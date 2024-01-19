Overview: Migrant crises in three Western states highlight the complexity of the problem, and how ill-prepared our governments are to advance policies that will meaningfully reduce pressures at home and abroad.

The United Nations Refugee Agency anticipates over 130 million forcibly displaced and stateless people in 2024. The year ahead also promises to build on recent global trends, which lean toward more migration in general. Member countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) received a record 6.1 million permanent immigrants in 2022: a 26% year-on-year increase. The number of asylum claims almost doubled in that year, too.

Many migration stories involve hard passage and a desperate flight from violence and lack of opportunity. They are met, in turn, by fears that cultural integration will not be possible at their point of arrival; that people from violent regions bring violence with them.

But extreme flights are also driven in strong part by a global failure to invest in mitigating climate change. A transformation of the world’s crop and energy futures is increasing resource and territorial wars. Ethnic strife, regional instability in general, and environmental disasters are the predictable fallout of this changing world.

We need a much more holistic approach to the factors driving so many into boats and across treacherous stretches of jungle. We also need to reckon with the fact that other immigrant types exist, too: in our schools, and as providers of labor no one else will do.

But for now, in regions like Canada, in the UK, and in Texas, what we have is strong evidence of how ill-equipped we are to meet these challenges responsibly at all.

Canada’s population surge

On January 15, the National Bank of Canada (NBC) released a report warning that the country is in a “population trap”, after the nation’s population rose 3.2%, or around 1.25 million, between October 2022 and 2023. This number includes new arrivals expressly for immigration purposes, and also non-permanent residents such as students and temporary workers. In the third quarter of 2023, 96% of population growth was from international migration. With Canada expecting another influx of Ukrainians in the coming months, to make use of the rest of the temporary visas offered after Russia’s invasion in 2022, this upward trend is expected to continue.

A population trap occurs when there is no ability to improve the standard of living, because all savings must instead be dedicated to sustaining the current capital-labor ratio. “Capital” here refers to infrastructure, including housing and private non-residential spaces. The last time Canada grew this quickly was in the 1950s, and the last time it achieved these raw numbers of new residents was 1949, when Canada gained a new province in Newfoundland.

When authors Stéfane Marion and Alexandra Ducharme presented their findings, they noted that this situation has “historically been the preserve of emerging markets”: an observation sparking hyperbolic fears that Canada is going to become a third world country.

But a key component of this crisis is that it was, to some extent, created. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government expressly relied on ambitious immigration goals to stimulate growth and offset a naturally declining Canadian population. That’s an admirable aim, but it did not emerge with proper management of infrastructure growth modeling.

Real GDP has been at a “standstill” in Canada for six years, according to the NBC report, with productivity falling in lockstep with capital stock per capita. There just isn’t enough capacity in the economic and housing systems especially, to absorb all newcomers. And recovery from this situation looks bleak:

To address the situation, the federal government has recently introduced programs to increase housing supply. But to meet current demand and reduce shelter cost inflation, Canada would need to double its housing construction capacity to approximately 700,000 starts per year, an unattainable goal. p. 3, “Special Report: Canada is caught in a population trap”, National Bank of Canada, January 15, 2024

At present, there is one housing start for every 4.2 people entering the working-age population, a significant shortfall next to the historical average of one for every 1.8.

In December, Canada introduced financial disincentives to offset the rising number of international students and temporary workers, but the problem runs deeper. Universities and colleges have been motivated to seek out more international students because of restrictions on provincial funding. Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, described the role of international students as merely “a tuition-making machine.”

Canada also has a longstanding problem with economic performance. Its output per capita has consistently been the lowest among advanced nations since the 1970s, according to the OECD, which also anticipates the trend to continue for decades. As The Globe and Mail noted last year, it’s also in the bottom quarter for “business spending on R&D, productivity growth and labour utilization”, with a marked drop in global exports since the 1990s.

On the surface, immigration is blamed for a demoralized economy, an overtaxed healthcare system, and a housing crisis. The street-level consequences are often endured by immigrants themselves, in the form of rising xenophobia. But the real culprit lies elsewhere: in a government trying to patch up economic problems via immigration, when immigration will sometimes only call sharper attention to existing failures to invest properly in local communities, comprehensive housing policies, and better labor reforms.

Britain and the Rwanda ‘solution’

In the UK, an influx of Ukrainian refugees in 2022 heightened local attention on another dramatic migrant crisis in the region: the number of people making perilous crossings of the English Channel to seek British asylum. Then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented an alternative resettlement plan for these arrivals: Rwanda, 4,000 miles away. There, these irregular migrants would go through the whole asylum process and, if accepted, receive support. They would not be allowed to return to the UK.

The idea went so far as to find a handful of asylum seekers on the tarmac in a Boeing 767, the flight canceled minutes before take-off after a legal intervention in British courts, through a challenge by the European Court of Human Rights.

Although Johnson’s proposal didn’t get off the ground, PM Rishi Sunak took up the charge when he assumed office. His flagship issue was foiled in November, though, when the Supreme Court ruled the policy unlawful. This has led Sunak and his Conservative Party to struggle over crafting legislation strong enough to achieve their stated ends, whatever the cost to the existing power balance between parliament and the courts.

On Wednesday, January 17, the House of Commons passed a bill by a vote of 320 to 276 that would allow the resettlement plan to go forward this spring with minimal legal interference, if the House of Lords also accepts it. This is an unlikely proposition, though, because the bill alters the Civil Service code for staff to ignore certain court injunctions, when they contravene a minister’s guidance. This would mark a huge change not only to Britain’s legal relationship with European partners, but also between branches of internal government.

This issue has split the Conservative Party itself, which contains a range of right wing views: from Tories who are moderation-minded, valuing tradition and fiscal responsibility, to conservatives willing to side-step democratic checks and balances to achieve their stated goals. Sunak’s proposal upset members of both camps, leading to deep divisions.

The latter camp feels that the proposal doesn’t go far enough in empowering policy-makers to ignore legal challenges. Their concern is that a weaker document will fail to achieve its stated objectives, and reduce the whole exercise to an expensive political spectacle.

This ties in to the concern of the former camp: fiscal waste for the whole outing. UK has already given Rwanda 240 million pounds pursuant to this plan, with another 50 on the way. Rwanda’s president promised to refund the money if no asylum seekers arrive, though another Rwanda official noted that the country is under no obligation to do so.

But despite these fiscal concerns, Sunak’s plan centrally appeals to a different kind of voter, in an anticipated election year for a government plagued by a demoralized economy. When Johnson first advanced the Rwanda plan, he too had divided motives: a stated desire to stop the Channel from becoming a “watery graveyard” to so many at the hands of smugglers, and a desire to prevent UK citizens from paying the cost of resettlement. This is in keeping with Brexit-era rhetoric of trying to be seen as putting the UK first.

However, amid Johnson’s own breaches of public trust and waste of public resources through “partygate” scandals, Sunak now faces criticism for performative legislation that probably won’t serve its deterrent effect, and will certainly prove a greater expense if it doesn’t achieve enough flights to offset the cost poured into it. Liberal Democrat Ed Davey accused the government of wasting time and resources on this matter instead of addressing the UK’s healthcare and cost-of-living crises directly. Labour’s Stephen Kinnock noted that if the UK was actually worried about smugglers, deeper collaboration with European partners to fight gangs would be better than seeking to ignore regional law.

The UK is still verging on recession, with a shrinking economy and bleak outlook for the year. In a November 2023 report, the Office for Budget Responsibility identified weak real wage growth, rising borrowing costs, and “fading fiscal support” as the culprits. This year, 1.6 million fixed-rate mortgages will be ending, suggesting further interest pressures soon.

And despite the disproportionate attention to Channel-crossing migrants, whose numbers fell by 36% in 2023 over 2022, international students, care workers, and their dependants still play a much more significant role in unprecedented levels of UK immigration. More cost-effective strategies to reduce these numbers involve limiting dependants brought over, and increasing the mandatory minimum salary to be paid to foreign workers, to incentivize businesses to invest in local labor instead.

Texas and state vs. federal authority

The US federal government is still hashing out a funding package for Ukraine, Pacific operations around Taiwan, and Israel. To win over Republican voters, the deal now also includes 14 billion for border security, including for 1,000 more patrol agents and asylum officers. But it’s hit a stall as Republicans push for stricter immigration policies in general.

House Speaker Mike Johnson points to HR 2, a Republican bill that passed the House last May, as his intended blueprint for reform. HR 2 calls for renewing investment in building the wall along the Mexican border, increasing punishment for overstaying visas, transforming eligibility requirements for asylum, and empowering the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to turn more people away directly at the border.

While the federal government is at an internal impasse, it’s also clashing on border issues with the state of Texas, which under Governor Greg Abbott has been advancing extreme responses to irregular migration. On January 10, the Texas National Guard and state troopers moved to take “full control” of Shelby Park: a 47-acre area at Eagle Pass along the Rio Grande, and a common area where immigrants attempt to pass into the US. But they didn’t just block off the land from the public, against the city’s wishes; Border Patrol was also denied full access to this park, which houses a boat ramp and staging area used by federal agents in the course of their duties.

On January 12, a woman and two children drowned in the Rio Grande. Border Patrol claims that they were refused access to the site in time to fulfill their obligations not only to arrest individuals attempting an illegal crossing, but also to respond to imminent threats to life. Texas officials do not deny that they blocked Border Patrol access, but they do contest the timeline of the request, in relation to these migrants’ deaths.

Over the last three years, Texas and the DHS have been in conflict over the use of concertina wire, among other deterrent materials that make it difficult for federal agents to carry out their duties along the border. Last fall, Texas Attorney-General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration over damage done to state property by DHS operatives. This week, Paxton reiterated his refusal to open the land again to federal agents.

Texas is a curious case for immigration, since its internal population of undocumented migrants has been fairly stable over the last few years, and migration figures in general point to arrivals more often moving on to other states after initial US entry. What’s changed, though, is the origin of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border: a historically high Mexican population now shifting to include many more migrants from third countries, bringing different cultures with them.

Texas has also been plagued by severe failures of its social welfare and energy network: an increasing problem, as climate change hits citizens hard. The 2021 power grid collapse, in the grip of Texan winter, hasn’t yet yielded the state reforms necessary to secure its energy future, in part because of the cost that reforms might bring to its highly lucrative fossil fuel industry. Immigration topped recent polling for voter concerns, but the economy was a close second, despite Texas being an exceptionally robust economy: boasting the largest and still-growing workforce in its history, and growing faster than the US as a whole.

These issues aren’t unrelated. A wealthy state looking to stay that way, even as climate change deeply challenges its mainstay industries, has much to gain from redirecting concerns about Texas’s future to the spectacle of a more diverse migrant pool.

Mature responses to immigration

It’s easy to find ourselves driven to extremes when discussing immigration. A person with reservations about onboarding too many new residents too fast can easily find themself lumped in with racists and xenophobes, in large part because many people do express their reservations in sincerely racist and xenophobic terms.

But beyond the surface fact that many people are coming to OECD countries in search of a better life, there are state policies and issues that require our full attention and redress, to alleviate the pressures of mass migration on a local level.

One of the most essential is better investment in global climate change mitigation. If whole communities aren’t destroyed by environmental disasters, and if more regions aren’t driven to violent extremes by related resource scarcity, this increase in international socioeconomic health will translate to fewer making desperate flights to other shores.

Another key policy initiative is better investment in our own, local communities.

If universities weren’t financially incentivized to try to pull in as many international students as possible; if employers were empowered not to need as many foreign workers (e.g., through state programs that would help them to provide good salaries and benefits for locals instead); and if there were proper plans laid in store for future infrastructure and innovation to stimulate the economy directly, a country could grow its population with a more manageable balance of local and foreign inputs.

What won’t work to alleviate migrant pressures is merely stigmatizing new arrivals, or staging political stunts around the most sensational migrant classes.

Human beings have always and will always move toward a promise of better.

We need to take back the conversation from xenophobic fearmongering, and tackle the concrete environmental and economic failings that are creating untenable pressures both at the migrant’s point of origin, and in the land they’re striving next to call a home.