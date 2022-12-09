Reading Time: < 1 minute

Marking the passage of time or the significance of landmarks in our lives is as old as humanity—and far older than the religious traditions that often frame them. Secular people have the freedom to adopt whatever traditions are meaningful to them, to adapt them to their own preferences, or to build entirely new traditions of their own.

As a secular person, what do your holiday celebrations look like?

Jon “In my family, we celebrate the winter solstice…it connects us to all humanity”

Mark “I’m an atheist pagan…I’m an Earth-revering person”