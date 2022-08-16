Overview: Right-wing activists have raised enough money for a partial recount in Kansas' abortion rights vote. It won't change the outcome.

Nine Kansas counties are set to conduct a recount of the state’s recent vote on abortion rights. After the conservative push to ban abortion in Kansas failed its referendum vote, right-wing activists have worked to setup a recount. In the original vote, the amendment failed with 59% voting against, and 41% voting in favor. The major victory for pro-choice activists sent shock waves around the country.

Initially, conservative proponents of the Value Them Both amendment had wanted a statewide recount. But after failing to secure the $230,000 necessary to fund the effort, the recount is set to be much smaller. The recount is currently slated to be run in Johnson, Sedgwick, Douglas, Shawnee, Crawford, Harvey, Jefferson, Lyon, and Thomas–which include some of the state’s largest counties. This means that the recount will ultimately comprise roughly 59% of the ballots which were cast in the election, with eight of the nine counties in the recount having voted “no” in the original vote.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office said that the cost of the recount will largely be paid by Mark Gietzen, a prominent anti-abortion activist in Wichita and the leader of the Kansas Republican Assembly. Gietzen has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that the vote was fraudulent. “The recount is step number one,” Gietzen said. “After that, we’re going to do a sampling to find out whether people listed as voting actually voted or if there was some kind of hanky panky going on.”

State Rep. John Carmichael, a pro-choice Wichita Democrat, said that Gietzen’s efforts were just an attempt to raise political funds from anti-abortion activists. “This all fits into a pattern, if you will, of raising money from the faithful to joust at windmills,” Carmichael said. He went on to say that Gietzen’s efforts “made little if any sense and never resulted in any substantive progress for the pro-life movement.”