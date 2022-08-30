Overview: Jackson's water crisis has left residents in the Mississippi city without drinking water indefinitely. Some say its environmental racism.

Reading Time: 1 minute

Jackson is Mississippi’s largest city, with over 160,000 residents. As of Monday, almost all of those residents are without safe drinking water. And neither city nor state officials know when the water will be drinkable again.

The issues with Jackson’s water system were caused by river flooding, which caused critical damage to the city’s main water treatment facility, the O.B. Curtis plant. The Governor of Mississippi, Tate Reeves, declared a state of emergency late Monday.

“It means we do not have reliable running water at scale. It means the city cannot produce enough water to fight fires, to reliably flush toilets and to meet other critical needs,” Tate said. “Please stay safe. Do not drink the water. In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes. Be smart, protect yourself, protect your family.”

Dr. Daniel Edney, Mississippi’s State Health Officer, said that Jackson residents need to conserve their water resources. Water must be boiled before using it to drink, cook, or brush teeth.

Jackson’s water system has had long standing problems. This July, the city was under a boil water notice due to quality issues. In February of 2021, a winter storm led Jackson’s water system to shut down. This kept thousands of city residents without access to water during the pandemic.

The state has started to develop plans to distribute water and is preparing for the city to be without water access for an extended period of time.

Jackson is a majority Black city in a state that has historically been run by white conservatives. Jackson’s mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, has previously said that the city’s water system faced neglect and lack of investment from the state. Others have associated the state’s lack of investment in city with a legacy of racism.