Overview: Right-wing extremism is rising. In the US, Argentina, and Israel this past week, we see three examples of how states of oppression and violence are normalized at cost to democracy.

One of our greatest challenges in recent years has been combating the normalization of extreme events: from climate disaster, to pandemia, to stark rich-poor divides, to the acceptance of massive wars, religious-nationalist rhetoric, and insurrectionist politics as background noise in our news. This past week offered three examples—in the US, in Argentina, and in Israel—of what should ideally be beyond the pale in democratic society, but which speak to the serious problems we face, in trying to keep violence from becoming an overt part of everyday politics.

The trouble with covering Trump’s hate speech

On Saturday, December 16, the quadruply indicted former president Donald Trump repeated xenophobic remarks that double down on a range of dehumanizing statements made in the last few weeks. The recent run of hatefulness began with calling his opponents “vermin” on November 11, when in a Veteran’s Day address he told supporters that

We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections. … [because] the threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous and grave than the threat from within. Our threat is from within.

In his latest speech in New Hampshire, Trump claimed that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country. … They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America … but all over the world. They’re coming into our country, from Africa, from Asia, all over the world.” This echoed language from a September interview with far-right propagandist Raheem Kassam, and rhetoric on his Truth Social posts.

Newspapers calling this “dog-whistling” are incorrectly using the term: this is overt “whistling” of anti-immigrant and race purity rhetoric.

The problem is that legacy media struggles to know how to report on Trump’s hatefulness in a way that will bring consequences to bear on his reprehensible views. As Media Matters noted in November, mainstream coverage for Trump’s “vermin” comment was far lower than coverage of Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” comment in 2016. The widespread right-wing outrage around Clinton’s remark suggested that even if US citizens are “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, and Islamophobic”, you can’t lump them into the same group to criticize their actions because that’s just as bad and dehumanizing, if not more.

In other words, it is very easy to leverage the paradox of tolerance to turn any criticism of hate speech into a game of whataboutism.

The real challenge is figuring out how to report on the incessantly anti-democratic actions and hateful language of people who benefit from having their comments publicly criticized. Whereas Clinton suffered for the “deplorables” remark, the US political climate is such that Trump’s rhetoric (and more importantly, the panic it creates among Democratic voters and other liberals the world over) only galvanizes part of the Republican voting pool, and adds to the very real threat of stochastic terrorism in US politics today.

Democracy has always been a fragile and unfinished public good, difficult to cultivate, harder to sustain, and easy to lose.

Worse still, talk of Trump’s remarks also deflects from the “politics as usual” of immigration policy. To try to gain Republican support for war aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, President Joe Biden this past week indicated his willingness to support measures that would effectively reinstate the Title 42 pandemic-era suspension of asylum laws, allowing for expulsion without screening of immigrants at the borders. Also on the table is expedited deportations and mandated detentions for migrants awaiting claims review.

The shift to the right in mainstream US politics, as reflected in these proposed concessions to support war aid by worsening immigration policy, cannot be understated.

Nor can the fact that it could get worse. The Heritage Foundation, through Project 2025, has developed Republican action plans to gut federal government in ways that will reduce the country’s democratic standing. To achieve this end, the Republican Party continues to ride behind a presidential candidate strongly associated with the attempted January 6, 2021 insurrection, who promises a reign of terror for immigrants and his opponents once in office.

But the real challenge is recognizing that, beyond Trump’s sensational statements, there is a pool of voters who support them, and a state of concession that makes even Democratic leaders likely to defer to Republican policy in exchange for war aid to allies.

What will the US do if a portion of its voters decides it doesn’t want to live in a democracy anymore? When an illiberal minority decides it will do anything it can to retain power?

When faced with a corrupt figure whose impunity to consequences only strengthens his appeal, those who still care about the unfulfilled promise of the US face a huge challenge with few resources, least of all from a media landscape that still can’t figure out how to report on reprehensible conduct in a way that will bring about democratic change.

Argentina’s anti-populist populist

It’s been a little over a week since Javier Milei took office in Argentina, and even though the libertarian immediately made some concessions to solidify his legislative coalition, by onboarding more traditionally conservative members to flesh out his ranks, he also quickly cracked down on free expression and assembly amid his “chainsaw” economic program.

On Wednesday, December 13, Milei’s government devalued the Argentinian peso by 54%. He also announced wage cuts and tariff hikes, especially on transport and energy: actions that met with the immediate alarm of the General Confederation of Labor. The major Argentinian union criticized Milei for hitting everyday citizens with these price increases instead of attacking the elite, as was promised on the campaign trail.

On Thursday, in anticipation of protests, Argentina’s security minister, Patricia Bullrush, announced new guidelines for dealing with protestors. Bullrush, who herself participated in blockading Argentinian downtown streets when protesting COVID19 lockdowns, announced that protestors engaged in similar now would be billed for the cost of security, because

[t]he state is not going to pay for the use of the security forces; organizations that have legal status will have to pay or individuals will have to bear the cost. The aim of the new rules is to prevent a traditional form of protest known as piquete, in which demonstrators blockade city roads and highways for hours, days – and sometimes even weeks at a time. “New Argentinian government promises harsh response to protest”, The Guardian, December 17, 2023

Youth will also be penalized for participation, through sanctions set against their parents if the young people should have been in school instead. When online commentators noted the unconstitutionality of this maneuver, José Luis Espert, from Milei’s ironically named Liberty Advances party, replied with just three words: “Prison or bullet”.

As noted in Bullrush’s address, piquete (picketing) is a strong component of South American protest, as it is for many other cultures that do not consider civic participation to end at the voting box. In South America, such protest movements are usually coordinated with local metro systems and news outlets, to improve civic understanding of the issues under protest, and to aid citizens moving through and working in the city around these movements. South American countries often set up a negotiating table between the government and the concerned action groups while the longer protests are in process.

The problem, as South American history also attests to, is that “too much democracy” can lead to dramatic retaliatory moves, especially when a country’s public trust has been broken around economic security. In Argentina, debt servicing costs to private international actors have hobbled the country’s ability to invest properly in its citizens. Milei’s election was a coherent response to the “politics of desperation”, even if his extreme plans to further gut government and diminish democratic action will ensure hard times ahead. The populace that voted for him is gambling that this sacrifice of rights and welfare in the short term will yield the economic reboot necessary for a better future down the line.

Whether Milei, an altogether erratic figure with extreme personal views, is interested in actual reform or simply leveraging this desperation to personal benefit (and the benefit of any cronies along the way) remains to be seen. But also, this is exactly the sort of gamble societies try to avoid by keeping the checks and balances of a fully operational democracy alive in the first place. The emergence of a Milei figure represents an extremism that will take time to de-escalate, no matter what happens in Argentina’s difficult coming year.

Israel’s escalating wars and recklessness

Israel started 2023 in a hard place: with a freshly elected government more far-right than any in Israel’s past, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a man facing three felony corruption trials who in January sparked months of local protest when he tried to go after the Supreme Court, and in so doing, to collapse a key part of Israel’s democratic balance of power to advance his party’s agenda.

Israel hasn’t ended the year on a better note. With Netanyahu knowing full well that his long reign in office will end with the close of his current war, much of the country is caught between devastation over the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7, anger and anguish at the rise of antisemitism the world over while being made party to state atrocities committed upon other civilians in Gaza, and fury at their government’s inability to bring the rest of the hostages home. For months, the families of victims have been on the streets and clamoring at the offices of power for resolution to their nightmare, amid Netanyahu’s commitment to a “total siege”.

This past weekend, families of a few hostages received the terrible news of their loved ones’ passing. But the agony did not end with the violent loss of life. Three of those hostages were killed by Israeli Defense Forces, and in circumstances so extreme that they have added to a strong consensus that the IDF (and more to the point, the government guiding their actions) is not operating responsibly in its theatre of war.

Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka, and Alon Shamriz were killed when they stepped out of a building shirtless, one with a white cloth on a stick, in the middle of an intense round of combat between IDF and Hamas fighters in Shijaiyah. One of the soldiers who opened fire called out “terrorist” first, perceiving them as a threat. Two were killed immediately. The soldiers then heard a cry for help in Hebrew, and were ordered to cease fire, but third still died after another round of shooting (either from earlier injuries or ones in that last volley). A subsequent survey of the building from which the three had emerged found materials attempting to send an SOS to IDF operatives in the region.

While many, many incidents have been belabored since the start of this war between Israel and Gaza, what makes this one distinct is that, even as IDF took full responsibility for the incident, reckoning with this failure required a concession that the IDF was not always following proper rules of engagement. This Sunday, when Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited the 99th Division, he emphasized to soldiers that all surrendering people, Hamas or otherwise, must be not be fired upon, but taken into custody.

This is a hard concession to make, to have to instruct one’s soldiers anew on the basics for limiting civilian casualties in war, when Israeli intelligence has been working hard to deflect relentless reports, even in Israel, of disproportionate violence and too-high civilian casualty counts in Gaza, where some 19,400 have now died since October 7.

It’s also not surprising that Halevi would have been the one to make the concession anyway. Earlier this year, when Netanyahu’s actions with respect to trying to restrict the judiciary and advance aggressive settlement plans met with protest from Israeli citizens, Halevi called out the prime minister for risking operational readiness. He had 10,000 reservists ready to walk in July, on the basis of Netanyahu’s deeply unpopular political plans: a state of diminished confidence that continued into August as well.

This tragic hostage incident comes amid a flurry of other complex reports about the IDF: a recent claim about the deaths of two Christian civilians in a church, which the IDF refutes while acknowledging an incident in general in the region; concerns about the dissemination of photos of undressed, bound, and blindfolded Palestinian men (most civilians), which the IDF promised would lead to reform; and unfolding accusations of the IDF bulldozing tents with people in them by Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The range of precision in these claims is key, because all are caught up in the fog of war; and yet, against this fog of war, the IDF made a full admission of responsibility for the deaths of three hostages, and in so doing accepted the loss to morale as the public realizes how much IDF operations might be otherwise compromised as well.

However, this blow to public morale comes even as Netanyahu’s government is turning its sights to a possible war in Lebanon, against Hezbollah factions it has been fighting anew since launching its war with Hamas on October 7. On Friday, Benny Gantz of Netanyahu’s war cabinet said that if the international community (which has peacekeepers along the Blue Line) could not find a diplomatic solution, Israel would be forced to push back Hezbollah operatives itself to the territory agreed upon in 2006.

This tension is one of many in the region on the verge of spilling into further conflict. Whatever governance solution for Palestinians emerges in the wake of Gaza’s war, Israel will also need time to recover from all the wounds inflicted on its democracy, too.

A long way from stable democracies

War does complicated things to truth: none of them favorable to democracy, even when its defence is the presumed reason for the mission against one’s enemy. The government and standing army of any nation do not owe their citizens full honesty in war: only success in the mission, which routinely involves manipulating data to keep allies placated, enemies disoriented and demoralized, and civilians hopeful.

The emphasis here, then, is not on what has emerged from the fog of war as of late, but on what can be made of this disconnect with respect to overall hopes for a return to more democratic society. Israel was not doing well on the democratic front before this war, but Hamas’s brutality on October 7 and Netanyahu’s response have only furthered regional commitments to war on multiple fronts, despite routine international appeals for ceasefire.

This, in turn, has deepened the challenge for democracy in the US, where Republican immigration policies are already on the table under Biden, as he tries to juggle the cost of supporting allies with defending against anti-democratic actions at home. Yet even more anti-democratic actions await in the lead-up to 2024’s presidential election, both through its would-be authoritarian candidate, and the right-wing think tanks preparing to make drastic structural changes once in office.

Meanwhile, we’re already seeing the results of having a disruptor in office, in Argentina. Even though the economic situation is dire, the extreme austerity measures that Milei is pursuing also come with a rollback of civil rights that will deeply damage its democracy.

Whatever happens in all three regions, this much is clear: democracy has always been a fragile and unfinished public good, difficult to cultivate, harder to sustain, and easy to lose. In war, migration, and economic crises alike, the world is showing us that we have a long road ahead, if we ever want to see a less extreme political “normal” in our lives.