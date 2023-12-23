Overview: We have a wealth of data that dismisses tired, racialized stereotypes about welfare recipients. What will it take to translate Universal Basic Income research into policy?

Reading Time: 13 minutes

‘Tis the season to remind ourselves that strange ghosts haunting old men at night is no basis for a system of economic reform. The popularity of A Christmas Carol (1843) is understandable, though, because it highlights the hard reality of worldly suffering and imagines individuals moved to do right by one another… eventually.

But its author, Charles Dickens, like many in his time and our own, struggled with whether state projects were useful in the pursuit of a more just society. His books not only depicted the horror of the workhouses, but also skepticism around the value of public education, class-climbing, and international aid: efforts he saw as unmooring people from their ability to find satisfaction within their circumstances. Dickens’ idea of a just world was not one where everyone was lifted from poverty, but where those better off were moved to help the less fortunate near-at-home, and the less fortunate were grateful for the aid from their private patrons.

Some 180 years later, we’re still struggling to overcome attitudes like Dickens’, to implement state reforms to improve human lives. One major difference, though, is that we now have a whole host of research into the value of universal basic income (UBI). Every time a new study emerges, there’s as much surprising in its results as there is in research about the harm of tobacco or radiation for human bodies. The much more important question thus becomes: why is it taking so long to translate strong data on the value of UBI into public policy?

The latest reminder of our failure

Earlier in December, news outlets were abuzz with the early results of the world’s largest UBI experiment, which involves three populations in Kenya given guaranteed income under different circumstances. One group received a lump sum at the outset; another, a monthly payment for two years; and the third, a monthly payment for twelve years. Early results pertain to data from the 2018-2020 research period.

Unsurprisingly, those who received a lump sum upfront had better outcomes across financial and social metrics: they were able to invest more in education, their children performed better in school, they were able to start more businesses and diversify beyond basic agricultural labor, and in general they earned more going forward. These outcomes echo the results of the Namibia basic income experiment in 2008, and India’s Madhya Pradesh Unconditional Cash Transfer Initiative in 2011: more children fed and educated, more economic activity, a more diversified economic landscape through entrepreneurship, and reduced crime rates.

In the latest study, in Kenya, those who could expect to receive monthly payments for another ten years also did better than the short-term group. Authors of the original write-up noted that long-term expectations of stable income seemed to allow for greater participation in community savings and loan funds, which improved their access to start-up capital in other forms.

You’ll note the words “original write-up”, though: the results of the Kenyan study were first released in September, when a team led by MIT researcher Tavneet Suri (though preceded in the paper by Nobel Prize-winning Abhijit Banerjee) presented its findings. And yet, that paper isn’t what sparked the latest reporting on the UBI study, which launched in 2017. Instead, legacy media responded to GiveDirectly’s own presser on December 6. This charitable nonprofit is currently running the experiment, while its results are assessed by a university research team. The press release offers a clear summary of the researchers’ findings, and advocates for governments to do more to apply this research to their policy platforms. But the article is also interspersed with appeals for readers to donate to GiveDirectly, to continue its work of providing basic incomes to people in need.

It is a self-promotional article, however informative.

Now, granted, all science is informed by its production context: funding models shape which research goes forward in universities, as in the private sector. But the danger of treating data as new when it is not, as happened around this press release, is that we reset the clock on government action. We lend credence to the idea that public officials haven’t been able to do more until now simply because the data wasn’t available until this organization announced it.

It was, though, because we’ve been talking about UBI and related policies for a while.

Unfortunately, we’ve also been grappling with those who distrust any state project that would redistribute wealth to those they don’t consider “worthy”. It doesn’t seem to matter how often studies dispel the myth that giving people money will make them “lazy”; there will always be those more concerned about the possibility of even one person coasting, than interested in the net benefit of living in a society where more people are able to engage proactively.

At its core, though, this project can only begin in earnest when we recognize and do away with the prejudices underlying our relationship to fellow human beings.

The ancient fight for UBI

Since it is fundamental that there should be in every city a place in which alms are given and received, and that love should take root in mutual helpfulness and the fellowship of men be strengthened, it ought to be the duty of the public officials to take pains to see that men help one another, that no one is oppressed, no one wronged by an unjust condemnation, and that the strong come to the assistance of the weak, in order that the harmony of the united body of citizens may grow in love day by day and endure forever. And even as it is disgraceful for the head of the household in a luxurious home to allow any one to suffer hunger or go in nakedness or rags, so in a wealthy city it is not meet that the magistrates should suffer any of the citizens to be oppressed by hunger and want. p. 4, “Concerning the relief of the poor; or, Concerning human need”, Johannes Ludovicus Vives, 1526

Johannes Ludovicus Vives was a Renaissance Humanist and a friend of Thomas More, the writer of Utopia (1516), which imagines a form of UBI as a way to prevent criminal activity. In 1526, in the middle of local projects in Europe to try to address poverty, Vives sent a proposal to the councilors of Bruges, to provide a system of relief for all in the region. In some ways, the letter expresses demographic partiality and issues negative moral judgments: Vives recommends using medical and state professionals to assess the extent of individual need, with punishment for those faking it, and recommends smaller rations and harder labor for those who have frittered away their wealth, even though no one must be allowed to die of hunger.

But the letter is also remarkably advanced in its approach to outsiders. Whereas Martin Luther, a few years prior, had encouraged officials to permit no foreign beggars (in strong part because of his resentment of the Catholic church and its mendicant monks), Vives argued:

Of the able-bodied vagrants the foreign-born should be returned to their native country—which indeed is provided for in the imperial law—with travelling money, for it would be inhuman to send a destitute man on a journey without any money, and would be nothing less than commanding him to rob. But if they are from villages or towns afflicted with war, then the teaching of Paul must be borne in mind, that among those who have been baptized in the blood of Christ there is neither Greek nor Barbarian nor Gaul nor Flamand, but a new creature; and they must be treated even as if they were native-born. p. 14, “Concerning the relief of the poor”

There is a tendency to think that we have “evolved” morally over time, but this was written just under 500 years ago, and puts to shame a great deal of cruel public policy and thinking in our cultures today. The arguments that Vives, Luther, and various municipal governments were engaged in, around the implementation of programs to try to cover the needs of all citizens, are not so different from the ones we face now—or the ones we grappled with in the 19th century.

In the 1820s, for instance, Great Britain constructed workhouses to offset the costs of mass unemployment caused in part by the economic impact of the Napoleonic Wars. This hardship gained a moralizing component after the agricultural “Swing Riots” of 1830, and by 1834 the state had a New Poor Law, which gave the state license to throw anyone found without work into a system made as dehumanizing as possible. The superficial logic was that if people were made too comfortable in workhouses, they would want to stay, but if their lives in poverty were wretched, they would be even more incentivized to somehow find a better way to live.

The real issue was that the rise of machines, rather than improving working conditions, was giving employers the power to reduce the workforce, and deflate salary and labor conditions for those who still had jobs at all. Even as state productivity improved, the un- and underemployed were punished for not being able to earn a decent living in the marketplace as it stood.

Two centuries later, little has changed with respect to economic pressures and human reactions to the idea of poverty. Some today don’t consider a person to be “in need” until they have sold every last major item in their home. How dare someone acquire a fridge, smartphone, or car before finding themselves at the point where they need help, because they can’t break even with their paycheck amid rising costs.

The material baseline required to maintain oneself in the current job market has risen, but the worker’s share of profits gained by a highly automated set of modern industries has not kept up with overall state and private wealth.

Which is why, many decades prior to our current crisis, a much less judgmental approach to reform also started to take hold in public discourse.

The more recent push for UBI

In the late 18th century, Thomas Spence and Thomas Paine proposed forms of universal income tethered to the idea that those who own land have an obligation to support those who worked upon it. Under their proposals, the state would serve to collect and distribute a portion of individual wealth to guarantee a social safety net for all. In the 19th century, socialist movements of different flavors carried the idea forward, most notably in the books of Charles Fourier, John Stuart Mill, and Joseph Charlier. Charlier wrote the other important work of political theory in 1848, though it would quickly be dwarfed by Marx’s Communist Manifesto.

In Solution du problème social ou constitution humanitaire (A Solution for the Social Problem; or, the Humanitarian Constitution), Charlier did away with two key components in welfare projects from Luther and Vives through to thinkers of his own era: the idea of “means testing” and “right to work” obligations in exchange for state aid. For Charlier, a minimum salary contingent one someone else’s determination of your worthiness did not tackle the core issue of precarity.

In the early-to-mid-1900s, Western Europe, Canada, and the US all pursued notions of a broader social safety net, to varying success. In the UK, Bertrand Russell was a famous supporter of a system that blended features of anarchism and socialism, to ensure a baseline for all people, irrespective of whether or not they worked. In the US, the Social Security Act of 1935 created an initial bridge between federal funding and state-delivered programs for the elderly, children, and the blind, though it would not be until 1975 that this means-testing system was consolidated to support a wide range of persons in need.

But it was in the 1960s that a flurry of basic income proposals first gripped the US imagination. In 1964, a group of economic thinkers, scientists, and technologists concerned about the future of work in a “cybernation”, the challenges of life in the nuclear age, and the need for a human rights revolution sent President Lyndon B. Johnson an open letter, the “The Triple Revolution”. Not only was it the spark for a wave of editorials about the shape of UBI; it also reinforced Martin Luther King, Jr.’s own push for economic justice, and was referenced in his final sermon before assassination in 1968, after years of advocacy for basic income’s implementation.

US social welfare backlash

So what happened? An economics battle shifted, poverty persisted, and a heavily racialized moral panic reared its head. In the 1930s under Franklin D. Roosevelt, the US had developed an intricate model to provide support for struggling citizens: the New Deal, which provided services, products, and financial compensation in lieu of cash transfers untethered from the labor market.

A strong opponent of this system was Milton Friedman, who felt that socialist solutions impeded capitalist operation, and despised the perceived paternalism of social welfare projects. His solution was “negative income tax” (NIT): government credits up to 50% of a baseline amount of income, so that people would always be making more by earning money directly, but still covered to some extent if they didn’t make enough. Friedman was not opposed to the idea of simply giving people the equivalent of that tax credit to start out, but he did favor his after-the-fact version, because he saw it as the stronger incentive to keep working.

From an economic perspective, there didn’t seem to be much difference between the two: it was all money being written off by the government, after all. But there is a major difference in consumer behavior between people who have financing upfront, to invest ahead of their labor choices, and people aware that some of their earnings will be untaxed or topped up later on.

That difference posed a significant blow to cultural understanding of UBI, because NIT experiments in Canada and the US in the 1960s to ’80s didn’t have the greatest outcomes. These weren’t necessarily a failure of NIT, so much as of poor experimental design and data management, but they enforced a fear that “handouts” would lead to idleness. They also ran afoul of moral panic, because there seemed to be an uptick in divorce rates among participants (though again, with the poor methodology of certain experiments, it’s difficult to say why).

Today, NIT advocates suggest that it can be highly responsive to household crises through routine, sub-annual income reporting, but it can also be unstable for that same reason. It might be useful for a crisis month or two for workers with consistent income, but for people whose income fluctuates from month to month, there’s an added risk of over-payment that could compel future offsets and require more rigorous household monitoring. NIT would also require significant upfront government investment to create fine-tuned systems for service delivery, especially when factoring in the need to account for passive income by other sources.

In the early 1960s, research was also emerging that demoralized believers in the New Deal: poverty persisted, even as the country was prospering. In 1959, Robert Lampman had produced a government study suggesting that poverty could be reduced in a generation, but by 1964 he was deeply disillusioned by the ability of government to reach the “Other America” caught in poverty despite state reforms.

This “Other America”, though, had strongly racialized components, which were then leveraged under an infamous dogwhistling narrative under Ronald Reagan: the myth of the “welfare queen”, in which white citizens were invited to imagine the typical welfare recipient as a lazy Black person, perhaps on drugs and with a child out of wedlock, draining the public trust.

That myth has persisted well into the 21st century, and plagues the culture today. A study released in 2018 on attitudes toward welfare continues to find that white US citizens, reacting to fears of replacement rising since at least 2008, are more likely to advocate against programs that seem to uplift Black citizens than they are to advocate for programs that might uplift fellow white citizens.

UBI research in the 21st century

Nevertheless, the push for UBI continues, in the form of small pilot projects and political parties advocating for basic income. In 2021, the Canadian Senate received “An Act to develop a national framework for a guaranteed livable basic income”, which has passed two readings and is currently under committee consideration. If accepted, it would compel the Finance Minister to develop an implementation plan. The major economic issues are threefold: securing funding through a consolidation of existing welfare programs; figuring out how certain needs-based programs (like the added costs of living with disability) will be factored in; and transitioning people smoothly from one sprawling system of disparate government programs into this more direct form of wealth transfer.

US citizens also benefited from a natural experiment in UBI during the height of pandemic, when three rounds of federal stimulus checks to all households saw remarkable economic transformations. As Sharon Parrott later testified before the House Committee on Budget,

[A] Columbia University study estimated that the American Rescue Plan alone reduced annual poverty that year by more than 12 million people—including 5.6 million children, a reduction in child poverty of 56 percent—compared with poverty without that legislation. These and other projections suggest that the Rescue Plan may turn out to be the most effective single piece of legislation for reducing annual poverty since 1935. … As noted, annual poverty fell a record amount to a record low in 2020 and likely remained about as low or lower in 2021. Health coverage increased in the pandemic, food insecurity declined, and there was no surge in evictions. Such positive results amidst a recession are testament to the powerful effects of the policies employed—and evidence that they can help address the long-standing challenges we face. “Robust COVID Relief Achieved Historic Gains Against Poverty and Hardship, Bolstered Economy”, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, June 14, 2022

In the wake of these stimulus checks, though, came the fear that arises whenever more money is circulating in the economy: inflation. As the St. Louis Fed reported in August 2022, and the San Francisco Fed echoed in December 2022, there were indeed short-term inflationary consequences to the stimulus checks. In the latter study, which focused on data up to February 2022 and therefore avoided some of the huge causal factors for inflation related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 2.6% out of the month’s 7.9% 12-month inflation rate could be attributed to the stimulus.

But was this the fault of the stimulus in isolation of its circumstances? These studies say “no”: while the affluent tucked away their rebates in savings, those in the middle class and lower dedicated most of their stimulus to goods over services and savings, which in the pandemic put obvious pressure on an economy that didn’t have the ability, under lockdown and distribution system breakdowns, to match demand with more products. In other words, the stimulus checks in conjunction with the disruption to normal supply chain operations triggered the inflationary problem.

What now? UBI when?

The desire to address poverty through state projects is at least 500 years old. Whether in its current iteration or preceding notions of a government mandate, there is nothing novel about the underlying concept, of a state obligation to guarantee a baseline of subsistence to all.

Where the challenge lies is cultural and structural. In the US especially, there remains a highly racialized aversion to helping one’s fellow citizen, even at cost to one’s ability to live in a more stable socioeconomic system. The stigma around poverty, as a condition of “laziness” that will only be worsened by “handouts”, does not at all accord with the findings of recent studies like the Kenyan experiment, which highlight improved entrepreneurship and childhood outcomes, and which echo preceding studies noting reductions in crime and upticks in overall earning potential.

But the recent natural experiment in pandemic did at least give many their first direct exposure to what UBI can do for their households and communities. And maybe that finally gives us a little more leverage to push for greater change.

If so, though, the challenge still lies with effective implementation. Many states are home to a labyrinth of New-Deal-esque programs that will need to be restructured to create the capacity for investment in UBI. Other forms of basic income through tax policy could work, too, but they require costly fine-tuned instruments of their own, and could still easily create more complications due to the variability of people’s working conditions and passive income streams.

Also of key concern is the question of which other programs to protect while streamlining many forms of existing aid into a strategy like UBI. Disability can yield higher costs for citizens than a basic income would address, and households with child and elderly dependants will have different needs. There is much work to be done, to figure out the right balance of state aid going forward.

At its core, though, this project can only begin in earnest when we recognize and do away with the prejudices underlying our relationship to fellow human beings. So long as we’re invested in the idea that “deservedness” is something the state should assess with extreme prejudice, and so long as we regard autonomy as a virtue that should be celebrated by punishing others for not having the same, we will always find ourselves on the wrong side of the question.

What works best to alleviate poverty, reduce crime, grow participation in more diversified markets, and generally empower human beings? The evidence from UBI research accords well with a longstanding conviction (among some of us, at least) that returning dignity to individuals lies at the foundation of profound social and economic change for average citizens.

We do not have a lack of data, although more is always welcome. What we have is a lack of sufficient social will to act on the data, which is diminishing the quality of middle- and lower-income lives across the board.