear, irrespective of whether the elimination of Hamas and other armed groups is feasible: to stay a strong ally of Israel in its war, so as to retain a stronger claim to authority and diplomatic inclusion well into the region’s future—and to try to shape IDF decisions here and now, to protect US citizens who remain among the hostages.

Because what’s the alternative?

Other regional ruptures

For all the world’s condemnation, the only way to stop Israel from enacting its “total siege” response to Hamas’s actions on October 7 would involve a direct deployment of US and other Western forces against the country, or a blockade on munitions and other forms aid (as proposed and pursued by other countries and labor groups) that would leave Israel susceptible to other attacks in the region.

What many in the West do not realize is that Israel does not have many firm borders. It remains in conflict along the “blue line” with Lebanon in the north: a demarcation point that Israel has fortified with walls in recent years, to great protest from Lebanese farmers. The conflict involves contested territory in the Golan Heights, an area that Israel has controlled since it captured the land from Syria in 1967, and which is patrolled by the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah. Even Lebanon has been unable to curb their rise, as a group fulfilling a wide range of social functions in its territory, and even though Hezbollah benefits from Iranian funding and listens to Iranian counsel, it serves its own ends and make its own choices.

In a continuation of hostilities around Israel’s wall-building for years, and in keeping with the strong historical presence of modern Palestinians in the region, Hezbollah has been leveraging the war in Gaza for new rounds of attacks on Israel. This is happening despite efforts by an active UN peacekeeping force to reduce hostilities diplomatically. In 2006, the UN brokered a ceasefire here after a one-month conflict, but Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is now considering opening a second front in the war, to push Hezbollah back past a line established in UN Resolution 1701 and broken by the militants since.

On Saturday, December 9, IDF reported a drone strike killing the son of a Hezbollah senior official in Syria, also near the Golan Heights region, where Israel and the US have both been embroiled in recent combat. Syria claimed in mid-October that Israel attacked its Damascus and Aleppo airports, and ongoing IDF drone strikes both respond to and prompt attacks originating in Lebanon and Syria.

Far down the Arabian Peninsula, with passage up the Red Sea, past Saudi Arabia to Israel, Yemen’s Houthis have also been escalating attacks in the wake of this war. This group targets maritime shipping, with recent seizures of Israeli-affiliated vessels that also pose huge challenges for the global distribution system, especially as insurance prices rise for shipping goods through this key network.

Houthis are also backed by Iran, and like Hezbollah they control a section of their base country. They also reflect a deep ethnic divide within Yemen, rather than merely serving as an Iranian proxy. Like Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah, recruited youth to the Houthi cause are not just called to religious and broader geopolitical action but also given, through these groups, a path for local struggle. While sympathetic to the plight of Palestinians, Houthis recognize the opportunity here to advance their own reputation internally and internationally.

Egypt has also warned that Israel’s actions with respect to Palestinians in flight could determine the fate of the two countries’ relations going forward. Palestinian displacement into the Sinai Peninsula (its territory) would be a “red line”, according to Diaa Rashwan of the Egyptian State Information Service.

Jordan also spoke of a “red line” around any forced resettlement of Palestinians. It has been canceling facets of its economic relationship with Israel these past two months, but recently intensified its language when spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin told Egypt’s Al Qahera News that “Israel’s attempt to forcefully displace the Palestinians constitutes a declaration of war on Jordan.”

Jordan naturalized hundreds of thousands of Palestinians when annexing the West Bank in 1950, but after two decades of fraught tensions with Israel (which took control in the 1967 Six-Day War: a conflict primarily with Egypt, but involving Jordan through a defence pact), Jordan cut ties in 1988, in a double-edged effort to get the Palestine Liberation Organization to represent itself (and be permitted to, by US and Israeli officials who only recognized Jordan at the time).

Vote or no vote, in light of these ongoing conflicts and all the attendant sabre-rattling, the US would either have to commit to war against its own security partner in the region, or passively permit a broader destabilization of regional security that would later pull Europe and North America into war by other means, to stop Israel from pursuing its current military objectives. It is taking the “lean in, and hope to be a voice of reason as a close ally” approach instead.

Are there any others?

The crisis in Gaza

For over two months now, Gazans have been dying in a confused mess of internal displacement and deterioration of housing, medical care, food security, and access to clean water in growing winter conditions. Estimates for destroyed housing range from 40 to 60%, with the UN citing 1.9 million internally displaced Gazans from a population of 2.3 million. Around half are registered with UNRWA facilities, which have also been noting huge upticks in communicable disease.

Some 17,500 people in Gaza have now died (the number higher and lower depending on source and inclusion/non-inclusion of the presumed dead in rubble), with the IDF confirming a civilian kill rate of around 2:1 for every enemy combatant, when the Gazan death count stood closer to 15,000. IDF statistics offer a blanket treatment of adult male casualties as combatants, and all stats are caught in the fog of war, but these are not the only deaths worrying the world. A secondary impact of the fighting, a “breakdown” of society, is well underway, and can cause mass casualties from epidemics and loss of civil order. The tipping points are already here.

While outrage, horror, and grief over civilian casualties needs no deeper justification, there is also a strong body of military pragmatism that advocates for keeping as many civilians safe as possible, to reduce radicalization among survivors. Just as support for Hamas surged during Israel’s campaign against Gaza in 2014, and again this year during attacks, so too did US operations in Afghanistan and Iraq illustrate how civilian casualties drive local populations to support the enemy.

That radicalization then spreads to both sides. In the propaganda war that always accompanies military operations, a surge of hatred from an attacked populace can easily be leveraged to sustain one’s own resolve to keep fighting. If everyone in a region now hates you because of an active war campaign, clearly there’s no longer any point to seeing them as civilians; they’re all as good as active supporters of the enemy, and it’s foolish to talk of peaceful coexistence with them.

This fatalism is not shared by all military personnel, but the balance between boosting morale for active troops and honoring the conscience of the world is an old problem. General Stanley McChrystal, the Joint Special Operations Command leader credited with overseeing the operation that killed al Qaeda’s leader in Iraq, was in 2009 given command of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and US forces in Afghanistan. He didn’t last long (criticism of state officials in an interview led to him submitting his resignation in 2010), but he first advanced a significant change to US strategy that prioritized “courageous restraint”: reducing civilian casualties to ensure that the war was not lost through the escalated radicalization.

The challenge with “courageous restraint”, though, is that it puts soldiers more often in harm’s way instead. (This was also factored in to Israel’s delay of ground operations after weeks of aerial bombardment in October.) If soldiers do not feel that their commanding officers are doing everything they can to minimize field risk, morale is severely affected. This is not about the “ideal” of how every soldier should be ready to die to protect civilian lives; this is about a hard, human reality with respect to how militaries factor morale into their operations.

In “Recounting the Dead: An Analysis of ISAF Caused Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan”, a 2019 study published in Armed Forces & Society, authors noted that a drop in civilian casualties in US combat operations emerged especially after General McChrystal’s change in strategy, but with a key mitigating factor:

Between 2010 and 2013, ISAF operations resulted in 537 civilian deaths, a death toll one tenth of that caused by insurgent groups, and a quarter of the number of ISAF forces killed in Afghanistan during this same period (Shortland & Bohannon, 2014, 731). Since 2009, there has been a top-down adaptive movement to emphasize the protection of the population that has largely been viewed as a success (see Farrell et al., 2013). Neil Shortland, Huseyin Sari, and Elias Nader, “Recounting the Dead: An Analysis of ISAF Caused Civilian Casualties in Afghanistan”

As noted above, the ratio between civilian and ISAF deaths is an important measure in these assessments, but so too is the word “adaptive”. As the discussion section outlines, the reduction in civilian casualties for these years was contingent on the ability of soldiers to adapt to new tactics, techniques, and procedures in the field. Where there were more attacks from insurgents in certain sectors, the ability to minimize civilian casualties was also diminished.

That the UN Security Council resolution failed is no surprise. That the UN, as an attempt at world order, still struggles to offer meaningful alternatives to active combat is a problem for us all.

Who wields the power, really?

It is important to bear witness to atrocity, and try to limit worldly suffering. There is nothing absurd about anyone trying to advocate for an end to this awful war.

But we need to keep in mind that a wide range of factors are hindering our best efforts to turn outrage, horror, and grief into a swift end to this conflict.

The UN has no enforcement power to compel Hamas to release the hostages.

The UN is also deeply limited in how much it can compel Israel, a country that does not recognize the jurisdiction of many of its offices and rule sets, to stand down.

The US, which has its own operations in the region, has chosen a reproving but loyal allyship role. Halting munitions transfer or actively militarizing against its security partner would exacerbate violence and regional instability, especially among the many other fracture points in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen (along with warnings from Egypt and Jordan, and other forms of attack from Iran).

And although there are very good reasons to reduce civilian casualties if one genuinely seeks a total end to terror, the struggle to enact courageous restraint is always weighed in practice against the need to sustain troop morale. There is always a propaganda benefit, too, to being able to tell one’s allies that peace is hopeless now that the survivors of a military campaign are even further radicalized in their hate.

These aren’t excuses.

These are explanations.

The suffering will continue. Many more people are going to die before this is over. And among the survivors? Their wounds will fester, and radicalize, and together work to bring about the next brutal conflict soon enough.

We do have to keep naming the atrocities, and advocate for an end to them—but not because we think that a little legal language will fix everything.

Rather, because we know it won’t.

Because we know that the only tool we have right now, in the face of so much active horror and hardship, is the ability to keep asking what alternatives exist, in the hope that one day the desire for change will reach enough of our fellow human beings, and we’ll finally be ready to give another path a try.