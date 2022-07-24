Reading Time: 2 minutes

Wearing Satanic shirts to school shouldn’t be such a big deal, but in Hays, Kansas, it kind of is. That’s because the school district recently ordered that the dress code, which stated anything related to Satanism couldn’t be worn, was discriminatory.

At a recent school board meeting, Mary Turner, a parent and member of The Satanic Temple, made the point that Satanism is a religious minority no different than other ones, and should not be discriminated against in the school district’s dress code.

And well, the school board agreed. Because Turner was right. If only other school boards would follow suit and just do what’s right.

So, with the recent Hays school board ruling allowing Satanic shirts (and other Satanic attire), here are 5 Satanic shirts that we think would be a great way to celebrate this victory against discrimination in style.

