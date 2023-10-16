Overview: Israel is often championed as a democracy, but many North Americans are in the dark as to what its actual democratic exercise entails. US history around 9/11 can offer insight into the politics of modern Israel.

Reading Time: 13 minutes

In January 2001, George W. Bush entered office as the 43rd president of the United States. Within days, he reinstated a ban on US funding for any group that discusses abortion or uses other funding for abortion services around the world. Not long after, he withdrew the US from the Kyoto Protocol, a UN initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and busied himself with tax cuts and disability act reform. Over the summer, his government cut funding on stem cell research. On September 7, his Gallup poll approval rating was 51 percent: a fairly predictable figure for a Republican in a two-party democracy with the usual ideological divides around healthcare, industry, taxes, and spending.

Then September 11 happened, and much of the Western world was gripped by the spectacle of destruction at the World Trade Center: both towers hit by terrorists in the heart New York City, on a day that killed thousands on US soil.

Bush’s approval rating surged to 86 percent. Partisan issues fell largely away in the wake of a national crisis that many rightly assumed would mark the start of a war.

Later, it would come out that Israeli intelligence had warned CIA of an impending Osama bin Laden action, and provided the names of terrorists who would soon turn up on planes hitting the Twin Towers, along with Flight 77, which crashed into the Pentagon. Bush had also been in a briefing where he received a document expressly titled “Bin Ladin Determined To Strike in US”. But most of this data would be made public years later. There would be time for recrimination, and sifting through intelligence failures, after the work of immediate national defence.

At first, all eyes were on recovery efforts and questions of retaliation. Bush established September 14 as a day of prayer and remembrance so the country could grieve. With al Qaeda taking credit, he visited an Islamic Center on September 17 and affirmed mutual respect for the vast majority of Muslims living in peace.

I’ve been told that some fear to leave; some don’t want to go shopping for their families; some don’t want to go about their ordinary daily routines because, by wearing cover, they’re afraid they’ll be intimidated. That should not and that will not stand in America. Those who feel like they can intimidate our fellow citizens to take out their anger don’t represent the best of America, they represent the worst of humankind, and they should be ashamed of that kind of behavior. Remarks by George W. Bush at an Islamic Center on September 17, 2001

After authorizing the use of military force on September 18, Bush went on to address Congress and the nation on September 20. Here, in Bush’s famous “they hate our freedom” speech, is when facts and action plans were confirmed:

Tonight, the United States of America makes the following demands on the Taliban: Deliver to United States authorities all the leaders of al Qaeda who hide in your land. Release all foreign nationals, including American citizens, you have unjustly imprisoned. Protect foreign journalists, diplomats and aid workers in your country. Close immediately and permanently every terrorist training camp in Afghanistan, and hand over every terrorist, and every person in their support structure, to appropriate authorities. Give the United States full access to terrorist training camps, so we can make sure they are no longer operating. These demands are not open to negotiation or discussion. The Taliban must act, and act immediately. They will hand over the terrorists, or they will share in their fate. … Our war on terror begins with al Qaeda, but it does not end there. It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped and defeated. Americans are asking, why do they hate us? They hate what we see right here in this chamber — a democratically elected government. Their leaders are self-appointed. They hate our freedoms — our freedom of religion, our freedom of speech, our freedom to vote and assemble and disagree with each other. “Freedom at War with Fear”, George W. Bush’s address to Congress on September 20, 2001

On October 7, the US started bombing Afghanistan. Prior to the assault, the Taliban had offered to negotiate: if the US gave evidence of Osama bin Laden’s involvement, they claimed they would prosecute him. Then, after a few days of bombing, they intensified the deal, offering to turn him over to a third party for prosecution. The US refused, claiming that the question of guilt had already been decided, and that they would not negotiate with terrorists. In November, US Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld said that “the United States is not inclined to negotiate surrenders”. The stated reason had to do with limited ground troops, but the sentiment also reflected high confidence that the US could wipe out the Taliban forever, along with al Qaeda.

The US didn’t anticipate that driving al Qaeda into surrounding countries via direct assault on Afghanistan, in Operation Enduring Freedom, would give many extremist groups time to recover and rebuild. But that also didn’t really matter, when the weight of public pressure was in favor of a show of force. There was also no interest in reckoning with the US role in the creation of the modern Taliban, via past funding of allies in the region against Soviet occupation. Richard Armitage, second in command at the State Department, told Pakistan that it was either on the US side or an enemy, and that “history [in the region] begins today.”

A little over a year later, the US extended its war on terror to Iraq, after notorious lies to the UN claiming the existence of Weapons of Mass Destruction, and despite massive anti-war protests. When Bush left office amid the Great Recession, his Gallup polling had been in the twenties and low thirties all of 2008. As for long term legacy: those two wars left the US with a sprawl of new security agencies under the Patriot Act of 2001 and Homeland Security Act of 2002, significant encroachments into civil rights, a rule of law quagmire in Guantánamo Bay, a death count of almost quarter million (70,000 civilians) in Afghanistan, a death count of 200,000 civilians in Iraq, and over 7,000 US military and 8,000 contractors killed in post-9/11 conflict zones, along with 173,000 allied troops in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and Syria.

This is the democratic backdrop against which Westerners, especially from North America, might better come to understand the political conflict in Israel right now.

If we are sincere when we say that, in supporting Israel, we’re supporting the right of a democratic state to exist, then let us at least knock off treating “Israel” as a political abstraction, and start supporting its political society instead.

Netanyahu’s Israel

In March 2015, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu was under election pressure. The country’s parliamentary system yields coalition governments, and Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud Party was struggling to retain top status. A chief opponent, Isaac Herzog, had leveraged Netanyahu’s criticism of international allies, including the US under President Barack Obama, to his advantage on the campaign trail. Late in the game, Netanyahu took a different tack. Herzog, of the center-left Zionist Union, backed a two-state solution with the Palestinians, and had promised to restart talks. In a bid for more right-wing voters, Netanyahu declared that, if re-elected, he would never establish a Palestinian state. He also reminded his base that Arab Israelis were also voting, so his own needed to turn out in full force.

The gambit worked. His party surged to electoral victory, and set to work building a coalition government with ultra-Orthodox and other right-wing parties. In the coming years, Netanyahu rewarded his extremists with legislation empowering further Israeli settlement in the West Bank. To right-wing nationalists these lands, Judea and Samaria, are Israel’s sovereign holdings, even if they weren’t allotted as such in 1949, and even if they’re being occupied by Palestinians now.

In 2014, there was major outcry, both international and internal, over Netanyahu’s declaration of more West Bank territory as state land, to allow for further Israeli settlement. In December 2016, even as US Secretary John Kerry strongly criticized Netanyahu’s settlement policy, a Regulation Bill in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) sought to bypass that outcry by legalizing “good faith” construction. Under this law, Israeli settlers could build anywhere that municipal authorities supported, so long as they did not know the land was privately owned, and with compensation packages rather than return of the property if its owners later resurfaced. In 2020, the Israeli Supreme Court revoked this law, to the Likud Party’s great displeasure.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu had spent the last few years under investigation for criminal activity, with Israel’s attorney general formally indicting him in 2019 for bribery and fraud, and officially charging him in January 2020, while still in office. COVID changed priorities for a bit, but in May 2021 there was a brutal series of confrontations between Palestinians and Israelis during Passover and Ramadan, which included Israeli police storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound while 70,000 worshippers were at final Friday prayers. In the heated aftermath of this violent escalation, alliances shifted in the Knesset to oust Netanyahu from office.

But in November 2022, Netanyahu forged a new coalition, which included an anti-LGBTQ and ultra-Orthodox party whose leader has a poor view of Reform and Conservative Judaism. This government for most of 2023 (recently reshuffled to create a wartime alliance) was considered the most extreme right-wing and religious coalition to date. This is in a country where some 45% of the Jewish population identifies as nonreligious, and another 33% are “traditional” rather than Orthodox, but where the country still has anti-interfaith marriage laws.

When Netanyahu’s latest coalition came into power, it did so with an extreme right-wing plan to establish capital punishment for terrorists, further annex portions of the West Bank, reform the judiciary with a legislative override clause, support religious exemptions to providing services to everyone, develop a new security force for crimes among the country’s two million Arabs, “Judaize” certain sectors, and provide public funding for gender-segregated religious events.

This platform reflected the desires of many in Israel’s ultra-Orthodox population, which as of this January accounts for some 13.5% of the country. The Haredim are a fast-growing, relatively poor population with limited secular education (the latest coalition plan even allows for the absence of mathematics in religious curriculums), and many reside in insular enclaves or ultra-Orthodox towns and settlements. Most Haredi Jews focus on lives of community service.

That sharp division between secular and ultra-Orthodox Judaism is a major question for Israel’s national identity going forward. It’s also fraught by ongoing challenges to overall government stability. In January, the Supreme Court ordered Netanyahu to fire a key ally, stating that Aryeh Deli’s tax fraud conviction from February 2022 made him unfit to serve as a cabinet minister. Average Israeli citizens also started coming out in massive and growing weekly protests of Netanyahu’s government, with some taking the unprecedented step of refusing to show up for military service. Civil protests were still going strong in July, especially in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

So too are Netanyahu’s expansion plans. In June 2023, against US President Joe Biden’s calls for restraint, the Israeli government greenlit plans for 5,000 new homes in the West Bank. In August, AP News reported on what this meant with respect to local power brokerage, as Israel was given control of 80% of the region’s water during the 1990s, and has not upped its allotments for Palestinians in the section it controls, let alone developed similar infrastructure as exists for Jewish settlements.

Nor have Palestinians been permitted to develop their own infrastructure. As the OCHA notes, after multiple Israeli demolitions of Palestinian homes and water and sewage facilities in November 2020, the state then confiscated water tanks and other humanitarian aid provided in February 2021.

All of which helps to explain Israel’s internal reaction to October 7, 2023.

October 7 and anger at Netanyahu

On October 7, Hamas broke through Israeli borders, slaughtering civilians and soldiers alike: in the streets, in people’s homes, at a peaceful music festival, as well as in military outposts hit without warning. 1,400 Israeli casualties have now been attributed to what is now a war between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Right after September 11, US citizens rallied around President Bush, who had only been in office for a few months. The same was not true for Netanyahu.

On October 8, for the Jerusalem-based The Times of Israel, Tal Schneider wrote a sharp rebuke of Israeli government for her readership of fellow citizens: “For years, Netanyahu propped up Hamas. Now it’s blown up in our faces”. In this piece, she argued that Netanyahu had encouraged division between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority’s President Mahmoud Abbas. Specifically, that

[m]ost of the time, Israeli policy was to treat the Palestinian Authority as a burden and Hamas as an asset. Far-right MK Bezalel Smotrich, now the finance minister in the hardline government and leader of the Religious Zionism party, said so himself in 2015. According to various reports, Netanyahu made a similar point at a Likud faction meeting in early 2019, when he was quoted as saying that those who oppose a Palestinian state should support the transfer of funds to Gaza, because maintaining the separation between the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza would prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state. While Netanyahu does not make these kind of statements publicly or officially, his words are in line with the policy that he implemented. Tal Schneider, “For years, Netanyahu propped up Hamas. Now it’s blown up in our faces”, The Times of Israel, October 8, 2023

Haaretz, the longest running regional newspaper, has been openly critical of Netanyahu’s government for some time now. On October 9, for both an international and a local readership, Gidi Weitz wrote: “Another Concept Implodes: Israel Can’t Be Managed by a Criminal Defendant“. In this piece, Weitz tied Netanyahu’s three ongoing corruption cases and attacks on the judiciary branch into the current war in Gaza, but also highlighted Netanyahu’s failures from a defence perspective, despite the PM’s past reputation as an expert on fighting terror.

It’s not just that military deterrence was already unravelling under Netanyahu’s watch before October 7, or that Netanyahu refused to meet with IDF Chief Herzi Halevi over concerns around the July eradication of Israel’s “reasonableness standard”. (Although this latter issue did indeed undercut IDF readiness, with many personnel refusing to serve a government that will not allow its judiciary to review past actions to uphold rule of law. Many Israeli soldiers want better checks and balances against being sent into unjust military exercises.)

No, it was also that, in Weitz’s view, Netanyahu has “prioritized ensuring his personal survival and the integrity of his coalition at the price of capitulating to insane, messianic racists … turn[ing] his domestic rivals into enemies and systematically destroy[ing] the connective tissue that, with great difficulty, held Israel society together.” (Sound familiar to any other democracy?)

Such opinions echoed this past week in the rage of average, hurting Israelis after the October 7 massacre: Israeli cabinet ministers heckled out of hospitals and criticized at funerals. People furious at the government’s response to their kidnapped loved ones showing up to protest a leader they view as only concerned about his own survival. Chants of “Bibi is a murderer” and calls for his resignation abounding.

In one case of criticism, though, there is room for added caution. Western media has been quick to repeat claims that Egypt warned Netanyahu days before the attack that Hamas was planning something. This has certainly added salt to the wound, for those who feel that Netanyahu was too busy suppressing civil protest to defend the borders properly. Thus far, though, nothing concrete has emerged to corroborate the issuance of a specific warning: certainly nothing like the names of terrorists who showed up on 9/11 flights, which Israeli intelligence gave to the CIA back in 2001.

An interpretive aside

It should be noted, too, that although Netanyahu working with Hamas while undermining the PA’s authority in the West Bank is a common talking point in Israel, outsiders might boggle at the very idea. Why would an Israeli leader prop up a group with an express mandate for killing Jews and seeing the destruction of Israel?

And yet, such outsiders might live in the US, where the right wing has been both a strong historical ally of Israel and a bastion of antisemitic and neo-fascist subgroups. Antisemitism is rising globally, and in all parts of the US. Earlier this summer, the White House asked the Pentagon to investigate the rise of antisemitism in US military, which means that there is an internal military investigation underway even as the country commits to deterrent shows of force in the Middle East.

Reporting on hate crimes is complex due to various populations’ reluctance to talk to officials about persecution, but in 2017 the FBI noted that, out of 20.6% known hate crimes related to religious bias, 58.1% were anti-Jewish. The very next year, the US Jewish community would suffer its deadliest antisemitic attack in modern US history, when 11 worshippers were gunned down at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. The synagogue has remained vacant since the massacre, while past congregants continue to work on memorial renovations and next steps.

(NB: Hate crime also affects Palestinians in the US. A six-year-old was killed in Illinois this past weekend, by a man shouting that Muslims must die.)

On a broader level, too, the act of allying with toxic bedfellows is hardly new to democratic practice. Just as Netanyahu built his coalition by accommodating far right extremists, so too has the US Republican Party. The Republican Party also caters to an Evangelical Christian base with a personal interest in seeing Israel flourish solely to fulfill Christian destiny: many “love” Jews, but also can’t wait for Jews not to be Jews anymore. Other Republicans are similarly pro-Israel because of how the country can serve other US aims in Middle Eastern politics, especially with respect to Iran. It’s the same tired song we see with Arab nations that stand accused of using Palestinian suffering to their own political ends.

Who doesn’t?

Alliances with people one cannot fully trust are par for the course.

But they do take a heavy toll.

Wartime democracies, for better and for worse

One abiding struggle, in the US after 9/11 and in Israel leading up to this war in Gaza, lies with the nature of society both states are trying to protect.

A state’s core purpose is security—but who gets to be secure, and from what?

This is a question that all the world’s countries are constantly exploring. Democracy is simply a form of governance that invites more open and routine exploration of key related themes, through electoral politics, and legislative action, and jurisprudence, and civil response on the streets. What are a citizen’s rights in this state? What does the state still owe to any non-citizens in its territory? What is a state willing to cede, in the way of self-determination, in exchange for ongoing global recognition as a legitimate sovereign power among others of that type?

READ: Moral war, a contraction of terms

For Israel, there is a fundamental rift between those who see the country as having sovereign claim to territory outside 1949 borders (which they’re hoping that not-so-gradual settlement and demolition practices will make definitive in due time), and citizens who just want to live in peace, including those who favor a two-state solution, and who do not wish to serve a government that won’t hold itself to account. The country is internally divided between Arabs and Jewish citizens, secular Jewish folk and religious Jews, and ultra-Orthodox Jews and Zionists who might disagree that other Jews and Zionists even merit those same terms.

In short, Israel is a democracy: at least as much as the US is, with all of the US’s own extreme demographic schisms. (Perhaps more so, even, because Israel’s parliamentary model allows for frequent reshuffling of coalition governments, while constitutional federal republics like the US have rigid four-year terms.)

But both experience significant internal pressures whenever right wing approaches to the function of a state dominate in national politics. In wartime especially, the state’s “security” mandate often trounces democratic exercise and the protection of individual rights. The idea of another country hating one’s own for its “freedom” can even become absurd, whenever civil rights are lost in the exercise of retaliatory conflict. A balance must be struck, but rarely has it ever been struck well.

As Benjamin Franklin famously said, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

But what if one doesn’t have much of a choice?

What if one’s representatives are deciding the fate of your liberty for you?

War has a conservative bias. The notion of sovereignty does, too. Even if a path to negotiation through Arab nations had been possible after 9/11, the optics of such an ending would never have soothed the anger, fear, and helplessness of the US public at that juncture. Too many would have seen a peace deal without compensatory destruction as “weak”, an invitation for further attack. One cannot undo decades of “might makes right” foreign policy overnight.

READ: Kissinger’s century, and US complicity

Similarly, whether Netanyahu’s government survives this latest round of violence depends upon Israelis’ courage of conviction. With the raw wound of so many deaths at terrorist hands still fresh in mind, and Hamas now demanding the release of 6,000 prisoners for Israeli hostages, and while facing the world’s fury for many extreme acts of retribution by a right-wing coalition… it’s still anyone’s guess if Israel will do any better than the US did, while hurting over attacks on its soil in 2001.

But if we in Western countries really care about this notion of democracy, and if we are sincere when we say that, in supporting Israel, we’re supporting the right of a democratic state to exist, then let us at least knock off treating “Israel” as a political abstraction, and start supporting its political society instead. Let us not forget how complicated party politics are in any democracy, in peacetime as in war, and how easy it is for one vision of a nation to stand in wrongly for the whole.

Irrespective of this country’s past, there is a much more active debate in Israel about the just way forward—with respect to settlements, and sovereignty, and the dignified treatment of everyone who shares a common soil. Whenever we make grand proclamations about this country while failing to hold it to the full standards of an actual democracy, we don’t simply add to the gamification of a brutal and longstanding local conflict, the latest breakout of which has currently taken 2,750 Palestinian civilian lives and displaced well over a million more.

We also reveal how far our own sense of living in a democracy still has to go.