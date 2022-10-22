Review: Rhett McLaughlin put down his cross and took up a guitar. Here is the story of what happened next after breaking up with Jesus.

Rhett McLaughlin was not a tepid Christian—though now that he has left the faith, many of those closest to him are trying to rewrite that story.

It’s been just over two years since Rhett and Link Neal, co-hosts of the phenomenally-popular YouTube comedy show Good Mythical Morning, announced that they were no longer Christians. They did so after a lifelong, passionate identification with evangelical Christianity, including a period as missionaries, followed by the long process of reflection and study that led them out of the faith entirely.

Now Rhett has dropped an album called Human Overboard that sets his journey out of the Christian faith to music.

After hearing what he and Link already shared on their podcast, Ear Biscuits, I wasn’t at all shocked to find that I related to every single line of it. Sung in the slow drawl of vintage country, each song in Human Overboard addresses one of the four audiences that all of us who make that same journey have to face: close friends and family, the churches we came from, the God who disappeared, and ultimately ourselves.

You’d think an album about losing faith would talk more about missing God himself, but that’s not the case. Only one of the 11 songs in this collection directly addresses the estranged Object of Rhett’s former faith. Four of them, on the other hand, speak to family and friends closest to him.

That makes perfect sense to me.

A relationship with Jesus is ultimately a relationship with a group of people, whether they’re spread out all over the place or living in one spot. Nobody follows Jesus in a vacuum. Even his own words came to us through other people.

The inner circle

Maybe that’s why the album starts off with “Believe Me,” a heartfelt request for empathy from those closest to him. Clearly, Rhett’s heard the same things from his friends and family that all apostates hear: You left seeking fortune and glory, or maybe chasing some tail. Maybe you left because somebody hurt you, but you have to understand that wasn’t Jesus.

They weren’t wrong about that last part, by the way. The reality is that none of it was Jesus. The good, the bad, and the ugly were all just people being people, no matter what beliefs they profess.

What stings the most about their reaction is how fundamentally misunderstood it makes us feel. Their beliefs don’t allow them to accept our account of why we broke up with Jesus because there are no valid reasons to do so.

“You were never really one of us,” they announce, knowing perfectly well that we were just as sincere as they were from the start. Invalidating us like this denies us a seat at the table of the deepest discussions despite having poured decades of our lives into it. No one likes to see years of their life dismissed with the wave of a Bible.

I don't think it's true

I'm not asking you to agree

I'm just asking you to believe me

You say my heart was never true

That might say more ‘bout you

There is a self-deception beneath all faith wherein you suspend your disbelief about something long enough to see where it goes. We do that all the time when we watch movies or listen to stories. But as a Christian, you learn to make this a way of life. You learn to gloss over so many things that you no longer believe your own personal experience.

They should know us better than this. They suppress what they know about us because their loyalties outweigh everything else, even self-honesty. Selves can’t be trusted anyway, right? Why should we give them that much consideration?

Rhett builds on this theme with “Sorry” when he reminds his friends and family that he only got where he is by doing exactly what they told him to do. They taught him to seek Truth and follow the evidence wherever it led. Except no, not like that. Don’t go there. Wait, stop. Come back.

I grabbed on that scarlet thread

And pulled till there was nothing left

And then my whole world fell apart

Dig too deep into the sources of the Christian tradition and you’ll eventually unearth things you don’t want to hear. Trust biblical promises too completely and you’ll either become deeply disillusioned or else you’ll learn to draw a target around wherever the debris of life lands.

They taught him to seek Truth and follow the evidence wherever it led. Except no, not like that. Don’t go there. Wait, stop. Come back.

Leaving it behind can be devastating, both psychologically and socially. You don’t quickly get over losing this connection to nearly everyone in your world. You can still be cordial to each other, but somehow the tone of the conversation has shifted and now it feels like one of you has a terminal illness.

Paul said that right from the start

I'd reject it in my heart

But I know you still feel I rejected you

They do feel it as a personal rejection. I suppose in a way it is. Remember when I said a relationship with Jesus is a relationship with a group of people? That’s how social constructs work—they are comprised of the people who sustain them and pass them along to others. So of course rejecting Jesus feels like rejecting them.

Whether or not they got Jesus right is a question for another song.

The two remaining songs for Rhett’s inner circle express his deepening commitment to his wife and sons, and I was thrilled to hear Jessie’s voice on the track alongside his. As someone who wasn’t able to keep his family intact through the process of deconversion, I find “Where We’re Going” heartbreakingly beautiful. It’s probably my favorite.

I don’t know where we’re going

But I know I want you to go with me

Don’t care much about the destination

As long as you’re there that’s where I wanna be

I also loved hearing Rhett and Jessie sing to their sons in “Creek and Back” because it captures my feelings toward my daughters. Our journey together hasn’t been a straight line, but the same passion remains for me to see them to pursue truth for themselves wherever it leads.

Like Rhett and Jessie, I have more questions than answers now to offer my daughters, but the same commitment as always to see them find their own way through it all.

So long self

Breaking up with Jesus also means breaking up with yourself, or at least with who you were in your former life. That’s why three of the songs on Human Overboard deal with the change in how Rhett relates to himself and to the limits of his own knowledge.

Certainty is the currency of fundamentalism, and old Rhett was once rich with it. But brutal self-honesty has a way of emptying those coffers so that now the “Only Thing” he knows for certain is that he “ain’t certain about much.”

Yet again, he only did as he was told. He internalized the belief that humans make mistakes and are very good at lying to themselves. “Test everything,” they told us, “hold onto the good.” But the only way to do that is to really test everything, even our most cherished beliefs.

A self-honest person has to admit that every syllable of divine revelation came to us through people who are just as capable of being wrong about God as we are. Even for a revealed faith, it’s people all the way down. That should have an effect on how confident we are that we’ve got it right.

Yes, I understand

That I’m a broken man

That’s why I’m slow to say

That I know what God thinks

Some would prefer simply to replace God with Reason, but this level of self-awareness should disabuse you of the notion that pure rationalism will ever work for humanity as a whole. In “Flash of Rationality” Rhett goes on to confess that leaving his faith had nothing to do with gaining more confidence in himself and his own impartiality. Quite the opposite.

I'm just a man I ain't no machine

I do the math the way it suits me

Don't get me wrong you're making some sense

But I'll think I'll go before I'm convinced

He’s right. Rationalism alone makes a poor substitute for a deity because humans aren’t primarily rational. We sometimes forget we are still animals, and we do things all the time that don’t make sense.

Bishop Spong once said we are not fallen angels so much as emerging beings. We are always reaching forward to see what we can become, but that means constantly wrestling with the previous versions of ourselves that are still embedded in our core code.

Rhett sings about this in “Kill a Man,” which struck me for its similarity to Paul’s struggle in Romans 7. He openly declares his murderous intent toward his victim only to help him right back up out of his shallow grave to continue the journey they are on together.

I asked Rhett about this one, and he widened the frame of reference a bit further:

I find the concept of self-denial akin to the idea of ego-death in other traditions. I think humanity has always struggled with its layered brain, complete with its deeper, reptilian core and our more recently evolved prefrontal cortex. Religion has developed a lot of useful metaphors to describe this struggle, and I thought it was fitting to include a song that brings to life something that’s been a constant throughout my deconstruction and beyond.

The old him is always there, and deep down he still wants to believe that he has things figured out.

New Rhett still feels the same compulsions that the old Rhett felt driving everything he does. He really wishes he didn’t “Give a Damn” about all the lies and half-truths he heard growing up, but he can’t let it go.

I’ve been wrong and they’ve been right

But one thing still remains

If you’re the one who’s got the truth

You gotta set people straight

Paul once said the gifts and calling of God are irrevocable. That would certainly explain why so many of us who left our ministries keep looking for new kinds of secular ministries to take up. Personally, I think there’s another explanation.

Who we were with Jesus is basically the same as who we are without him. Faith is like an accelerant that amplifies your strengths and your weaknesses by giving them validation, rooting them in a higher power. But take that away, and it turns out you’re still just you, no matter what your creed.

Ears to hear

Ordained by this new secular calling to talk sense into people, Rhett goes on to address his third audience: the Christian church as a whole—especially but not exclusively in its American iterations.

In “Fruit” and “In Vain” he calls out the hypocrisy of the church for policing the world’s language and modesty instead of actually helping the people they were originally called to help. They’re so busy fighting culture wars, they can’t see how far they have drifted away from the priorities of their founder.

So much done in Jesus’ name Seems to me to be a goddamn shame Are you sure the Savior came So the righteous would all vote the same Tell me who’s the one using his name in vain

They’re so focused on “who’s in the club” that they have little energy left to expend on anyone else. Whatever purpose they have left bears little resemblance to its original ideals, like helping those who are worse off than you. Of all the messages captured in these songs, this was the one he wanted others to hear the most:

“‘In Vain’ immediately comes to mind as the song I was most excited to release, if for no other reason than how reactive some Christians are to ‘using the Lord’s name in vain.’ The longer I’m away from Evangelical Christianity, the more ridiculous that concept has become…”

Rhett’s friends and family may never realize that his laments are those of a prophet more than a critic. A critic has no vested interest in what happens to the group he critiques, but a prophet cares immensely. He remains sympathetic to the cause in his own way, and he speaks the language of those he loves.

They may never have ears to hear what he has to say, but he can’t help getting it out anyway.

The holy ghost

Last of all, in “Old Letters” Rhett finally addresses the missing star of the show, Jesus himself.

You let me sleep while you took the wheel

But when I woke up you were nowhere to be seen

Can’t help but think if it was all just me

It’s deeply disorienting to lose your faith after building your whole life around it. The loss can be devastating, and some have to start over again, building a new life from scratch.

But it also means losing a friend. For those who have enjoyed a lifelong relationship with the creator of the universe, it may mean losing a best friend—the only one who knows your whole story.

It doesn’t even matter if it was never real. Like Wilson, the volleyball starring alongside Tom Hanks in Castaway, what matters is that he needed to exist, so he did. Losing him was every bit as soul-crushing as losing a real person.

You feel silly sometimes for taking it so hard. You know it was you all along creating both sides of the relationship, but you still miss it. It still got you through some rough spots, and it’s never easy to say goodbye.

Maybe we’ll meet again on different terms

When those old ways have finally been unlearned

I might find out that I had you wrong

And you’ve just been waiting on me all along

Rhett closes out the album on this final note of epistemic humility. Maybe he’s still wrong about God even now, and some new discovery will bring him back. I can relate to that openness as well.

Maybe there is something out there that’s much bigger than all of us. Who can say? I just know the stories I’ve heard so far don’t add up. Admitting that is exactly what gets you thrown overboard. In that situation, it’s always comforting to know you’re not the only one.

