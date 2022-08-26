Reading Time: 2 minutes

The 2022 Oscars will be remembered for one thing: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

Which is unfortunate, because the evening contained a much, much better moment. If you haven’t seen a clip of Lady Gaga interacting with Liza Minnelli, you should. They presented Best Picture together, and the genuine, sweet, and tender moment was completely eclipsed by the assault from earlier in the evening.

(Full disclosure: even I initially succumbed to the allure of violence over gentle.)

Not that Lady Gaga needed to prove herself to me, or to anyone, but it was just another shining example of how magnificently she has transformed herself as an artist. Watching it sent my mind wandering down a trail of comparison and contrast.

When she arrived on the scene, Lady Gaga was oft equated to Madonna.

Both were seen as “shocking,” or “provocateurs.” Madonna wore pointy bras and skimpy lingerie; Lady Gaga wore suits made of raw meat, bubbles. Madonna’s Justify My Love video featured androgynist men and women in BDSM outfits; Lady Gaga’s Applause was filled with bizarre, eye-popping video meant to raise eyebrows and poke delicate sensibilities.

But after a few years, the two career paths diverged.

Madonna continued trying to “shock” people, and in doing so exposed herself as a one-trick pony. It has been said Madonna “reinvents” herself, but does she really? As she became increasingly irrelevant in the world of pop culture, her actions went from “groundbreaking” to desperate.

Madonna was as someone with no genuine talent to fall back on once her shock value wore off. Yes, she could manipulate, and yes she could capture people’s attention, but her core was empty.

Contrast that with the arc of Lady Gaga’s career.

As an unknown artist, Lady Gaga knew exactly what she needed to do in order to be discovered/seen/paid attention to—the aforementioned meat suits and scandalous videos. Once she was in the zeitgeist, however, she understood the perils of being redundant. She further understood that she could set aside shtick and allow her talent to carry her.

Thus, Lady Gaga actually reinvented herself.

Instead of being the woman in crazy outfit with catchy songs and a good voice, she shed the tricks used to catch the public at large’s easily-distracted attention at the outset of her career. Lady Gaga began searching out her elders, performing with the likes of Sting, and then most famously, Tony Bennet.

Lady Gaga began dressing down; she wasn’t desperate for attention any longer. She began peeling back Oz’s curtain and exposing herself outside of odd outfits controversial videos.

Madonna, meanwhile, created a nude NFT of herself in 2022, a modernized version of her 1992 book, Sex. The public response was an appropriate, collective shrug from the general public.

I’m not smart, but if I were an amateur psychologist, I would say the difference between the two is that Lady Gaga is comfortable in her own skin, whereas Madonna is continually desperate for attention.

Someone smarter than me should run with that premise.

